December 22, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville today is reporting more than 500 active cases for the first time in the course of the pandemic. The Town also admitted three people into hospital at OTMH. Test positivity in Halton last week was reported at 10.1%, which is the highest rate since April 2020.

But in good news, and an incredible milestone, Halton Region has now administered over one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. In the past 30 days, 80% of Halton residents infected were unvaccinated, and of those who required hospital care, 93% were unvaccinated.

Ontario's active cases have more than doubled, from 14,000 to over 28,000, in just the last six days. The testing positivity rate in Ontario is also above 10% for the first time in several months. Premier Doug Ford received his booster dose today, and the province is averaging just under 200,000 booster dose appointments per day.

Canada's active cases jumped by more than 10% since yesterday, adding over 8,000 new, active cases. Canada's cumulative cases reach 1.9 million as New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and British Columbia all announce more restrictions that will begin before Christmas Day.

More than five million Canadians have now received their third booster dose, and early this morning, the cumulative total of worldwide COVID-19 cases surpassed 275 million people.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published at least five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

74% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

80% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 21, 2021.

507 active cases - plus 49

6 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3

7,211 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 83

69 deaths - no change

6,635 recoveries - plus 34

6,704 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.9% of cases

5 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

76% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

82% of all residents have received at least one dose

80,882 Halton residents have received a booster shot - plus 6,004

At least 1.01 million total vaccinations administered - plus 7,059

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 21, 2021.

1,443 active cases - plus 123

10 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

22,807 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 237

246 deaths - no change

21,118 recoveries - plus 114

21,263 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.2% of cases

15 active outbreaks - minus 1

School cases (as of Dec. 20, 2021)

Oakville: 38 total cases across 15 different schools

Halton: 153 total cases across 51 different schools

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario announced a long list of new rules and regulations to combat the spread of the Omicron variant in the province, which went into effect on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 and can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.15 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.96% of total pop.)

At least 11.37 million people are fully vaccinated (76.71% of total pop.)

25.86 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third) - plus 230,500

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 22, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

28,288 active cases - plus 2,586

420 people hospitalized - plus 8

661,563 confirmed cases - plus 4,383

623,142 recovered cases - plus 1,787

10,133 deaths - plus 10

633,275 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.7%

55,381 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 10.7%

168 people in ICU - plus 3

108 people on ventilators - plus 3

42 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 6

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

Summary of School Cases

11,876 total cases in schools - plus 74

10,440 student cases - plus 60

1,219 staff cases - plus 14

1,210 schools with confirmed cases currently - 24.98% of those in Ontario

19 schools currently closed - plus 9

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.

3 cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants - plus 1

15,748 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 458

932 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 197

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

31.57 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (82.54% of total pop.)

At least 29.32 million people are fully vaccinated (76.68% of total pop.)

66.16 million total doses administered - plus 340,000

5.26 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 21, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

82,950 active cases - plus 7,806

1,665 active hospitalizations - plus 47

1.92 million confirmed cases to date

1.80 million recoveries - plus 3,426

30,100 deaths - plus 18

Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 80.07 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

51.32 million cumulative cases

805,112 7,397 deaths - plus 2,285

61.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 245.69 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

275.23 million cases - plus 641,300

5.36 million people have died worldwide

At least 8.79 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines are effective at protecting you from COVID-19 and significantly reducing your risks of getting sick, going to hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

