December 14th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, December 14, 2020 coronavirus update. The news that COVID-19 vaccinations started today, was a welcome sign across the country. Locally and regionally there were no new deaths, but Oakville recorded more new cases than recoveries. The US surpassed 300,000 deaths.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Lockdown closed at Northridge LTC in Oakville on December 13, 2020

Two new confirmed cases at Wyndham Manor in Oakville

Percentage of Halton's population that has had or has COVID-19 is 0.696%

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 13, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,538 confirmed cases - plus 20

73 probable cases - plus 2

1,611 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 22

123 active cases - plus 2

32 deaths - no charge

1,456 recoveries (90.3% of all cases) - plus 20

1,488 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.3% of cases

6 outbreaks - minus 1

15 cases in OTMH - plus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Oct 13/20 47 11 0 58 11 0 11 Delmanor- Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 1 3 4 0 1 1 Palermo Village Retirement Dec 8/20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Nov 13/20 10 1 1 12 1 0 1 West Oak Village Long Term Care Nov 22/20 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 73 19 10 102 14 0 14 Totals 131 35 11 177 26 27

Status in Halton

4,354 confirmed cases - plus 65

198 probable cases - plus 3

4,552 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 68

403 active cases - minus 6

84 deaths - no change

3,991 recoveries (87.6% of all cases) - plus 74

4,075 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.3% of cases

22 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 1

51 cases in hospital - plus 5

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 14, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

142,121 confirmed cases - plus 1,940

16,586 active cases - plus 382

121,563 recovered cases - plus 1,535

3,972 deaths - plus 23 (11 LTC residents)

125,535 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.3%

57,091 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.6%

857 people hospitalized - plus 44

244 people in ICU - minus 9

149 people on ventilators - plus 7

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,390 total outbreaks reported - plus 13

276 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 4

Canada and Global coronavirus update

The Canada/US border closure is extended again until at least Thursday, January 21, 2021

Canada and the US both started their covid-19 vaccination programs

Quebec is both the most infected province with 2,010 cases per 100K, and the deadliest with 92 deaths per 100K.

US surpasses over 300,000 deaths

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 13, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

466,710+ confirmed and suspected cases or 1,240/100K and a rolling seven day average 6500 new cases per day

76,670+ active cases

13,500+ deaths or 36/100K and a rolling seven day average of 110 deaths per day

376,540+ recoveries

390,040 resolved cases (83.5% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

16.47 million total cases (22.8% worldwide) or 4960 cases per 100K, and a rolling seven day daily average of 210,110 new cases

300,000+ deaths (18.6% worldwide) or 90 deaths per 100K, and a rolling seven day daily average of 2,430 deaths

109,000+ hospitalizations up 19%

North Dakota is the most infected state with 11,550 cases per 100K

New Jersey is the deadliest state with 200 deaths per 100K

World coronavirus update