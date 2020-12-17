December 17th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, December 17, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases are unchanged in Oakville, though OTMH has three new cases in its care. Halton has five new deaths today.
Ontario sets yet another new record of 2,432 cases as the provincial hospital association (OHA) calls on Premier Ford to lock down all Red-Control Level regions. The USA reaches 17 million cases to date.
Seeing this week's numbers in Ontario, Deputy Premier Christine Elliot pleaded with the people of Ontario in a statement Tuesday: "Please, just celebrate the holidays with your own household."
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Active cases in Oakville stay the same while they rise slightly in Halton region
- Five new deaths are reported in Halton region, including one in Oakville
- Halton reports exactly 55 recoveries for the second day in a row
- Oakville's Northridge LTC closed Lockdown on December 13, 2020
- Percentage of Halton's population that has (or has had) COVID-19 is just below 0.7%
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 16, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 120 active cases - no change
- 17 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3
- 1,609 confirmed cases - plus 24
- 71 probable cases - minus 2
- 1,680 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 22
- 33 deaths - plus 1
- 1,506 recoveries (89.6% of all cases) - plus 19
- 1,538 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.5% of cases
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 406 active cases - plus 6
- 47 cases in hospital - plus 3
- 4,582 confirmed cases - plus 79
- 197 probable cases - minus 3
- 4,779 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 76
- 89 deaths - plus 5
- 4,284 recoveries (89.6% of all cases) - plus 55
- 4,373 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.5% of cases
- 17 institutional/school outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools update
- 10 active cases in Oakville - minus 3
- 69 active cases in Halton - no change
- 26 Halton classrooms closed - minus 8
Ontario coronavirus update
- The Ontario Health Association calls the provincial government for all regions in the Red-Control Level (including Halton) to immediately be moved in Lockdown
- Similarly, the Ministry of Education tells Ontario school boards they should "encourage students and staff to take home any materials they may require for remote learning before leaving for the holiday period"
- Today's 2,432 (again record-setting) new cases in Ontario is a 15% one day jump and third day above 2,000 cases
- Reopening levels announced tomorrow will determine laws for celebrating Christmas next week
- The rolling 7-day average of new provincial cases is 2,026; the highest of the entire pandemic and above 2,000 for the first time
- Provincial hospitalizations and ICU patients are up substantially, mainly from the four lockdown regions
- Cases to date in Ontario schools surpass 7,000
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 17, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 17,484 active cases - plus 400
- 919 people hospitalized - minus 13
- 148,967 confirmed cases - plus 2,432
- 127,425 recovered cases - plus 2,009
- 4,058 deaths - plus 23
- 131,483 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.2%
- 58,178 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4%
- 263 people in ICU - plus 7
- 172 people on ventilators - plus 15
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,423 total outbreaks reported - plus 8
- 271 active, ongoing outbreaks - no change
Cases in schools
- 1,826 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 55
- 7,016 cases reported since September 1, 2020
- 955 schools with at least one active case (19.8%) - plus 22
- 22 schools closed (0.5%) - plus 2
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says Canada will have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate everyone in the country who wants to be by the end of September 2021
- PHAC also says vaccinations for the general public are expected to begin in April 2021
- Nationwide resolutions (recoveries+deaths) reach 400,000
- Active cases nationwide surpass 75,000 for the first time, though slightly down today
- The Canada/US border closure is extended again until at least Thursday, January 21, 2021
- United States cases reach 17 million
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 16, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 486,375+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 75,443 active cases - plus 300
- 13,865 deaths - plus 121
- 395,980 recoveries
- 409,845 resolved cases (84.3% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 17 million total cases (22.8% worldwide)
- 307,000+ deaths (18.6% worldwide)
- 113,000+ hospitalizations
- Hospitalizations are increasing by more than 1,000 per day
World coronavirus update
- 74.3 million cases globally
- 1.65 million+ deaths