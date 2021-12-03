December 3, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Unsplash
This is the Friday, December 3, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are up in Oakville, while three more schools report outbreaks in Halton, including one at Oakville's St. Nicholas Elementary School. Halton Region also has its first confirmed (and two likely) cases of the Omicron variant.
Vaccination in Oakville, Halton and Ontario are all trending up now that children between the ages of 5 and 11 are eligible to be vaccinated. Beginning Monday, Dec. 13, anyone in the province age 50 and older can receive a booster dose.
More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 are reported in Ontario today - the highest in over six months. Nearly 2,000 active cases have been added to the total in the last week.
Two big changes to travel rules across Canada now in effect: first, all air and rail travellers in Canada age 12 and up must now be fully vaccinated. Second, COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated Canadians returning to Canada with trips shorter than 72 hours via the land border.
New rules and travel restrictions continue to be updated in response to the Omicron variant. Ontario so far has four confirmed cases (two in Ottawa and two in Hamilton) while the USA confirmed its first case of Omicron today in California. Anyone coming from 10 south African countries are currently not allowed to enter Canada.
Cumulative cases now exceed 1.8 million Canadians, while global cases are expected to surpass 265 million later today.
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups. All appointments in Halton need to be pre-booked.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton Region has its first confirmed (and two likely) cases of the Omicron variant
- Three more schools report outbreaks in Halton, including one at Oakville's St. Nicholas Elementary School
- The case reproduction number in Halton (how many cases become new cases) has exploded this week, now at 1.40 (up from 1.1 less than a week ago.)
- Over 90% of all COVID-19 cases in Halton since September 1, 2021 have been in unvaccinated residents
Summary of local vaccinations
- 75% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 77% of all residents have received at least one dose
- 909,114 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,854
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 2, 2021.
- 61 active cases - plus 6
- 3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 6,455 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10
- 69 deaths - no change
- 6,325 recoveries - plus 4
- 6,394 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.0% of cases
- 2 active outbreaks - plus 1
Status in Halton
- 217 active cases - minus 1
- 7 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
- 20,582 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 32
- 244 deaths - no change
- 20,121 recoveries - plus 33
- 20,365 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases
- 12 active outbreaks - plus 4
School cases
- Oakville - 13 total cases across 9 different schools
- Halton - 51 total cases across 24 different schools
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- More than 1,000 new cases are reported in Ontario today - the highest in over six months
- Beginning Monday, Dec. 13, anyone in the province age 50 and older can receive a booster dose
- With the emergence of the Omicron variant, the province has resumed reporting variant of concern cases in Ontario
- Nearly 2,000 active cases have been added to the total in the last week
- Ontario's set vaccination target is 90% of the eligible population to be fully protected
- 79.93% of all eligible Ontarians (age 5 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.81 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (79.67% of total pop.)
- At least 11.28 million people are fully vaccinated (76.09% of total pop.)
- 23.09 million first and second vaccine doses administered
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec 3, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 7,217 active cases - plus 285
- 286 people hospitalized - minus 5
- 621,260 confirmed cases - plus 1,031
- 604,027 recovered cases - plus 742
- 10,016 deaths - plus 4
- 614,043 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.8%
- 39,748 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 2.9%
- 146 people in ICU - minus 9
- 92 people on ventilators - plus 5
- 21 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2
Summary of School Cases
- 8,095 total cases in schools - plus 172
- 7,187 student cases - plus 152
- 781 staff cases - plus 18
- 792 schools with confirmed cases - 16.35% of those in Ontario
- 9 schools closed - minus 1
Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.
- 1 confirmed case of the Alpha variant - no change
- No confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 1 confirmed case of Gamma variant - no change
- 7,193 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 396
- 4 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 2
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Cumulative cases now exceed 1.8 million Canadians
- All air and rail travellers in Canada age 12 and up must now be fully vaccinated
- Most countries, including Canada, have stopped travel to ten countries in southern Africa over threats of spreading the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant of concern
- COVID-19 testing is no longer required for fully vaccinated Canadians returning to Canada with trips shorter than 72 hours via the U.S. land border
- 79.96% of all eligible Canadians (age 5 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 30.68 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (80.22% of total pop.)
- At least 29.07 million people are fully vaccinated (76.02% of total pop.)
- 61.76 million total doses administered
- 2.01 million booster doses administered
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 2, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 31,165 active cases - plus 1,719
- 1,568 active hospitalizations - minus 36
- 1.80 million confirmed cases to date
- 1.74 million recoveries - plus 1,901
- 29,748 deaths - plus 21
- Ranked 83rd in global deaths per capita at 79.19 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 48.49 million cumulative cases - plus 119,600
- 780,131 deaths - plus 1,610
- 59.6% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 238.27 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 262.86 million cases - plus 646,800
- 5.22 million people have died worldwide - plus 8,475
- At least 8.07 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
