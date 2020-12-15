December 15th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, December 15, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases are down significantly in both Oakville and Halton as the region surpasses 4,000 recoveries. Provincial numbers, however, hit record high new cases, test positivity, hospitalizations and ICU patients - mainly from the four lockdown regions. Active cases in Canada exceed 75,000

Seeing today's numbers in Ontario, Deputy Premier Christine Elliot pleaded with the people of Ontario in a statement today: "Please, just celebrate the holidays with your own household."

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

At least five patients have been discharged from COVID-19 at Joseph Brant hospital, decreasing Halton hospitalizations

Oakville's Northridge LTC closed Lockdown on December 13, 2020

Two new cases are confirmed at Wyndham Manor in Oakville

Percentage of Halton's population that has (or has had) COVID-19 is just below 0.7%

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 14, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,553 confirmed cases - plus 15

71 probable cases - minus 2

1,624 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 13

105 active cases - minus 18

32 deaths - no charge

1,487 recoveries (91.5% of all cases) - plus 31

1,519 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.5% of cases

15 cases in OTMH - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Oct 13/20 47 11 0 58 11 0 11 Delmanor- Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 1 3 4 0 1 1 Palermo Village Retirement Dec 8/20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Nov 13/20 10 1 1 12 1 0 1 West Oak Village Long Term Care Nov 22/20 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 73 19 10 102 14 0 14 Totals 131 35 11 177 26 27

Status in Halton

4,417 confirmed cases - plus 63

195 probable cases - minus 3

4,612 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 60

364 active cases - minus 39

84 deaths - no change

4,164 recoveries (90.2% of all cases) - plus 74

4,248 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases

17 institutional/school outbreaks

44 cases in hospital - minus 7

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Ontario's record-setting high 2,275 new cases today comes amid the lowest number of conducted tests in two weeks

Today's test positivity of 5.4% is the highest in almost a month

Ontario will no longer pay for COVID-19 tests for the purposes of international travel

Reopening levels announced this Friday will determine laws for celebrating Christmas next week

Provincial hospitalizations and ICU patients are up substantially, mainly from the four lockdown regions

Rolling 7-day average of new cases is a record high 1,927

Nearly 500 Toronto healthcare workers will have been vaccinated by the end of today

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 15, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

144,396 confirmed cases - plus 2,275

17,031 active cases - plus 445

123,373 recovered cases - plus 1,810

3,992 deaths - plus 20

127,365 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.2%

39,566 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 5.4%

921 people hospitalized - plus 64

249 people in ICU - plus 5

156 people on ventilators - plus 7

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,396 total outbreaks reported - plus 6

260 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 14

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Canada's mass vaccination rollout expands, as do vaccine programs in the United States

Active cases nationwide surpass 75,000 for the first time

Quebec is both the most infected province with 2,010 cases per 100,000 people (it's also the deadliest with 92 deaths per 100K)

The Canada/US border closure is extended again until at least Thursday, January 21, 2021

Six US states are averaging more than 100 deaths per day

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 14, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

473,353+ confirmed and suspected cases

75,167 active cases

13,627 deaths

383,509 recoveries

397,136 resolved cases (83.8% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

16.65 million total cases (22.8% worldwide)

302,000+ deaths (18.6% worldwide)

110,000+ hospitalizations

The country is averaging 1.5 million new cases per week

30 of the 50 states show at least 5% of their population is (or has been) infected with COVID-19, with five states showing above 7.5% of the population is (or was) sick

Six states are averaging more than 100 deaths per day

World coronavirus update