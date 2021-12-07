December 7, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Unsplash
This is the Tuesday, December 7, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases have risen both in Oakville and in Halton consistently over the last five days in a row. Halton Region has confirmed its first two cases of the Omicron variant. Ten Halton schools have open outbreaks, including two in Oakville.
Vaccination in Oakville, Halton and Ontario are all trending up now that children between the ages of 5 and 11 are eligible to be vaccinated. Beginning Monday, Dec. 13, anyone in the province age 50 and older can receive a booster dose.
There's lots of news from Ontario today: Active cases in the province have risen by over 50% in the last ten days, increasing the number of active cases by nearly 3,000. New modelling today reports that even without cases from the new Omicron variant, cases in Ontario are expected to keep rising for the next two months.
Worst of all, more than 200 new hospitalizations were added to the province's total today, while the number of ICU and ventilator patients is also higher. There hasn't been a decrease of COVID-19 patients in Ontario ICUs for over a year now, with Dr. Kieran Moore calling it "unprecedented burnout."
New rules and travel restrictions continue to be updated in response to the Omicron variant. Global cumulative cases reach 265 million people and Canada's recoveries reach 1.75 million.
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups. All appointments in Halton need to be pre-booked.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Active cases have risen both in Oakville and in Halton consistently over the last five days in a row
- Halton Region has its first confirmed (and two likely) cases of the Omicron variant
- 10 of the 13 open outbreaks in Halton are at schools
- The case reproduction number in Halton (how many cases become new cases) has dipped slightly to 1.29, still up from 1.23 one week ago
- Over 90% of all COVID-19 cases in Halton since September 1, 2021 have been in unvaccinated residents
Summary of local vaccinations
- 75% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 77% of all residents have received at least one dose
- 914,059 vaccine doses have been administered
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 4, 2021.
- 63 active cases - plus 2
- 2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 6,497 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14
- 69 deaths - no change
- 6,365 recoveries - plus 12
- 6,434 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.0% of cases
- 2 active outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 241 active cases - plus 24
- 4 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
- 20,733 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 42
- 244 deaths - no change
- 20,248 recoveries - plus 18
- 20,492 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.8% of cases
- 13 active outbreaks - plus 1
School cases
- Oakville - 8 total cases across 7 different schools
- Halton - 42 total cases across 28 different schools
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario's active cases have risen by over 50% in the last ten days (an active total higher by nearly 3,000)
- Even without Omicron, cases in Ontario are expected to keep rising for the next two months
- More than 200 new hospitalizations are added to the province's total today
- Beginning Monday, Dec. 13, anyone in the province age 50 and older can receive a booster dose
- The province has paused the suspension of health measures in highest-risk settings for the second time
- Dr. Kieran Moore provides a modelling update for Ontario over the next month
- Ontario's set vaccination target is 90% of the eligible population to be fully protected
- 80.07% of all eligible Ontarians (age 5 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.90 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (80.32% of total pop.)
- At least 11.30 million people are fully vaccinated (76.22% of total pop.)
- 24.07 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 7, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 8,479 active cases - plus 369
- 340 people hospitalized - plus 203
- 625,312 confirmed cases - plus 928
- 606,797 recovered cases - plus 550
- 10,036 deaths - plus 9
- 616,833 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.6%
- 26,136 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 3.8%
- 165 people in ICU - plus 5
- 101 people on ventilators - plus 3
- 18 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2
Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.
Summary of School Cases
- 8,629 total cases in schools - plus 345
- 7,662 student cases - plus 303
- 833 staff cases - plus 35
- 836 schools with confirmed cases - 17.26% of those in Ontario
- 8 schools closed - minus 1
Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.
- No new cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants
- 8,632 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 263
- 21 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 8
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Cumulative recoveries in Canada total 1.75 million people
- All air and rail travellers in Canada age 12 and up must now be fully vaccinated
- Most countries, including Canada, have stopped travel to ten countries in southern Africa over threats of spreading the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant of concern
- All air arrivals to Canada from any country (except the U.S.) must now take a COVID-19 test upon arrival, regardless of vaccination status
- Global cumulative cases reach 265 million people
Summary of national vaccinations
- 30.95 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (80.92% of total pop.)
- At least 29.12 million people are fully vaccinated (76.16% of total pop.)
- 62.34 million total doses administered - plus 115,000
- 2.26 million booster doses administered
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 4, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 29,599 active cases - minus 838
- 1,524 active hospitalizations - minus 44
- 1.81 million confirmed cases to date
- 1.75 million recoveries - plus 2,057
- 29,821 deaths - plus 32
- Ranked 84th in global deaths per capita at 79.31 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 49.01 million cumulative cases
- 785,665 deaths - plus 830
- 63.9% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated
- Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 239.98 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 265.19 million cases - plus 531,100
- 5.25 million people have died worldwide
- At least 8.20 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
Sources: