December 10th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, December 10, 2020 coronavirus update. A record-setting four institutional outbreaks have opened in Halton Region this week. Ontario Premier Doug Ford will no longer hold daily public COVID-19 briefings as the province reports record new cases and conducted tests. The United States reports its deadliest day of the pandemic so far.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 9, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,477 confirmed cases - plus 22

69 probable cases - no change

1,546 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 22

135 active cases - plus 8

27 deaths - no change

1,384 recoveries (89.5% of all cases) - plus 14

1,411 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.2% of cases

18 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

4,137 confirmed cases - plus 63

191 probable cases - plus 12

4,328 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 75

453 active cases - plus 26

76 deaths - plus 1

3,799 recoveries (87.7% of all cases) - plus 48

3,875 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 89.5% of cases

16 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 2

37 cases in hospital - minus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools coronavirus update

16 active cases in Oakville - minus 1

53 active cases in Halton - plus 4

37 Halton classrooms closed - plus 4

Ontario coronavirus update

Vaccinations will begin in both Toronto and Ottawa on Monday next week

Today's new daily cases of 1,983 and 61,000+ conducted tests are new daily records

Premier Doug Ford formally ends his daily public COVID-19 briefings after nine months of near-daily press conferences

New modelling shows the province's growth rate of new cases is just above 1%

Another key finding of today's modelling is that suitable housing and being employed outside essential services are the two biggest factors in minimizing the likelihood of being infected

Ontario extends the COVID-19 orders (or, ones that can be extended without a vote) for a tenth time since March

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is at 1,862, up from 1,719 one week ago and the highest since the first reported case in January

Hospitalizations have nearly doubled (up 93%) in the last month

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 10, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

134,783 confirmed cases - plus 1,983

16,233 active cases - plus 144

114,679 recovered cases - plus 1,804

3,871 deaths - plus 35

118,550 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.4%

61,809 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.6%

829 people hospitalized - plus 18

228 people in ICU - plus 7

132 people on ventilators - plus 3

Below is a graph of positivity rate (what percent of conducted tests come back positive for COVID-19 by region, including the metrics for control in various colour level regions) for Ontario, shared today by the province:

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,328 total outbreaks reported - plus 14

244 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 10

Cases in schools

1,659 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 43

6,059 cases reported since September 1, 2020

878 schools with at least one active case (18.2%) - plus 12

10 schools closed - minus 1

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Health Canada approves use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 249,000 vaccine doses are expected to arrive in Canada in the next three weeks

Canada's cumulative cases near 440,000, now averaging more than 6,000 cases per day

Yesterday's 3,055 deaths in the USA mark the deadliest day of COVID-19 in the country

Global will surpass 70 million by the end of the week

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 9, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

439,780 confirmed and suspected cases

72,065 active cases - plus 757

13,068 deaths - plus 114

353,646 recoveries

366,714 resolved cases (83.3% of all cases)

Most infectious provinces per capita are Quebec, Alberta and Manitoba

United States coronavirus update

15.55 million total cases (22.4% worldwide)

291,000+ deaths (18.5% worldwide)

106,500+ hospitalizations

Florida becomes the third state to surpass 1 million cases to date of COVID-19 and fourth state to reach 20,000 deaths

World coronavirus update