December 22, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville today is reporting more than 500 active cases for the first time in the course of the pandemic. The Town also admitted three people into hospital at OTMH. Test positivity in Halton last week was reported at 10.1%, which is the highest rate since April 2020.
But in good news, and an incredible milestone, Halton Region has now administered over one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. In the past 30 days, 80% of Halton residents infected were unvaccinated, and of those who required hospital care, 93% were unvaccinated.
Ontario's active cases have more than doubled, from 14,000 to over 28,000, in just the last six days. The testing positivity rate in Ontario is also above 10% for the first time in several months. Premier Doug Ford received his booster dose today, and the province is averaging just under 200,000 booster dose appointments per day.
Canada's active cases jumped by more than 10% since yesterday, adding over 8,000 new, active cases. Canada's cumulative cases reach 1.9 million as New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and British Columbia all announce more restrictions that will begin before Christmas Day.
More than five million Canadians have now received their third booster dose, and early this morning, the cumulative total of worldwide COVID-19 cases surpassed 275 million people.
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.
Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
**CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville is reporting more than 500 active cases for the first time in the course of the pandemic
- Three patients were admitted to OTMH today with COVID-19
- Test positivity in Halton last week is reported at 10.1% - the highest rate since April 2020
- Halton Region has administered over one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
- The reproduction number of new cases in Halton has now risen to 1.9, meaning cases are reproducing at the fastest rate since August 2020
Summary of Oakville vaccinations
- 74% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated
- 80% of all Oakville have received at least one dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 21, 2021.
- 507 active cases - plus 49
- 6 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3
- 7,211 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 83
- 69 deaths - no change
- 6,635 recoveries - plus 34
- 6,704 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.9% of cases
- 5 active outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 76% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 82% of all residents have received at least one dose
- 80,882 Halton residents have received a booster shot - plus 6,004
- At least 1.01 million total vaccinations administered - plus 7,059
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 21, 2021.
- 1,443 active cases - plus 123
- 10 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2
- 22,807 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 237
- 246 deaths - no change
- 21,118 recoveries - plus 114
- 21,263 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.2% of cases
- 15 active outbreaks - minus 1
School cases (as of Dec. 20, 2021)
- Oakville: 38 total cases across 15 different schools
- Halton: 153 total cases across 51 different schools
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
Ontario announced a long list of new rules and regulations to combat the spread of the Omicron variant in the province, which went into effect on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 and can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.
- Ontario's active cases have more than doubled, from 14,000 to over 28,000, in the last six days
- The testing positivity rate in Ontario today is above 10% for the first time since April 2021
- More than two million Ontarians have now received a booster dose
- Dr. Kieran Moore updates provincial modelling yesterday, saying "We are tracking to have more cases per day than we have ever had in the entire pandemic"
- Indoor and outdoor gatherings are currently capped at 10 and 25 people respectively
- 80.58% of all eligible Ontarians (age 5 and older) are fully vaccinated
- Premier Doug Ford received his third dose of vaccine yesterday (seen below:)
Province of Ontario
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 12.15 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.96% of total pop.)
- At least 11.37 million people are fully vaccinated (76.71% of total pop.)
- 25.86 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third) - plus 230,500
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 22, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 28,288 active cases - plus 2,586
- 420 people hospitalized - plus 8
- 661,563 confirmed cases - plus 4,383
- 623,142 recovered cases - plus 1,787
- 10,133 deaths - plus 10
- 633,275 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.7%
- 55,381 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 10.7%
- 168 people in ICU - plus 3
- 108 people on ventilators - plus 3
- 42 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 6
Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.
Summary of School Cases
- 11,876 total cases in schools - plus 74
- 10,440 student cases - plus 60
- 1,219 staff cases - plus 14
- 1,210 schools with confirmed cases currently - 24.98% of those in Ontario
- 19 schools currently closed - plus 9
Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.
- 3 cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants - plus 1
- 15,748 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 458
- 932 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 197
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada's active cases jump by more than 10% in a single day
- New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and British Columbia announce more restrictions that will begin before Christmas Day
- More than five million Canadians have now received their third booster dose
- All international arrivals to Canada must have a negative molecular test result, regardless of citizenship or length of trip
- There is an advisory in effect against all non-essential travel
- U.S. health regulators approved the first COVID-19 pill today
- Cumulative global cases of COVID-19 now surpass 275 million people worldwide
Summary of national vaccinations
- 31.57 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (82.54% of total pop.)
- At least 29.32 million people are fully vaccinated (76.68% of total pop.)
- 66.16 million total doses administered - plus 340,000
- 5.26 million booster doses administered
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 21, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 82,950 active cases - plus 7,806
- 1,665 active hospitalizations - plus 47
- 1.92 million confirmed cases to date
- 1.80 million recoveries - plus 3,426
- 30,100 deaths - plus 18
- Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 80.07 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 51.32 million cumulative cases
- 805,112 7,397 deaths - plus 2,285
- 61.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 245.69 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 275.23 million cases - plus 641,300
- 5.36 million people have died worldwide
- At least 8.79 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines are effective at protecting you from COVID-19 and significantly reducing your risks of getting sick, going to hospital, and dying from the disease.
Pictured right is a graph from Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.
