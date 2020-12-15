December 15th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, December 15, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases are down significantly in both Oakville and Halton as the region surpasses 4,000 recoveries. Provincial numbers, however, hit record high new cases, test positivity, hospitalizations and ICU patients - mainly from the four lockdown regions. Active cases in Canada exceed 75,000
Seeing today's numbers in Ontario, Deputy Premier Christine Elliot pleaded with the people of Ontario in a statement today: "Please, just celebrate the holidays with your own household."
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- At least five patients have been discharged from COVID-19 at Joseph Brant hospital, decreasing Halton hospitalizations
- Oakville's Northridge LTC closed Lockdown on December 13, 2020
- Two new cases are confirmed at Wyndham Manor in Oakville
- Percentage of Halton's population that has (or has had) COVID-19 is just below 0.7%
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 14, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,553 confirmed cases - plus 15
- 71 probable cases - minus 2
- 1,624 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 13
- 105 active cases - minus 18
- 32 deaths - no charge
- 1,487 recoveries (91.5% of all cases) - plus 31
- 1,519 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.5% of cases
- 15 cases in OTMH - no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 4,417 confirmed cases - plus 63
- 195 probable cases - minus 3
- 4,612 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 60
- 364 active cases - minus 39
- 84 deaths - no change
- 4,164 recoveries (90.2% of all cases) - plus 74
- 4,248 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases
- 17 institutional/school outbreaks
- 44 cases in hospital - minus 7
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario's record-setting high 2,275 new cases today comes amid the lowest number of conducted tests in two weeks
- Today's test positivity of 5.4% is the highest in almost a month
- Ontario will no longer pay for COVID-19 tests for the purposes of international travel
- Reopening levels announced this Friday will determine laws for celebrating Christmas next week
- Provincial hospitalizations and ICU patients are up substantially, mainly from the four lockdown regions
- Rolling 7-day average of new cases is a record high 1,927
- Nearly 500 Toronto healthcare workers will have been vaccinated by the end of today
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 15, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 144,396 confirmed cases - plus 2,275
- 17,031 active cases - plus 445
- 123,373 recovered cases - plus 1,810
- 3,992 deaths - plus 20
- 127,365 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.2%
- 39,566 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 5.4%
- 921 people hospitalized - plus 64
- 249 people in ICU - plus 5
- 156 people on ventilators - plus 7
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,396 total outbreaks reported - plus 6
- 260 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 14
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada's mass vaccination rollout expands, as do vaccine programs in the United States
- Active cases nationwide surpass 75,000 for the first time
- Quebec is both the most infected province with 2,010 cases per 100,000 people (it's also the deadliest with 92 deaths per 100K)
- The Canada/US border closure is extended again until at least Thursday, January 21, 2021
- Six US states are averaging more than 100 deaths per day
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 14, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 473,353+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 75,167 active cases
- 13,627 deaths
- 383,509 recoveries
- 397,136 resolved cases (83.8% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 16.65 million total cases (22.8% worldwide)
- 302,000+ deaths (18.6% worldwide)
- 110,000+ hospitalizations
- The country is averaging 1.5 million new cases per week
- 30 of the 50 states show at least 5% of their population is (or has been) infected with COVID-19, with five states showing above 7.5% of the population is (or was) sick
- Six states are averaging more than 100 deaths per day
World coronavirus update
- 73.15 million cases globally
- 1.62 million+ deaths
- Most infected country per capita is Andorra with 9,580/100,000
- Deadliest country per capita is Belgium with 157/100,000