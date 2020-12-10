CovidCornell.jpg
Photo: Cornell University

December 10th coronavirus update for Oakville

by

This is the Thursday, December 10, 2020 coronavirus update. A record-setting four institutional outbreaks have opened in Halton Region this week. Ontario Premier Doug Ford will no longer hold daily public COVID-19 briefings as the province reports record new cases and conducted tests. The United States reports its deadliest day of the pandemic so far.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 9, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

  • 1,477 confirmed cases - plus 22
  • 69 probable cases - no change
  • 1,546 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 22
  • 135 active cases - plus 8
  • 27 deaths - no change
  • 1,384 recoveries (89.5% of all cases) - plus 14
  • 1,411 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.2% of cases
  • 18 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

  • 4,137 confirmed cases - plus 63
  • 191 probable cases - plus 12
  • 4,328 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 75
  • 453 active cases - plus 26
  • 76 deaths - plus 1
  • 3,799 recoveries (87.7% of all cases) - plus 48
  • 3,875 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 89.5% of cases
  • 16 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 2
  • 37 cases in hospital - minus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools coronavirus update

  • 16 active cases in Oakville - minus 1
  • 53 active cases in Halton - plus 4
  • 37 Halton classrooms closed - plus 4

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 10, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 134,783 confirmed cases - plus 1,983
  • 16,233 active cases - plus 144
  • 114,679 recovered cases - plus 1,804
  • 3,871 deaths - plus 35
  • 118,550 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.4%
  • 61,809 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.6%
  • 829 people hospitalized - plus 18
  • 228 people in ICU - plus 7
  • 132 people on ventilators - plus 3

Below is a graph of positivity rate (what percent of conducted tests come back positive for COVID-19 by region, including the metrics for control in various colour level regions) for Ontario, shared today by the province:

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Cases in schools

  • 1,659 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 43
  • 6,059 cases reported since September 1, 2020
  • 878 schools with at least one active case (18.2%) - plus 12
  • 10 schools closed - minus 1

Canada and Global coronavirus update

  • Health Canada approves use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 249,000 vaccine doses are expected to arrive in Canada in the next three weeks
  • Canada's cumulative cases near 440,000, now averaging more than 6,000 cases per day
  • Yesterday's 3,055 deaths in the USA mark the deadliest day of COVID-19 in the country
  • Global will surpass 70 million by the end of the week

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 9, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 439,780 confirmed and suspected cases
  • 72,065 active cases - plus 757
  • 13,068 deaths - plus 114
  • 353,646 recoveries
  • 366,714 resolved cases (83.3% of all cases)
  • Most infectious provinces per capita are Quebec, Alberta and Manitoba

United States coronavirus update

  • 15.55 million total cases (22.4% worldwide)
  • 291,000+ deaths (18.5% worldwide)
  • 106,500+ hospitalizations
  • Florida becomes the third state to surpass 1 million cases to date of COVID-19 and fourth state to reach 20,000 deaths

World coronavirus update

  • 69.3 million cases globally 
  • At least 1.57 million deaths 
  • Most infectious countries per capita are Andorra, Montenegro, Luxembourg, Bahrain and San Marino
  • Deadliest countries per capita are Belgium, San Marino, Peru, Andorra and Italy