December 13th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, December 13, 2020 coronavirus update which shows Oakville gaining ground with three times as many recoveries as new cases. There are three more deaths, all associated with LTC homes in Oakville. Included today is detailed information about outbreaks at Oakville's institutions.

Halton is also showing significantly more recoveries than new cases. For the second day, Ontario records slightly more recoveries than new cases.

Regions in grey lockdown or about to be in lockdown account for 61% of all new cases, with Windsor-Essex experiencing 48.9% increase in the past week recording 131 new cases per 100K. Halton's new cases increased by 34.6% in the past week, recording 72 new cases per 100K. One of the indicators used by the province to determine if a region should move into grey lockdown is if the region records 100 new cases per 100K per week.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

27 of the 32 people who have died in Oakville were residents in Oakville's LTC/Retirement homes.

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 12, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,518 confirmed cases - plus 9

71 probable cases - plus 2

1,589 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9

121 active cases - minus 15

32 deaths - plus 3

1,436 recoveries (89.5% of all cases) - plus 21

1,468 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.2% of cases

7 outbreaks

14 cases in OTMH - minus 3

Long Term Care & Retirement Home open outbreaks

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Oct 13/20 47 11 58 11 11 Delmanor- Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 1 3 4 1 1 Northridge Long Term Care Nov 29/20 0 0 Palermo Village Retirement Dec 8/20 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Nov 13/20 10 1 1 12 1 1 West Oak Village Long Term Care Nov 22/20 1 1 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 73 19 8 100 14 0 13 Totals 131 35 9 175 26 1 27

Status in Halton

4,289 confirmed cases - plus 44

195 probable cases - plus 3

4,484 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 47

121 active cases - minus 31

84 deaths - plus 3

3,991 recoveries (88.4% of all cases) - plus 75

4,007 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.3% of cases

21 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 1

46 cases in hospital - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Vaccinations will begin in both Toronto and Ottawa for health and long-term care staff on Tuesday

6,000 doses will be delivered to Ontario in the first shipment next week, with up to 84,000 more coming before December 31

York and Windsor-Essex regions are entering the Grey-Lockdown level on Monday, December 14 at 12:01 a.m.

Grey Lockdown regions including those moving into grey level account for 61% of new cases

People over the age of 80 account for 69% of all COVID-19 related deaths. When people over the age of 60 are included the percentage becomes 96%.

Currently, Ontario is the 6th deadliest and 6th most infectious province in the country.

Ontario recorded 1,030 total cases per 100K, and 29 death per 100K

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 13, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

140,181 confirmed cases - plus 1,677

16,204 active cases - minus 17

120,028 recovered cases - plus 1,678

3,949 deaths - plus 16 (10 LTC residents)

123,977 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.4%

65,260 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.2%

813 people hospitalized - minus 42

253 people in ICU - plus 16

142 people on ventilators - minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,377 total outbreaks reported - plus 15

272 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 8

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Health Canada approves use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 249,000 vaccine doses are expected to arrive in Canada in the next three weeks

A seven day average shows Canada recording 6,560 new cases per day, and 108 deaths per day.

The Canada/US border closure is extended again until at least Thursday, January 21, 2021

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 12, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

458,520+ confirmed and suspected cases or 1,227/100K

72,400+ active cases

13,390+ deaths or 36/100K

371,730+ recoveries

385,120 resolved cases (83.9% of all cases)

Most infectious province today is Alberta

Deadliest province today is Manitoba

United States coronavirus update

16.18 million total cases (22.8% worldwide)

297,900+ deaths (18.6% worldwide)

108,400+ hospitalizations

Currently, the most infectious states are: Rhode Island, Indiana, Tennessee, Idaho, and Arizona

Currently, the deadliest states are: South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Wyoming, and Kansas

World coronavirus update