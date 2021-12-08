December 8, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Wednesday, December 8, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are up in Oakville today, continuing a six-day trend, but the number is down across Halton Region. Some outstanding news for local schools: Five of the ten school active outbreaks in Halton have now been resolved, cutting the number of affected schools overnight.

Vaccination in Oakville, Halton and Ontario are all trending up now that children between the ages of 5 and 11 are eligible to be vaccinated. Beginning Monday, Dec. 13, anyone in the province age 50 and older can receive a booster dose.

Even with over 1,000 new cases, active cases and hospitalizations in the province are down today. While those are good to see today, active cases in the province have still risen by over 50% in the last two weeks, increasing the number of active cases by nearly 3,000.

New modelling from Dr. Kieran Moore reports that even without cases from the new Omicron variant, cases in Ontario are expected to keep rising for the next two months. Worst of all, more than 200 new hospitalizations were added to the province's total yesterday. There hasn't been a decrease of COVID-19 patients in Ontario ICUs for over a year now, with Dr. Kieran Moore calling it "unprecedented burnout."

Pfizer and BioNTech have released preliminary data how their vaccine responds to the Omicron variant, citing a third dose as most effective (though two doses provide good protection.) Global cumulative cases reach 265 million people and Canada's recoveries reach 1.75 million.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups. All appointments in Halton need to be pre-booked.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

75% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

77% of all residents have received at least one dose

915,234 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,175

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 7, 2021.

68 active cases - plus 5

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

6,510 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 13

69 deaths - no change

6,373 recoveries - plus 8

6,442 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.0% of cases

1 active outbreak - minus 1

Status in Halton

236 active cases - minus 5

2 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

20,769 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 36

244 deaths - no change

20,289 recoveries - plus 41

20,533 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.8% of cases

8 active outbreaks - minus 5

School cases

Oakville - 8 total cases across 7 different schools

Halton - 42 total cases across 28 different schools

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.92 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (80.46% of total pop.)

At least 11.30 million people are fully vaccinated (76.25% of total pop.)

24.15 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 8, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

8,351 active cases - minus 128

333 people hospitalized - minus 7

626,321 confirmed cases - plus 1,009

607,926 recovered cases - plus 1,129

10,044 deaths - plus 8

617,970 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.6%

38,502 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 3.3%

155 people in ICU - minus 10

97 people on ventilators - minus 4

19 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

Summary of School Cases

8,879 total cases in schools - plus 252

7,886 student cases - plus 219

853 staff cases - plus 25

860 schools with confirmed cases - 17.75% of those in Ontario

10 schools closed - plus 2

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.

No new cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants

9,182 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 550

31 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 10

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

31.01 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.09% of total pop.)

At least 29.14 million people are fully vaccinated (76.20% of total pop.)

62.51 million total doses administered - plus 171,200

2.25 million booster doses administered - plus 90,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 7, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

29,686 active cases - plus 87

1,524 active hospitalizations - plus 7

1.81 million confirmed cases to date

1.75 million recoveries - plus 1,934

29,839 deaths - plus 18

Ranked 84th in global deaths per capita at 79.31 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

49.01 million cumulative cases

785,665 deaths - plus 830

63.9% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 239.98 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

265.19 million cases - plus 531,100

5.25 million people have died worldwide

At least 8.20 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

