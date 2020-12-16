December 16th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, December 16, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton active cases surge after yesterday's large drop. Ontario Health tells provincial hospitals to active emergency plans. Even more restrictions may be coming to lockdown regions and nationwide vaccine programs continue expanding.
Seeing today's numbers in Ontario, Deputy Premier Christine Elliot pleaded with the people of Ontario in a statement today: "Please, just celebrate the holidays with your own household."
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- At least five patients have been discharged from COVID-19 at Joseph Brant hospital, decreasing Halton hospitalizations
- Oakville's Northridge LTC closed Lockdown on December 13, 2020
- Halton's active cases rise by 36 today after dropping by 39 yesterday
- Two new cases are confirmed at Wyndham Manor in Oakville
- Percentage of Halton's population that has (or has had) COVID-19 is just below 0.7%
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 15, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,585 confirmed cases - plus 32
- 73 probable cases - plus 2
- 1,658 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 34
- 120 active cases - plus 15
- 32 deaths - no charge
- 1,506 recoveries (90.8% of all cases) - plus 19
- 1,538 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.7% of cases
- 14 cases in OTMH - minus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 4,503 confirmed cases - plus 86
- 200 probable cases - plus 5
- 4,703 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 91
- 400 active cases - plus 36
- 84 deaths - no change
- 4,219 recoveries (89.7% of all cases) - plus 55
- 4,303 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.5% of cases
- 17 institutional/school outbreaks - no change
- 44 cases in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Deaths in Ontario surpass 4,000 and recoveries surpass 125,000
- Ontario Health sends a memo to all provincial hospitals to activate emergency plans, bracing for a spike in COVID-19 patients
- The province has more than 2,000 cases for the second day in a row
- Provincial government will no longer pay for COVID-19 tests for the purposes of international travel
- Reopening levels announced this Friday will determine laws for celebrating Christmas next week
- Provincial hospitalizations and ICU patients are up substantially, mainly from the four lockdown regions
- Nearly 500 Toronto healthcare workers will have been vaccinated by the end of today
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 16, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 144,396 confirmed cases - plus 2,139
- 17,084 active cases - plus 53
- 125,416 recovered cases - plus 2,043
- 4,035 deaths - plus 43
- 129,451 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.6%
- 49,189 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 5.1%
- 932 people hospitalized - plus 11
- 256 people in ICU - plus 7
- 157 people on ventilators - plus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,415 total outbreaks reported - plus 19
- 271 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 11
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada's mass vaccination rollout expands, as do vaccine programs in the United States
- Nationwide resolutions (recoveries+deaths) reach 400,000
- Active cases nationwide surpass 75,000 for the first time, though slightly down today
- The Canada/US border closure is extended again until at least Thursday, January 21, 2021
- Six US states are averaging more than 100 deaths per day
- Nearly 150,000 people in the UK have been vaccinated in its first week
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 15, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 479,250+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 75,143 active cases - minus 24
- 13,744 deaths - plus 117
- 389,298 recoveries
- 403,042 resolved cases (84.1% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 16.8 million total cases (22.8% worldwide)
- 304,000+ deaths (18.6% worldwide)
- 112,000+ hospitalizations
- The country is averaging 1.5 million new cases per week
- 30 of the 50 states show at least 5% of their population is (or has been) infected with COVID-19, with five states showing above 7.5% of the population is (or was) sick
- Six states are averaging more than 100 deaths per day
World coronavirus update
- 73.5 million cases globally
- 1.63 million+ deaths
- Most infected country per capita is Andorra with 9,580/100,000
- Deadliest country per capita is Belgium with 157/100,000