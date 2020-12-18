December 18th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, December 18, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases are up by one in Oakville and down in Halton. The region today was one new death.
OTMH will be a vaccine distribution site and Halton's colour level for Christmas is still unknown. Ontario's cumulative cases reach 150,000 as Premier Ford holds an emergency meetings to decide about new lockdowns for Christmas. Global cases reach 75 million.
Seeing this week's numbers in Ontario, Deputy Premier Christine Elliot pleaded with the people of Ontario in a statement Tuesday: "Please, just celebrate the holidays with your own household."
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
- Halton Health's regional colour status for Christmas Day is still unknown (as of today, Halton remains in the Red-Control Level)
- Revera Birkdale Place retirement home declares a new outbreak
- Percentage of Halton's population that has (or has had) COVID-19 is just below 0.7%
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 17, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 121 active cases - plus 1
- 15 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2
- 1,703 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 23
- 33 deaths - no change
- 1,549 recoveries (90.9% of all cases) - plus 43
- 1,582 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.8% of cases
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 399 active cases - minus 7
- 45 cases in hospital - minus 2
- 4,837 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 58
- 90 deaths - plus 1
- 4,348 recoveries (89.9% of all cases) - plus 64
- 4,438 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.7% of cases
- 18 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools update
- 10 active cases in Oakville - no change
- 69 active cases in Halton - no change
- 24 Halton classrooms closed - minus 2
Ontario coronavirus update
- Hamilton Region is moving to the Grey-Lockdown Level on Monday
- Four more regions are being upgraded on Monday, and Sudbury will move to the Green Level in Ontario's first downgrading for a region ever
- Premier Doug Ford ends emergency meetings today setting up an announcement for Monday, December 21 at 1:00 p.m. about (for a lockdown possibly beginning on Boxing Day)
- The Ontario Health Association calls the provincial government for all regions in the Red-Control Level (including Halton) to immediately be moved in Lockdown
- Similarly, the Ministry of Education tells Ontario school boards they should "encourage students and staff to take home any materials they may require for remote learning before leaving for the holiday period"
- Today's 2,290 new cases in Ontario marks the fourth day above 2,000 cases
- Hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients are all down today
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 18, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 17,742 active cases - plus 258
- 877 people hospitalized - minus 42
- 151,257 confirmed cases - plus 2,290
- 129,417 recovered cases - plus 1,992
- 4,098 deaths - plus 40
- 133,515 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.2%
- 68,246 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.9%
- 261 people in ICU - minus 2
- 168 people on ventilators - minus 4
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,442 total outbreaks reported - plus 19
- 280 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 9
Cases in schools
- 1,833 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 7
- 7,151 cases reported since September 1, 2020
- 957 schools with at least one active case (19.8%) - plus 2
- 22 schools closed (0.5%) - no change
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada adds more than 7,000 new cases in one day for the first time
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says Canada will have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate everyone in the country who wants to be by the end of September 2021
- PHAC also says vaccinations for the general public are expected to begin in April 2021
- Santa's Christmas Eve operations are federally approved as an essential service, and Transport Minister Marc Garneau has detailed his approval of Santa's confirmed safety protocols
- Active cases drop below 75,000 and recoveries reach 400,000
- Total nationwide cases likely to reach half a million tomorrow
- The Canada/US border closure is extended again until at least Thursday, January 21, 2021
- Global cases reach 75 million
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 17, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 493,300+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 74,874 active cases - minus 569
- 14,0004 deaths - plus 139
- 403,339 recoveries
- 417,343 resolved cases (84.5% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 17.4 million total cases (23.1% worldwide)
- 312,500+ deaths (18.6% worldwide)
- 114,000+ hospitalizations
- Hospitalizations are increasing by more than 1,000 per day
World coronavirus update
- 75.3 million cases globally
- 1.68 million+ deaths