December 12th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, December 12, 2020 coronavirus update. Eight retirement and long-term care homes in Halton have declared outbreaks this week, the worst week of the pandemic by far. Those outbreaks have caused two more deaths in Oakville today and three in Halton, totally 14 regional deaths in the last seven days.

The United States, meanwhile, approved use of the Pfizer vaccine late yesterday in an expedited order. America also surpassed 16 million cases today. Vaccinations will begin in Ontario, across Canada and in the USA on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 11, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,511 confirmed cases - plus 21

69 probable cases - no change

1,580 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 21

136 active cases - plus 3

29 deaths - plus 2

1,415 recoveries (89.5% of all cases) - plus 16

1,444 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.2% of cases

17 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

4,245 confirmed cases - plus 67

192 probable cases - no change

4,437 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 67

430 active cases - minus 7

81 deaths - plus 3

3,926 recoveries (88.4% of all cases) - plus 71

4,007 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.3% of cases

20 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 2 (plus 8 this week)

45 cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools coronavirus update

19 active cases in Oakville - plus 3

59 active cases in Halton - plus 6

34 Halton classrooms closed - minus 3

Ontario coronavirus update

The province has more recoveries than new cases today

Vaccinations will begin in both Toronto and Ottawa for health and long-term care staff on Tuesday

6,000 doses will be delivered to Ontario in the first shipment next week, with up to 84,000 more coming before December 31

York and Windsor-Essex regions are entering the Grey-Lockdown level on Monday, December 14 at 12:01 a.m.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is at 1,872, up from 1,757 one week ago (a 6.5% increase)

Seven health networks are upgrading their colour level status next week

Daily testing has been above 60,000 since Thursday, record-highs for the province (but still 20% below targets)

Ontario adds 47 hospitalizations and 19 ventilator patients today (130 new hospitalizations since Monday, more than 1/hour non-stop this week)

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 12, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

138,504 confirmed cases - plus 1,873

16,221 active cases - minus 62

118,350 recovered cases - plus 1,918

3,933 deaths - plus 17

122,283 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.3%

65,260 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.2%

855 people hospitalized - plus 47

237 people in ICU - plus 2

143 people on ventilators - plus 19

Below is a graph of positivity rate (what percent of conducted tests come back positive for COVID-19 by region, including the metrics for control in various colour level regions) for Ontario, shared yesterday by the province:

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,362 total outbreaks reported - plus 19

264 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 9

Cases in schools

Note: these numbers are from Friday as they are not updated on weekends.

1,694 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 35

6,217 cases reported since September 1, 2020

878 schools with at least one active case (18.2%) - no change

11 schools closed - plus 1

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 11, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

452,613 confirmed and suspected cases

72,444 active cases - plus 227

13,222 deaths - plus 154

365,849 recoveries

379,071 resolved cases (83.7% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

16 million total cases (22.7% worldwide)

296,000+ deaths (18.5% worldwide)

108,000+ hospitalizations

19 different states set record high numbers of cases this past week

27 states (54%) report than more than 5% of their populations have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began (it's above 7.5% in six states and above 10% in two: North and South Dakota)

World coronavirus update