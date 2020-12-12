December 12th coronavirus update for Oakville

Photo: Halton Region
Long-Term Care Homes in Halton
This is the Saturday, December 12, 2020 coronavirus update. Eight retirement and long-term care homes in Halton have declared outbreaks this week, the worst week of the pandemic by far. Those outbreaks have caused two more deaths in Oakville today and three in Halton, totally 14 regional deaths in the last seven days.
The United States, meanwhile, approved use of the Pfizer vaccine late yesterday in an expedited order. America also surpassed 16 million cases today. Vaccinations will begin in Ontario, across Canada and in the USA on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Oakville reaches 1,500 confirmed cases to date of COVID-19
- Eight retirement home and LTC home outbreaks have opened across Halton Region since last Saturday - more than one per day
- Cases in Halton schools nearly doubled this week, going from 32 to 59 active cases
- Active cases are down in Halton today
- Halton's Regional Health Officer issues advice for celebrating the holidays
- Burlington's Jospeh Brant hospital admitted a record eight new cases yesterday
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 11, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,511 confirmed cases - plus 21
- 69 probable cases - no change
- 1,580 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 21
- 136 active cases - plus 3
- 29 deaths - plus 2
- 1,415 recoveries (89.5% of all cases) - plus 16
- 1,444 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.2% of cases
- 17 cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton
- 4,245 confirmed cases - plus 67
- 192 probable cases - no change
- 4,437 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 67
- 430 active cases - minus 7
- 81 deaths - plus 3
- 3,926 recoveries (88.4% of all cases) - plus 71
- 4,007 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.3% of cases
- 20 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 2 (plus 8 this week)
- 45 cases in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools coronavirus update
- 19 active cases in Oakville - plus 3
- 59 active cases in Halton - plus 6
- 34 Halton classrooms closed - minus 3
Ontario coronavirus update
- The province has more recoveries than new cases today
- Vaccinations will begin in both Toronto and Ottawa for health and long-term care staff on Tuesday
- 6,000 doses will be delivered to Ontario in the first shipment next week, with up to 84,000 more coming before December 31
- York and Windsor-Essex regions are entering the Grey-Lockdown level on Monday, December 14 at 12:01 a.m.
- The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is at 1,872, up from 1,757 one week ago (a 6.5% increase)
- Seven health networks are upgrading their colour level status next week
- Daily testing has been above 60,000 since Thursday, record-highs for the province (but still 20% below targets)
- Ontario adds 47 hospitalizations and 19 ventilator patients today (130 new hospitalizations since Monday, more than 1/hour non-stop this week)
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 12, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 138,504 confirmed cases - plus 1,873
- 16,221 active cases - minus 62
- 118,350 recovered cases - plus 1,918
- 3,933 deaths - plus 17
- 122,283 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.3%
- 65,260 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.2%
- 855 people hospitalized - plus 47
- 237 people in ICU - plus 2
- 143 people on ventilators - plus 19
Below is a graph of positivity rate (what percent of conducted tests come back positive for COVID-19 by region, including the metrics for control in various colour level regions) for Ontario, shared yesterday by the province:
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,362 total outbreaks reported - plus 19
- 264 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 9
Cases in schools
Note: these numbers are from Friday as they are not updated on weekends.
- 1,694 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 35
- 6,217 cases reported since September 1, 2020
- 878 schools with at least one active case (18.2%) - no change
- 11 schools closed - plus 1
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Health Canada approves use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 249,000 vaccine doses are expected to arrive in Canada in the next three weeks
- Manitoba surpasses 20,000 total cases as provincial numbers climb
- Canada reaches 450,000 and could reach 500,000 by Christmas Day
- The United States approved use of the Pfizer vaccine late yesterday in an expedited order
- A combined total 2.9 million doses will ship to all 50 states this weekend
- Global cases surpass 70 million
- The Canada/US border closure is extended again until at least Thursday, January 21, 2021
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 11, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 452,613 confirmed and suspected cases
- 72,444 active cases - plus 227
- 13,222 deaths - plus 154
- 365,849 recoveries
- 379,071 resolved cases (83.7% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 16 million total cases (22.7% worldwide)
- 296,000+ deaths (18.5% worldwide)
- 108,000+ hospitalizations
- 19 different states set record high numbers of cases this past week
- 27 states (54%) report than more than 5% of their populations have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began (it's above 7.5% in six states and above 10% in two: North and South Dakota)
World coronavirus update
- 70.35 million cases globally
- At least 1.59 million deaths
- Deadliest countries per capita this week are Slovenia, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary and Croatia
- India is expected to be the second country to reach 10 million cases next week
- 14 countries now have over 1 million cases