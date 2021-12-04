December 4, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Davi Rezende (Unsplash) Nipigon Trail

This is the Saturday, December 4, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton Region also has its first confirmed (and two likely) cases of the Omicron variant. While Halton dos not provide updates on weekends, the region is reporting its case reproduction number (how many cases become new cases) has grown to 1.40, from 1.15 last week.

Vaccination in Oakville, Halton and Ontario are all trending up now that children between the ages of 5 and 11 are eligible to be vaccinated. Beginning Monday, Dec. 13, anyone in the province age 50 and older can receive a booster dose.

More than 1,000 new cases are reported in Ontario for the second day in a row, beating even yesterday's six-month record of new cases. Total active cases have increased by nearly 1,000 in just the last 72 hours.

New rules and travel restrictions continue to be updated in response to the Omicron variant. Anyone coming from 10 south African countries are currently not allowed to enter Canada, and effective immediately, all arrivals to Canada from any country (except the U.S.) must take a COVID-19 test upon arrival, regardless of vaccination status.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups. All appointments in Halton need to be pre-booked.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

75% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

77% of all residents have received at least one dose

909,114 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,854

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 3, 2021.

61 active cases - plus 6

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

6,455 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10

69 deaths - no change

6,325 recoveries - plus 4

6,394 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.0% of cases

2 active outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

217 active cases - minus 1

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

20,582 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 32

244 deaths - no change

20,121 recoveries - plus 33

20,365 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases

12 active outbreaks - plus 4

School cases

Oakville - 13 total cases across 9 different schools

Halton - 51 total cases across 24 different schools

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.84 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (79.86% of total pop.)

At least 11.28 million people are fully vaccinated (76.13% of total pop.)

23.91 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 4, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

7,540 active cases - plus 323

284 people hospitalized - minus 2

622,313 confirmed cases - plus 1,053

604,749 recovered cases - plus 722

10,024 deaths - plus 7

614,773 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.7%

36,268 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 3.5%

160 people in ICU - plus 14

98 people on ventilators - plus 6

20 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of School Cases

8,095 total cases in schools - plus 172

7,187 student cases - plus 152

781 staff cases - plus 18

792 schools with confirmed cases - 16.35% of those in Ontario

9 schools closed - minus 1

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.

1 confirmed case of the Alpha variant - no change

No confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

1 confirmed case of Gamma variant - no change

7,519 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 326

8 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 4

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

30.75 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (80.40% of total pop.)

At least 29.09 million people are fully vaccinated (76.07% of total pop.)

61.93 million total doses administered - plus 112,000

2.08 million booster doses administered - plus 71,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 3, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

31,437 active cases - plus 372

1,524 active hospitalizations - minus 44

1.80 million confirmed cases to date

1.74 million recoveries - plus 1,817

29,765 deaths - plus 17

Ranked 84th in global deaths per capita at 79.31 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

48.91 million cumulative cases

784,893 deaths - plus 2,762

63.6% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 239.98 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

263.56 million cases - plus 653,600

5.23 million people have died worldwide

At least 8.14 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

