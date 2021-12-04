December 4, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Davi Rezende (Unsplash)
This is the Saturday, December 4, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton Region also has its first confirmed (and two likely) cases of the Omicron variant. While Halton dos not provide updates on weekends, the region is reporting its case reproduction number (how many cases become new cases) has grown to 1.40, from 1.15 last week.
Vaccination in Oakville, Halton and Ontario are all trending up now that children between the ages of 5 and 11 are eligible to be vaccinated. Beginning Monday, Dec. 13, anyone in the province age 50 and older can receive a booster dose.
More than 1,000 new cases are reported in Ontario for the second day in a row, beating even yesterday's six-month record of new cases. Total active cases have increased by nearly 1,000 in just the last 72 hours.
New rules and travel restrictions continue to be updated in response to the Omicron variant. Anyone coming from 10 south African countries are currently not allowed to enter Canada, and effective immediately, all arrivals to Canada from any country (except the U.S.) must take a COVID-19 test upon arrival, regardless of vaccination status.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Local, Oakville and Halton do not provide updates on weekends
- Halton Region has its first confirmed (and two likely) cases of the Omicron variant
- Three more schools report outbreaks in Halton, including one at Oakville's St. Nicholas Elementary School
- The case reproduction number in Halton (how many cases become new cases) has exploded this week, now at 1.40 (up from 1.1 less than a week ago.)
- Over 90% of all COVID-19 cases in Halton since September 1, 2021 have been in unvaccinated residents
Summary of local vaccinations
- 75% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 77% of all residents have received at least one dose
- 909,114 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,854
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 3, 2021.
- 61 active cases - plus 6
- 3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 6,455 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10
- 69 deaths - no change
- 6,325 recoveries - plus 4
- 6,394 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.0% of cases
- 2 active outbreaks - plus 1
Status in Halton
- 217 active cases - minus 1
- 7 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
- 20,582 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 32
- 244 deaths - no change
- 20,121 recoveries - plus 33
- 20,365 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases
- 12 active outbreaks - plus 4
School cases
- Oakville - 13 total cases across 9 different schools
- Halton - 51 total cases across 24 different schools
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- More than 1,000 new cases are reported in Ontario for the second day in a row, beating yesterday's six-month record high
- Total active cases have increased by nearly 1,000 in just the last 72 hours
- Beginning Monday, Dec. 13, anyone in the province age 50 and older can receive a booster dose
- With the emergence of the Omicron variant, the province has resumed reporting variant of concern cases in Ontario
- Ontario's set vaccination target is 90% of the eligible population to be fully protected
- 79.98% of all eligible Ontarians (age 5 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.84 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (79.86% of total pop.)
- At least 11.28 million people are fully vaccinated (76.13% of total pop.)
- 23.91 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 4, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 7,540 active cases - plus 323
- 284 people hospitalized - minus 2
- 622,313 confirmed cases - plus 1,053
- 604,749 recovered cases - plus 722
- 10,024 deaths - plus 7
- 614,773 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.7%
- 36,268 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 3.5%
- 160 people in ICU - plus 14
- 98 people on ventilators - plus 6
- 20 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1
Summary of School Cases
- 8,095 total cases in schools - plus 172
- 7,187 student cases - plus 152
- 781 staff cases - plus 18
- 792 schools with confirmed cases - 16.35% of those in Ontario
- 9 schools closed - minus 1
Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.
- 1 confirmed case of the Alpha variant - no change
- No confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 1 confirmed case of Gamma variant - no change
- 7,519 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 326
- 8 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 4
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Cumulative cases now exceed 1.8 million Canadians
- All air and rail travellers in Canada age 12 and up must now be fully vaccinated
- Most countries, including Canada, have stopped travel to ten countries in southern Africa over threats of spreading the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant of concern
- All air arrivals to Canada from any country (except the U.S.) must now take a COVID-19 test upon arrival, regardless of vaccination status
Summary of national vaccinations
- 30.75 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (80.40% of total pop.)
- At least 29.09 million people are fully vaccinated (76.07% of total pop.)
- 61.93 million total doses administered - plus 112,000
- 2.08 million booster doses administered - plus 71,000
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 3, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 31,437 active cases - plus 372
- 1,524 active hospitalizations - minus 44
- 1.80 million confirmed cases to date
- 1.74 million recoveries - plus 1,817
- 29,765 deaths - plus 17
- Ranked 84th in global deaths per capita at 79.31 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 48.91 million cumulative cases
- 784,893 deaths - plus 2,762
- 63.6% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated
- Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 239.98 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 263.56 million cases - plus 653,600
- 5.23 million people have died worldwide
- At least 8.14 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
