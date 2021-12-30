December 30, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville reports a record 283 new cases and Halton Region reports a record 816 new cases today.

Active cases in Oakville are above 1,000 people for the first time in the entire pandemic. Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital now has 16 coronavirus patients - more than half of all hospital admissions in Halton. Local testing positivity remains above 10%, but is likely higher has that figure has not been updated in nearly two weeks.

Nearly 14,000 new cases in Ontario today create record-setting case counts for the second day in a row. Provincial active cases rose by nearly 10,000 just today, and the total number of active cases has more than tripled since Christmas Day.

The province has updated eligibility for publicly-funded PCR testing to an extremely limited list: beginning tomorrow, only symptomatic people in high-risk settings (hospitals, long-term care, and its staff), First Nations people and the homeless will be eligible. Testing positivity is now above 30%, the highest recorded of any place in Canada to date.

Almost 500 hospitalizations have been added in Ontario in the last 48 hours, and a short announcement today said that restarting classes province-wide has been delayed to Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Ontario's Ministry of Health did not update COVID-19 data on their website from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28, and will not again from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3 because of the holidays.

Canada's cumulative cases surpass 2.1 million while active cases surpass 230,000. The United States sets a new one-day record for new cases with more than 500,000 in one day. Global vaccinations have surpassed nine billion.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published at least five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

74% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

81% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 29, 2021.

1,304 active cases - plus 130

16 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

8,847 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 283

69 deaths - no change

7,474 recoveries - plus 153

7,543 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 85.2% of cases

8 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

76% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

82% of all residents have received at least one dose

115,530 Halton residents have received a booster shot

At least 1.05 million total vaccinations administered - plus 7,141

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 29, 2021.

3,561 active cases - plus 433

28 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

27,310 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 816

246 deaths - no change

23,503 recoveries - plus 383

23,749 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.9% of cases

21 active outbreaks - plus 1

School cases (as of Dec. 20, 2021)

Oakville: 38 total cases across 15 different schools

Halton: 153 total cases across 51 different schools

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

A long list of new rules and regulations to fight the spread of the Omicron variant in Ontario is now in effect. The full list of these new measures can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.21 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (82.38% of total pop.)

At least 11.40 million people are fully vaccinated (76.92% of total pop.)

27.01 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third) - plus 197,200

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 30, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

86,754 active cases - plus 10,762

965 people hospitalized - plus 239

739,648 confirmed cases - plus 13,807

642,715 recovered cases - plus 4,037

10,179 deaths - plus 8

652,894 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.2%

67,301 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 30.5%

200 people in ICU - plus 10

104 people on ventilators - no change

184 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 26

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

Summary of School Cases (as of Dec. 24, 2021)

12,062 total cases in schools - plus 86

10,582 student cases - plus 65

1,272 staff cases - plus 21

1,097 schools with confirmed cases currently - 22.6% of those in Ontario

24 schools currently closed - plus 3

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.

3 cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants - no change

17,525 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 80

2,326 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 475

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

31.72 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (82.93% of total pop.)

At least 29.40 million people are fully vaccinated (76.87% of total pop.)

68.38 million total doses administered - plus 304,000

7.26 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 29, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

230,102 active cases - plus 24,280

2,796 active hospitalizations - plus 438

2.13 million confirmed cases to date

1.87 million recoveries - plus 14,457

30,277 deaths - plus 41

Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 80.63 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

53.79 million cumulative cases - plus 520,000

820,355 deaths - plus 1,911

62.0% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 250.70 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

281.80 million cases - plus 1.35 million

5.41 million people have died worldwide

At least 9.07 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines are effective at protecting you from COVID-19 and significantly reducing your risks of getting sick, going to hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

