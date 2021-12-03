December 3, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Friday, December 3, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are up in Oakville, while three more schools report outbreaks in Halton, including one at Oakville's St. Nicholas Elementary School. Halton Region also has its first confirmed (and two likely) cases of the Omicron variant.

Vaccination in Oakville, Halton and Ontario are all trending up now that children between the ages of 5 and 11 are eligible to be vaccinated. Beginning Monday, Dec. 13, anyone in the province age 50 and older can receive a booster dose.

More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 are reported in Ontario today - the highest in over six months. Nearly 2,000 active cases have been added to the total in the last week.

Two big changes to travel rules across Canada now in effect: first, all air and rail travellers in Canada age 12 and up must now be fully vaccinated. Second, COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated Canadians returning to Canada with trips shorter than 72 hours via the land border.

New rules and travel restrictions continue to be updated in response to the Omicron variant. Ontario so far has four confirmed cases (two in Ottawa and two in Hamilton) while the USA confirmed its first case of Omicron today in California. Anyone coming from 10 south African countries are currently not allowed to enter Canada.

Cumulative cases now exceed 1.8 million Canadians, while global cases are expected to surpass 265 million later today.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups. All appointments in Halton need to be pre-booked.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

75% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

77% of all residents have received at least one dose

909,114 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,854

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 2, 2021.

61 active cases - plus 6

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

6,455 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10

69 deaths - no change

6,325 recoveries - plus 4

6,394 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.0% of cases

2 active outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

217 active cases - minus 1

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

20,582 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 32

244 deaths - no change

20,121 recoveries - plus 33

20,365 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases

12 active outbreaks - plus 4

School cases

Oakville - 13 total cases across 9 different schools

Halton - 51 total cases across 24 different schools

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.81 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (79.67% of total pop.)

At least 11.28 million people are fully vaccinated (76.09% of total pop.)

23.09 million first and second vaccine doses administered

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec 3, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

7,217 active cases - plus 285

286 people hospitalized - minus 5

621,260 confirmed cases - plus 1,031

604,027 recovered cases - plus 742

10,016 deaths - plus 4

614,043 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.8%

39,748 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 2.9%

146 people in ICU - minus 9

92 people on ventilators - plus 5

21 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of School Cases

8,095 total cases in schools - plus 172

7,187 student cases - plus 152

781 staff cases - plus 18

792 schools with confirmed cases - 16.35% of those in Ontario

9 schools closed - minus 1

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.

1 confirmed case of the Alpha variant - no change

No confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

1 confirmed case of Gamma variant - no change

7,193 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 396

4 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 2

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

30.68 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (80.22% of total pop.)

At least 29.07 million people are fully vaccinated (76.02% of total pop.)

61.76 million total doses administered

2.01 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 2, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

31,165 active cases - plus 1,719

1,568 active hospitalizations - minus 36

1.80 million confirmed cases to date

1.74 million recoveries - plus 1,901

29,748 deaths - plus 21

Ranked 83rd in global deaths per capita at 79.19 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

48.49 million cumulative cases - plus 119,600

780,131 deaths - plus 1,610

59.6% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 238.27 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

262.86 million cases - plus 646,800

5.22 million people have died worldwide - plus 8,475

At least 8.07 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

