December 17th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, December 17, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases are unchanged in Oakville, though OTMH has three new cases in its care. Halton has five new deaths today.

Ontario sets yet another new record of 2,432 cases as the provincial hospital association (OHA) calls on Premier Ford to lock down all Red-Control Level regions. The USA reaches 17 million cases to date.

Seeing this week's numbers in Ontario, Deputy Premier Christine Elliot pleaded with the people of Ontario in a statement Tuesday: "Please, just celebrate the holidays with your own household."

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Active cases in Oakville stay the same while they rise slightly in Halton region

Five new deaths are reported in Halton region, including one in Oakville

Halton reports exactly 55 recoveries for the second day in a row

Oakville's Northridge LTC closed Lockdown on December 13, 2020

Percentage of Halton's population that has (or has had) COVID-19 is just below 0.7%

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 16, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

120 active cases - no change

17 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3

1,609 confirmed cases - plus 24

71 probable cases - minus 2

1,680 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 22

33 deaths - plus 1

1,506 recoveries (89.6% of all cases) - plus 19

1,538 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.5% of cases

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Oct 13/20 47 11 0 58 11 0 11 Delmanor- Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 1 3 4 0 1 1 Palermo Village Retirement Dec 8/20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Nov 13/20 10 1 1 12 1 0 1 West Oak Village Long Term Care Nov 22/20 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 73 19 10 102 14 0 14 Totals 131 35 11 177 26 27

Status in Halton

406 active cases - plus 6

47 cases in hospital - plus 3

4,582 confirmed cases - plus 79

197 probable cases - minus 3

4,779 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 76

89 deaths - plus 5

4,284 recoveries (89.6% of all cases) - plus 55

4,373 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.5% of cases

17 institutional/school outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

10 active cases in Oakville - minus 3

69 active cases in Halton - no change

26 Halton classrooms closed - minus 8

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 17, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

17,484 active cases - plus 400

919 people hospitalized - minus 13

148,967 confirmed cases - plus 2,432

127,425 recovered cases - plus 2,009

4,058 deaths - plus 23

131,483 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.2%

58,178 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4%

263 people in ICU - plus 7

172 people on ventilators - plus 15

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,423 total outbreaks reported - plus 8

271 active, ongoing outbreaks - no change

Cases in schools

1,826 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 55

7,016 cases reported since September 1, 2020

955 schools with at least one active case (19.8%) - plus 22

22 schools closed (0.5%) - plus 2

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says Canada will have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate everyone in the country who wants to be by the end of September 2021

PHAC also says vaccinations for the general public are expected to begin in April 2021

Nationwide resolutions (recoveries+deaths) reach 400,000

Active cases nationwide surpass 75,000 for the first time, though slightly down today

The Canada/US border closure is extended again until at least Thursday, January 21, 2021

United States cases reach 17 million

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 16, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

486,375+ confirmed and suspected cases

75,443 active cases - plus 300

13,865 deaths - plus 121

395,980 recoveries

409,845 resolved cases (84.3% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

17 million total cases (22.8% worldwide)

307,000+ deaths (18.6% worldwide)

113,000+ hospitalizations

Hospitalizations are increasing by more than 1,000 per day

