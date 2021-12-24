December 24, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Rod Long / Unsplash

This is the Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton Region is not reporting any new data until Monday, Dec. 27, but the Ontario's epidemiology report today cites over 700 cases from Halton in the most recent 24 hours.

More than half of all Halton COVID-19 patients are at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital while an outbreak at OTMH has led to ten cases in the last week. Local testing positivity remains above 10%.

Ontario reported over 9,500 new cases today, including more than 7,000 added active cases, both crushing all previous one-day records by thousands. This is the second day in a row Ontario's one-day record of new cases was broken.

The provincial Ministry of Health says they will not update COVID-19 data on their website from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28, and Jan. 1 to Jan. 3 because of the holidays. The testing positivity rate in Ontario today is over 18.7% (the highest ever recorded), meaning nearly 1 in 5 of all PCR tests are coming back positive.

Active cases are up more than 7,000 today in Ontario having more than doubled in the last five days. Active cases in Canada today surpassed 100,000 people, having more than doubled in less than a week.

Eight provinces have set one-day case records, B.C. has reached maximum testing and tracing capacity, and multiple airlines today are cancelling flights by the thousands, citing a high rate of staff calling in sick.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published at least five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton Region is not reporting any new data until Monday, Dec. 27, but the provincial epidemiology report cites over 700 cases from Halton in the most recent 24 hours. All other local data is from yesterday, Dec. 23.

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

74% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

80% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 22, 2021.

618 active cases - plus 111

7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

7,211 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 174

69 deaths - no change

6,698 recoveries - plus 63

6,767 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.8% of cases

4 active outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

76% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

82% of all residents have received at least one dose

87,581 Halton residents have received a booster shot - plus 6,799

At least 1.02 million total vaccinations administered - plus 7,632

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 22, 2021.

1,774 active cases - plus 331

12 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

23,322 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 515

246 deaths - no change

21,302 recoveries - plus 184

21,447 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.9% of cases

14 active outbreaks - minus 1

School cases (as of Dec. 20, 2021)

Oakville: 38 total cases across 15 different schools

Halton: 153 total cases across 51 different schools

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario reports over 9,500 new cases today, including more than 7,000 added active cases, both crushing all previous one-day records by thousands

The one-day record of new cases was broken for the second day in a row

Ontario's Ministry of Health will not update COVID-19 data on their website from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28, and Jan. 1 to Jan. 3 because of the holidays

The testing positivity rate in Ontario today is over 18.7% (the highest ever recorded), meaning nearly 1 in 5 of all PCR tests are coming back positive

Dr. Kieran Moore says new daily records, like those this week, are expected to continue into early January: "We are tracking to have more cases per day than we have ever had in the entire pandemic"

Indoor and outdoor gatherings are currently capped at 10 and 25 people respectively

80.65% of all eligible Ontarians (age 5 and older) are fully vaccinated

A long list of new rules and regulations to fight the spread of the Omicron variant in Ontario is now in effect. The full list of these new measures can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.18 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (82.20% of total pop.)

At least 11.38 million people are fully vaccinated (76.78% of total pop.)

26.34 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third) - plus 229,700

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 24, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

39,980 active cases - plus 7,568

508 people hospitalized - plus 68

676,954 confirmed cases - plus 9,571

626,798 recovered cases - plus 1,997

10,146 deaths - plus 6

636,944 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.1%

72,639 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 18.7%

164 people in ICU - minus 5

102 people on ventilators - minus 4

57 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 11

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

Summary of School Cases

12,062 total cases in schools - plus 86

10,582 student cases - plus 65

1,272 staff cases - plus 21

1,097 schools with confirmed cases currently - 22.6% of those in Ontario

24 schools currently closed - plus 3

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.

3 cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants - no change

16,081 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 193

1,298 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 303

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

31.63 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (82.72% of total pop.)

At least 29.35 million people are fully vaccinated (76.75% of total pop.)

66.95 million total doses administered - plus 329,700

5.96 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 23, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

109,180 active cases - plus 10,374

1,778 active hospitalizations - plus 68

1.95 million confirmed cases to date

1.81 million recoveries - plus 4,715

30,137 deaths - plus 7

Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 80.25 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

51.57 million cumulative cases

809,300 deaths - plus 1,903

61.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 247.40 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

276.43 million cases - plus 822,300

5.37 million people have died worldwide

At least 8.85 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines are effective at protecting you from COVID-19 and significantly reducing your risks of getting sick, going to hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

