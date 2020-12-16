December 16th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, December 16, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton active cases surge after yesterday's large drop. Ontario Health tells provincial hospitals to active emergency plans. Even more restrictions may be coming to lockdown regions and nationwide vaccine programs continue expanding.

Seeing today's numbers in Ontario, Deputy Premier Christine Elliot pleaded with the people of Ontario in a statement today: "Please, just celebrate the holidays with your own household."

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

At least five patients have been discharged from COVID-19 at Joseph Brant hospital, decreasing Halton hospitalizations

Oakville's Northridge LTC closed Lockdown on December 13, 2020

Halton's active cases rise by 36 today after dropping by 39 yesterday

Two new cases are confirmed at Wyndham Manor in Oakville

Percentage of Halton's population that has (or has had) COVID-19 is just below 0.7%

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 15, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,585 confirmed cases - plus 32

73 probable cases - plus 2

1,658 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 34

120 active cases - plus 15

32 deaths - no charge

1,506 recoveries (90.8% of all cases) - plus 19

1,538 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.7% of cases

14 cases in OTMH - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Oct 13/20 47 11 0 58 11 0 11 Delmanor- Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 1 3 4 0 1 1 Palermo Village Retirement Dec 8/20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Nov 13/20 10 1 1 12 1 0 1 West Oak Village Long Term Care Nov 22/20 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 73 19 10 102 14 0 14 Totals 131 35 11 177 26 27

Status in Halton

4,503 confirmed cases - plus 86

200 probable cases - plus 5

4,703 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 91

400 active cases - plus 36

84 deaths - no change

4,219 recoveries (89.7% of all cases) - plus 55

4,303 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.5% of cases

17 institutional/school outbreaks - no change

44 cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 16, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

144,396 confirmed cases - plus 2,139

17,084 active cases - plus 53

125,416 recovered cases - plus 2,043

4,035 deaths - plus 43

129,451 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.6%

49,189 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 5.1%

932 people hospitalized - plus 11

256 people in ICU - plus 7

157 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,415 total outbreaks reported - plus 19

271 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 11

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Canada's mass vaccination rollout expands, as do vaccine programs in the United States

Nationwide resolutions (recoveries+deaths) reach 400,000

Active cases nationwide surpass 75,000 for the first time, though slightly down today

The Canada/US border closure is extended again until at least Thursday, January 21, 2021

Six US states are averaging more than 100 deaths per day

Nearly 150,000 people in the UK have been vaccinated in its first week

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 15, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

479,250+ confirmed and suspected cases

75,143 active cases - minus 24

13,744 deaths - plus 117

389,298 recoveries

403,042 resolved cases (84.1% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

16.8 million total cases (22.8% worldwide)

304,000+ deaths (18.6% worldwide)

112,000+ hospitalizations

The country is averaging 1.5 million new cases per week

30 of the 50 states show at least 5% of their population is (or has been) infected with COVID-19, with five states showing above 7.5% of the population is (or was) sick

Six states are averaging more than 100 deaths per day

World coronavirus update