December 19th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, December 19, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases are much higher in both Oakville and Halton today, with 10-15% increases. The region has three more patients in hospital and two new deaths.
Three Oakville institutional outbreaks have closed. Ontario records over 2,000 cases for the fifth day in a row. Canada's total cases to date reach 500,000. The USA approves use of the Moderna vaccine (the country's second) late yesterday, the same day they recorded over 250,000 new cases in one day for the first time.
Seeing this week's numbers in Ontario, Deputy Premier Christine Elliot pleaded with the people of Ontario in a statement Tuesday: "Please, just celebrate the holidays with your own household."
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Three Oakville institutional outbreaks have closed
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
- Halton Health's regional colour status for Christmas Day is still unknown (as of today, Halton remains in the Red-Control Level)
- An outbreak has re-opened at Creek Way Village LTC home
- Percentage of Halton's population that has (or has had) COVID-19 is just below 0.7%
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 18, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 143 active cases - plus 22
- 17 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2
- 1,739 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 36
- 33 deaths - no change
- 1,563 recoveries (90.9% of all cases) - plus 14
- 1,596 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.8% of cases
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 439 active cases - plus 40
- 48 cases in hospital - plus 3
- 4,926 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 89
- 92 deaths - plus 2
- 4,395 recoveries (89.9% of all cases) - plus 47
- 4,487 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.7% of cases
- 19 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools update
- 10 active cases in Oakville - no change
- 69 active cases in Halton - no change
- 24 Halton classrooms closed - minus 2
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario records its second highest day of new cases and over 2,000 cases for the fifth day in a row
- Hamilton Region is moving to the Grey-Lockdown Level on Monday
- Premier Doug Ford holds a second day of emergency meetings today, setting up an announcement for Monday, December 21 at 1:00 p.m. (for a lockdown possibly beginning on Boxing Day)
- The Ministry of Education told Ontario school boards this week they should "encourage students and staff to take home any materials they may require for remote learning before leaving for the holiday period"
- ICU and ventilator patients are down for the third straight day
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 19, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 18,207 active cases - plus 465
- 895 people hospitalized - plus 18
- 153,614 confirmed cases - plus 2,357
- 131,282 recovered cases - plus 1,865
- 4,125 deaths - plus 27
- 135,407 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.2%
- 67,207 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.2%
- 256 people in ICU - minus 5
- 146 people on ventilators - minus 22
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,463 total outbreaks reported - plus 21
- 293 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 13
Cases in schools
- 1,833 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 7
- 7,151 cases reported since September 1, 2020
- 957 schools with at least one active case (19.8%) - plus 2
- 22 schools closed (0.5%) - no change
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Total nationwide cases surpassed half a million (500,000) this afternoon
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says Canada will have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate everyone in the country who wants to be by the end of September 2021
- PHAC also says vaccinations for the general public are expected to begin in April 2021
- Britain has confirmed a new, faster-spreading strain of coronavirus exists
- Yesterday, the United States recorded more than 250,000 new cases in a single day (50% of Canada's cases in ten months counted in a single day)
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 18, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 500,200+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 75,282 active cases - plus 408
- 14,128 deaths - plus 124
- 409,723 recoveries
- 423,851 resolved cases (84.7% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 17.6 million total cases (23.1% worldwide)
- 315,000+ deaths (18.6% worldwide)
- 114,500+ hospitalizations
- Use of the Moderna vaccine was approved in the US late Friday night; the second vaccine approved in the country
World coronavirus update
- 76 million+ cases globally
- 1.68 million+ deaths
- New cases grew by nearly 5 million this week, and is projected to average 5 million per week for the next month