December 29, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville is reporting a record-setting 238 new cases today, while Halton reports over 600 new cases.

Active cases in Oakville are above 1,000 people for the first time in the entire pandemic. Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital now has 15 coronavirus patients - more than half of all hospital admissions in Halton. Local testing positivity remains above 10%.

After four days of declining new daily case counts, Ontario adds a record-setting 10,400 new cases today. Ontario's active cases have nearly tripled in just the last seven days, and testing positivity has been above 25% for the last three days, meaning 1 in 4 PCR tests are coming back positive.

Ontario's Ministry of Health did not update COVID-19 data on their website from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28, and will not again from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3 because of the holidays. No decision has yet been made about a return to classes next week.

Canada's cumulative cases surpass two million while active cases surpass 200,000. In an abrupt and disappointing end, the remainder of the World Junior Hockey tournament in Alberta has been cancelled amid players testing positive for COVID-19.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published at least five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

74% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

80% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 28, 2021.

1,174 active cases - plus 96

15 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 8

8,564 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 238

69 deaths - no change

7,321 recoveries - plus 142

7,390 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.2% of cases

8 active outbreaks - plus 3

Status in Halton

76% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

82% of all residents have received at least one dose

108,949 Halton residents have received a booster shot

At least 1.04 million total vaccinations administered - plus 7,780

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 28, 2021.

3,128 active cases - plus 299

29 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 10

26,494 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 619

246 deaths - no change

23,120 recoveries - plus 320

23,366 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.1% of cases

20 active outbreaks - plus 6

School cases (as of Dec. 20, 2021)

Oakville: 38 total cases across 15 different schools

Halton: 153 total cases across 51 different schools

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

A long list of new rules and regulations to fight the spread of the Omicron variant in Ontario is now in effect. The full list of these new measures can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.20 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (82.31% of total pop.)

At least 11.40 million people are fully vaccinated (76.89% of total pop.)

26.81 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third) - plus 156,300

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 29, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

76,992 active cases - plus 6,601

726 people hospitalized - plus 218

725,841 confirmed cases - plus 10,436

638,678 recovered cases - plus 3,832

10,171 deaths - plus 3

648,849 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.3%

59,259 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 26.9%

190 people in ICU - plus 3

104 people on ventilators - minus 2

159 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 29

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

Summary of School Cases (as of Dec. 24, 2021)

12,062 total cases in schools - plus 86

10,582 student cases - plus 65

1,272 staff cases - plus 21

1,097 schools with confirmed cases currently - 22.6% of those in Ontario

24 schools currently closed - plus 3

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.

3 cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants - no change

17,445 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 374

1,851 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 124

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

31.67 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (82.81% of total pop.)

At least 29.38 million people are fully vaccinated (76.82% of total pop.)

67.74 million total doses administered - plus 177,200

6.68 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 28, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

205,822 active cases - plus 20,899

2,358 active hospitalizations - plus 259

2.08 million confirmed cases to date

1.85 million recoveries - plus 8,486

30,236 deaths - plus 46

Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 80.25 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

53.27 million cumulative cases

818,444 deaths - plus 3,144

61.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 247.40 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

281.80 million cases - plus 1.35 million

5.41 million people have died worldwide

At least 9.07 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines are effective at protecting you from COVID-19 and significantly reducing your risks of getting sick, going to hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

