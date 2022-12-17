December 17, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Emin Baycan / Unsplash

This is the coronavirus update for Oakville for Saturday, December 17, 2022. New cases are up slightly in Oakville and significantly in Halton this week.

Oakville's hospital admissions have doubled since last Saturday. Three of Halton's four COVID-19 deaths this week were in Oakville.

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks have opened in Oakville, both at local retirement homes: one at the first four floors of Palermo Village and another on the first floor of Vistamere-Oakville home. The number of cases attributed to these outbreaks are not being reported. Last week's outbreak at OTMH has closed.

Coronavirus data for Ontario has not been updated in the last week, with no reason for the reporting delay from the province.

The bivalent booster vaccine will be made available to those ages 5 and up beginning next week. Uptick in vaccinations across the province, including locally, has been especially slow, at a pace 70% slower from fall 2021. This is true for those getting their first or second dose, or those getting booster shots (including the now available bivalent booster dose.)

Cumulative cases in the United States approach 100 million. Globally, cumulative confirmed cases have surpassed 645 million. More than 6.6 million people have died.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 12 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

All differences in statistics are based on changes in amounts from the previous week.

Oakville COVID-19 Update:

78 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported (3 more than last week)

8 people were hospitalized (4 more than last week)

3 new deaths (2 less than as last week)

8 active outbreaks in Oakville - minus 1

Halton COVID-19 Update:

214 new cases of COVID-19 (38 more than last week)

15 people were hospitalized (5 more than last week)

4 new deaths (2 more than last week)

15 active outbreaks in Halton - plus 2

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

Over 1.51 million doses have been administered in Halton

94% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

28% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

Data for Ontario have not been updated in the last week with no reason for the reporting delay from the province. Figures below are from last Saturday, Dec. 10.

There have been 1.52 million cases in Ontario to date

15,354 deaths to date (+85 this week)

1,211 people are in hospital with COVID-19 (+1 this week)

There are 115 people in ICU (-5 this week)

Summary of provincial vaccinations

90.98% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose (+0.03%)

83.35% of Ontarians have received at least two doses (+0.03%)

52.14% of people have received a third dose (+0.16%)

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.38 million cases of COVID-19

There are 462,200 active cases in Canada (+2,500 this week)

5,120 people are currently in hospital (+1 this week)

There are 47,586 deaths to date (+21 this week)

82.90% of Canadians are fully vaccinated (+0.00%)

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. cases are now at 99.70 million cases; over 1.08 million have died

647.97 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.64 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

