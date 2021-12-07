December 7, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Tuesday, December 7, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases have risen both in Oakville and in Halton consistently over the last five days in a row. Halton Region has confirmed its first two cases of the Omicron variant. Ten Halton schools have open outbreaks, including two in Oakville.

Vaccination in Oakville, Halton and Ontario are all trending up now that children between the ages of 5 and 11 are eligible to be vaccinated. Beginning Monday, Dec. 13, anyone in the province age 50 and older can receive a booster dose.

There's lots of news from Ontario today: Active cases in the province have risen by over 50% in the last ten days, increasing the number of active cases by nearly 3,000. New modelling today reports that even without cases from the new Omicron variant, cases in Ontario are expected to keep rising for the next two months.

Worst of all, more than 200 new hospitalizations were added to the province's total today, while the number of ICU and ventilator patients is also higher. There hasn't been a decrease of COVID-19 patients in Ontario ICUs for over a year now, with Dr. Kieran Moore calling it "unprecedented burnout."

New rules and travel restrictions continue to be updated in response to the Omicron variant. Global cumulative cases reach 265 million people and Canada's recoveries reach 1.75 million.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups. All appointments in Halton need to be pre-booked.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

75% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

77% of all residents have received at least one dose

914,059 vaccine doses have been administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 4, 2021.

63 active cases - plus 2

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

6,497 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14

69 deaths - no change

6,365 recoveries - plus 12

6,434 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.0% of cases

2 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

241 active cases - plus 24

4 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

20,733 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 42

244 deaths - no change

20,248 recoveries - plus 18

20,492 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.8% of cases

13 active outbreaks - plus 1

School cases

Oakville - 8 total cases across 7 different schools

Halton - 42 total cases across 28 different schools

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.90 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (80.32% of total pop.)

At least 11.30 million people are fully vaccinated (76.22% of total pop.)

24.07 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 7, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

8,479 active cases - plus 369

340 people hospitalized - plus 203

625,312 confirmed cases - plus 928

606,797 recovered cases - plus 550

10,036 deaths - plus 9

616,833 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.6%

26,136 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 3.8%

165 people in ICU - plus 5

101 people on ventilators - plus 3

18 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

Summary of School Cases

8,629 total cases in schools - plus 345

7,662 student cases - plus 303

833 staff cases - plus 35

836 schools with confirmed cases - 17.26% of those in Ontario

8 schools closed - minus 1

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.

No new cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants

8,632 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 263

21 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 8

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

30.95 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (80.92% of total pop.)

At least 29.12 million people are fully vaccinated (76.16% of total pop.)

62.34 million total doses administered - plus 115,000

2.26 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 4, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

29,599 active cases - minus 838

1,524 active hospitalizations - minus 44

1.81 million confirmed cases to date

1.75 million recoveries - plus 2,057

29,821 deaths - plus 32

Ranked 84th in global deaths per capita at 79.31 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

49.01 million cumulative cases

785,665 deaths - plus 830

63.9% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 239.98 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

265.19 million cases - plus 531,100

5.25 million people have died worldwide

At least 8.20 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

