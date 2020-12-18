December 18th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, December 18, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases are up by one in Oakville and down in Halton. The region today was one new death.

OTMH will be a vaccine distribution site and Halton's colour level for Christmas is still unknown. Ontario's cumulative cases reach 150,000 as Premier Ford holds an emergency meetings to decide about new lockdowns for Christmas. Global cases reach 75 million.

Seeing this week's numbers in Ontario, Deputy Premier Christine Elliot pleaded with the people of Ontario in a statement Tuesday: "Please, just celebrate the holidays with your own household."

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Halton Health's regional colour status for Christmas Day is still unknown (as of today, Halton remains in the Red-Control Level)

Revera Birkdale Place retirement home declares a new outbreak

Percentage of Halton's population that has (or has had) COVID-19 is just below 0.7%

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 17, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

121 active cases - plus 1

15 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2

1,703 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 23

33 deaths - no change

1,549 recoveries (90.9% of all cases) - plus 43

1,582 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.8% of cases

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Oct 13/20 47 11 0 58 11 0 11 Delmanor- Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 1 3 4 0 1 1 Palermo Village Retirement Dec 8/20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Nov 13/20 10 1 1 12 1 0 1 West Oak Village Long Term Care Nov 22/20 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 73 19 10 102 14 0 14 Totals 131 35 11 177 26 27

Status in Halton

399 active cases - minus 7

45 cases in hospital - minus 2

4,837 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 58

90 deaths - plus 1

4,348 recoveries (89.9% of all cases) - plus 64

4,438 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.7% of cases

18 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

10 active cases in Oakville - no change

69 active cases in Halton - no change

24 Halton classrooms closed - minus 2

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 18, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

17,742 active cases - plus 258

877 people hospitalized - minus 42

151,257 confirmed cases - plus 2,290

129,417 recovered cases - plus 1,992

4,098 deaths - plus 40

133,515 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.2%

68,246 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.9%

261 people in ICU - minus 2

168 people on ventilators - minus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,442 total outbreaks reported - plus 19

280 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 9

Cases in schools

1,833 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 7

7,151 cases reported since September 1, 2020

957 schools with at least one active case (19.8%) - plus 2

22 schools closed (0.5%) - no change

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 17, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

493,300+ confirmed and suspected cases

74,874 active cases - minus 569

14,0004 deaths - plus 139

403,339 recoveries

417,343 resolved cases (84.5% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

17.4 million total cases (23.1% worldwide)

312,500+ deaths (18.6% worldwide)

114,000+ hospitalizations

Hospitalizations are increasing by more than 1,000 per day

World coronavirus update