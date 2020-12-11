December 11th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, December 11, 2020 coronavirus update. While new and active cases are down in Oakville and Halton today, institutional outbreaks and school cases are up 50-90% just this week. York and Windsor-Essex join Toronto and Peel in the Grey-Lockdown Level beginning Monday, December 14, 2020. Global cases reach 70 million.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Six institutional outbreaks have opened across Halton Region in the last six days

Cases in Halton schools nearly doubled this week, going from 32 to 59 active cases

Active and new cases are down today in both Oakville and Halton

Halton is at 4% positivity for cases of COVID-19 in testing

Halton's Regional Health Officer issues advice for celebrating the holidays

While hospital cases are down at OTMH, Burlington's Jospeh Brant hospital admits eight new cases in the last 24 hours

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 10, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,490 confirmed cases - plus 13

69 probable cases - no change

1,559 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 13

133 active cases - minus 2

27 deaths - no change

1,399 recoveries (89.5% of all cases) - plus 15

1,426 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.2% of cases

17 cases in OTMH - minus 1

Status in Halton

4,178 confirmed cases - plus 41

192 probable cases - plus 1

4,370 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 42

437 active cases - minus 16

78 deaths - plus 2

3,855 recoveries (87.7% of all cases) - plus 56

3,933 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 89.5% of cases

18 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 2

45 cases in hospital - plus 8

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools coronavirus update

19 active cases in Oakville - plus 3

59 active cases in Halton - plus 6

34 Halton classrooms closed - minus 3

Ontario coronavirus update

Vaccinations will begin in both Toronto and Ottawa for health and long-term care staff on Monday

6,000 doses will be delivered to Ontario in the first shipment next week, with up to 84,000 more coming before December 31

York and Windsor-Essex regions are entering the Grey-Lockdown level on Monday, December 14 at 12:01 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford formally ends his daily public COVID-19 briefings after nine months of near-daily press conferences

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is at 1,872, up from 1,757 one week ago (a 6.5% increase)

Resolved cases to date reach 120,000 as active outbreaks reach 250

Seven health networks are upgrading their colour level status next week

× Expand Photo: Ontario

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 11, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

136,631 confirmed cases - plus 1,848

16,283 active cases - plus 50

116,432 recovered cases - plus 1,753

3,916 deaths - plus 45

120,348 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.4%

63,051 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.2%

808 people hospitalized - minus 21

235 people in ICU - plus 7

124 people on ventilators - minus 8

Below is a graph of positivity rate (what percent of conducted tests come back positive for COVID-19 by region, including the metrics for control in various colour level regions) for Ontario, shared yesterday by the province:

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,343 total outbreaks reported - plus 15

255 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 12

Cases in schools

1,694 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 35

6,217 cases reported since September 1, 2020

878 schools with at least one active case (18.2%) - no change

11 schools closed - plus 1

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Health Canada approves use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 249,000 vaccine doses are expected to arrive in Canada in the next three weeks

Manitoba surpasses 20,000 total cases as daily numbers climb

The Canada/US border closure is extended again until at least Thursday, January 21, 2021

America's average deaths per day is at the highest number since the start of the pandemic

Global cases will surpass 70 million sometime today

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 10, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

446,361 confirmed and suspected cases

72,217 active cases - plus 152

13,222 deaths - plus 154

359,921 recoveries

373,143 resolved cases (83.5% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

15.8 million total cases (22.4% worldwide)

294,000+ deaths (18.5% worldwide)

107,000+ hospitalizations

America's average number of new cases is now above 200,000 per day

The most infectious states per capita this week are Rhode Island, Indiana, Alaska, Idaho and Kansas

World coronavirus update