December 19th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, December 19, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases are much higher in both Oakville and Halton today, with 10-15% increases. The region has three more patients in hospital and two new deaths.

Three Oakville institutional outbreaks have closed. Ontario records over 2,000 cases for the fifth day in a row. Canada's total cases to date reach 500,000. The USA approves use of the Moderna vaccine (the country's second) late yesterday, the same day they recorded over 250,000 new cases in one day for the first time.

Seeing this week's numbers in Ontario, Deputy Premier Christine Elliot pleaded with the people of Ontario in a statement Tuesday: "Please, just celebrate the holidays with your own household."

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Three Oakville institutional outbreaks have closed

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Halton Health's regional colour status for Christmas Day is still unknown (as of today, Halton remains in the Red-Control Level)

An outbreak has re-opened at Creek Way Village LTC home

Percentage of Halton's population that has (or has had) COVID-19 is just below 0.7%

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 18, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

143 active cases - plus 22

17 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

1,739 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 36

33 deaths - no change

1,563 recoveries (90.9% of all cases) - plus 14

1,596 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.8% of cases

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton

439 active cases - plus 40

48 cases in hospital - plus 3

4,926 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 89

92 deaths - plus 2

4,395 recoveries (89.9% of all cases) - plus 47

4,487 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.7% of cases

19 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

10 active cases in Oakville - no change

69 active cases in Halton - no change

24 Halton classrooms closed - minus 2

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 19, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

18,207 active cases - plus 465

895 people hospitalized - plus 18

153,614 confirmed cases - plus 2,357

131,282 recovered cases - plus 1,865

4,125 deaths - plus 27

135,407 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.2%

67,207 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.2%

256 people in ICU - minus 5

146 people on ventilators - minus 22

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,463 total outbreaks reported - plus 21

293 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 13

Cases in schools

1,833 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 7

7,151 cases reported since September 1, 2020

957 schools with at least one active case (19.8%) - plus 2

22 schools closed (0.5%) - no change

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 18, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

500,200+ confirmed and suspected cases

75,282 active cases - plus 408

14,128 deaths - plus 124

409,723 recoveries

423,851 resolved cases (84.7% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

17.6 million total cases (23.1% worldwide)

315,000+ deaths (18.6% worldwide)

114,500+ hospitalizations

Use of the Moderna vaccine was approved in the US late Friday night; the second vaccine approved in the country

World coronavirus update