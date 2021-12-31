December 31, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the New Year's Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in Oakville have more than doubled in the last seven days, now totalling nearly 1,400. Oakville and Halton's active cases are at the highest point they've ever been.

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is home to half of all hospital cases in Halton. Local testing positivity remains above 10%, but is likely higher has that figure has not been updated in two weeks.

Nearly 17,000 new cases in Ontario today sets a one-day case record for the third day in a row, while Ontario's active cases have almost tripled in just the last week, rising by a whopping 12,000 cases just today. Cumulative cases in Ontario surpass 750,000.

With new rules now prohibiting most people in Ontario from accessing a publicly-funded PCR test, the province is likely going to change its system for how new cases are counted and tracked.

Over 650 hospitalizations have been added in Ontario in the last three days and a record-setting 40 long-term care and retirement homes in the province report a new outbreak today. Ontario's Ministry of Health will not update COVID-19 data from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3 (like they didn't update on their website from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28) because of the holidays.

Earlier today, active cases in Canada exceeded 250,000 people for the first time ever. The Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit is now open for online applications as Ontario, Alberta and B.C all shorten the COVID-19 isolation period to five days.

The United States sets a new one-day record for new cases with more than 500,000 in one day. Global vaccinations have surpassed nine billion.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published at least five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

74% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

81% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 30, 2021.

1,370 active cases - plus 66

14 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2

9,126 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 279

69 deaths - no change

7,687 recoveries - plus 213

7,756 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 85.2% of cases

8 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

76% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

82% of all residents have received at least one dose

122,241 Halton residents have received a booster shot - plus 7,106

At least 1.06 million total vaccinations administered - plus 7,481

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 30, 2021.

3,692 active cases - plus 131

28 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

28,017 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 707

246 deaths - no change

24,079 recoveries - plus 576

24,325 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.9% of cases

19 active outbreaks - minus 2

School cases (as of Dec. 20, 2021)

Oakville: 38 total cases across 15 different schools

Halton: 153 total cases across 51 different schools

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

A long list of new rules and regulations to fight the spread of the Omicron variant in Ontario is now in effect. The full list of these new measures can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.22 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (82.46% of total pop.)

At least 11.41 million people are fully vaccinated (76.96% of total pop.)

27.20 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third) - plus 195,800

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 31, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

98,822 active cases - plus 12,068

1,144 people hospitalized - plus 179

756,361 confirmed cases - plus 16,713

647,345 recovered cases - plus 4,630

10,194 deaths - plus 15

657,539 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.2%

75,093 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 29.8%

205 people in ICU - plus 5

104 people on ventilators - no change

237 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 53

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

Summary of School Cases (as of Dec. 24, 2021)

12,062 total cases in schools - plus 86

10,582 student cases - plus 65

1,272 staff cases - plus 21

1,097 schools with confirmed cases currently - 22.6% of those in Ontario

24 schools currently closed - plus 3

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.

3 cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants - no change

17,525 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 80

2,326 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 475

Note: New information on variants of concern was not included in the December 31, 2021 epidemiology report.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

31.74 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (82.98% of total pop.)

At least 29.41 million people are fully vaccinated (76.90% of total pop.)

68.71 million total doses administered - plus 430,000

7.56 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 30, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

266,629 active cases - plus 36,527

3,125 active hospitalizations - plus 329

2.17 million confirmed cases to date

1.88 million recoveries - plus 11,600

30,313 deaths - plus 36

Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 80.63 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

53.79 million cumulative cases - plus 520,000

820,355 deaths - plus 1,911

62.0% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 250.70 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

281.80 million cases - plus 1.35 million

5.41 million people have died worldwide

At least 9.07 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines are effective at protecting you from COVID-19 and significantly reducing your risks of getting sick, going to hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

Sources: