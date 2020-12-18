December 18th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, December 18, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases are up by one in Oakville and down in Halton. The region today was one new death.

OTMH will be a vaccine distribution site and Halton's colour level for Christmas is still unknown. Ontario's cumulative cases reach 150,000 as Premier Ford holds an emergency meetings to decide about new lockdowns for Christmas. Global cases reach 75 million.

Seeing this week's numbers in Ontario, Deputy Premier Christine Elliot pleaded with the people of Ontario in a statement Tuesday: "Please, just celebrate the holidays with your own household."

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 17, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

  • 121 active cases - plus 1
  • 15 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2
  • 1,703 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 23
  • 33 deaths - no change
  • 1,549 recoveries (90.9% of all cases) - plus 43
  • 1,582 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.8% of cases

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton

  • 399 active cases - minus 7
  • 45 cases in hospital - minus 2
  • 4,837 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 58
  • 90 deaths - plus 1
  • 4,348 recoveries (89.9% of all cases) - plus 64
  • 4,438 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.7% of cases
  • 18 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

  • 10 active cases in Oakville - no change
  • 69 active cases in Halton - no change
  • 24 Halton classrooms closed - minus 2

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 18, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 17,742 active cases - plus 258
  • 877 people hospitalized - minus 42
  • 151,257 confirmed cases - plus 2,290
  • 129,417 recovered cases - plus 1,992
  • 4,098 deaths - plus 40
  • 133,515 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.2%
  • 68,246 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.9%
  • 261 people in ICU - minus 2
  • 168 people on ventilators - minus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Cases in schools

  • 1,833 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 7
  • 7,151 cases reported since September 1, 2020
  • 957 schools with at least one active case (19.8%) - plus 2
  • 22 schools closed (0.5%) - no change

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 17, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 493,300+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 74,874 active cases - minus 569
  • 14,0004 deaths - plus 139
  • 403,339 recoveries
  • 417,343 resolved cases (84.5% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

  • 17.4 million total cases (23.1% worldwide)
  • 312,500+ deaths (18.6% worldwide)
  • 114,000+ hospitalizations
  • Hospitalizations are increasing by more than 1,000 per day

World coronavirus update

  • 75.3 million cases globally 
  • 1.68 million+ deaths