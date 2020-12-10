December 10th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, December 10, 2020 coronavirus update. A record-setting four institutional outbreaks have opened in Halton Region this week. Ontario Premier Doug Ford will no longer hold daily public COVID-19 briefings as the province reports record new cases and conducted tests. The United States reports its deadliest day of the pandemic so far.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Four institutional outbreaks have opened in Halton since last Saturday; nearly one per day
- Tomorrow is the first day the provincial government could downgrade Halton's status on the colour level of Ontario's framework from Red to Orange
- Recoveries in Oakville fall below 90% of all cases
- Notre Dame Catholic Secondary reports four cases and still zero closed classrooms, though four more HCDSB classes were closed today
- Halton is at 4% positivity for cases of COVID-19 in testing
- Halton's Regional Health Officer issues advice for celebrating the holidays
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 9, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,477 confirmed cases - plus 22
- 69 probable cases - no change
- 1,546 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 22
- 135 active cases - plus 8
- 27 deaths - no change
- 1,384 recoveries (89.5% of all cases) - plus 14
- 1,411 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.2% of cases
- 18 cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton
- 4,137 confirmed cases - plus 63
- 191 probable cases - plus 12
- 4,328 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 75
- 453 active cases - plus 26
- 76 deaths - plus 1
- 3,799 recoveries (87.7% of all cases) - plus 48
- 3,875 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 89.5% of cases
- 16 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 2
- 37 cases in hospital - minus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools coronavirus update
- 16 active cases in Oakville - minus 1
- 53 active cases in Halton - plus 4
- 37 Halton classrooms closed - plus 4
Ontario coronavirus update
- Vaccinations will begin in both Toronto and Ottawa on Monday next week
- Today's new daily cases of 1,983 and 61,000+ conducted tests are new daily records
- Premier Doug Ford formally ends his daily public COVID-19 briefings after nine months of near-daily press conferences
- New modelling shows the province's growth rate of new cases is just above 1%
- Another key finding of today's modelling is that suitable housing and being employed outside essential services are the two biggest factors in minimizing the likelihood of being infected
- Ontario extends the COVID-19 orders (or, ones that can be extended without a vote) for a tenth time since March
- The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is at 1,862, up from 1,719 one week ago and the highest since the first reported case in January
- Hospitalizations have nearly doubled (up 93%) in the last month
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 10, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 134,783 confirmed cases - plus 1,983
- 16,233 active cases - plus 144
- 114,679 recovered cases - plus 1,804
- 3,871 deaths - plus 35
- 118,550 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.4%
- 61,809 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.6%
- 829 people hospitalized - plus 18
- 228 people in ICU - plus 7
- 132 people on ventilators - plus 3
Below is a graph of positivity rate (what percent of conducted tests come back positive for COVID-19 by region, including the metrics for control in various colour level regions) for Ontario, shared today by the province:
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,328 total outbreaks reported - plus 14
- 244 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 10
Cases in schools
- 1,659 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 43
- 6,059 cases reported since September 1, 2020
- 878 schools with at least one active case (18.2%) - plus 12
- 10 schools closed - minus 1
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Health Canada approves use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 249,000 vaccine doses are expected to arrive in Canada in the next three weeks
- Canada's cumulative cases near 440,000, now averaging more than 6,000 cases per day
- Yesterday's 3,055 deaths in the USA mark the deadliest day of COVID-19 in the country
- Global will surpass 70 million by the end of the week
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 9, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 439,780 confirmed and suspected cases
- 72,065 active cases - plus 757
- 13,068 deaths - plus 114
- 353,646 recoveries
- 366,714 resolved cases (83.3% of all cases)
- Most infectious provinces per capita are Quebec, Alberta and Manitoba
United States coronavirus update
- 15.55 million total cases (22.4% worldwide)
- 291,000+ deaths (18.5% worldwide)
- 106,500+ hospitalizations
- Florida becomes the third state to surpass 1 million cases to date of COVID-19 and fourth state to reach 20,000 deaths
World coronavirus update
- 69.3 million cases globally
- At least 1.57 million deaths
- Most infectious countries per capita are Andorra, Montenegro, Luxembourg, Bahrain and San Marino
- Deadliest countries per capita are Belgium, San Marino, Peru, Andorra and Italy