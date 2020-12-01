December 1st coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand School Reopening Plan

This is the Tuesday, December 1, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases in both Oakville and Halton schools reach a record high as schools across Ontario add hundreds of new cases in one day. The daily average of new cases in Ontario also sets a new record. Canadian active cases more than doubled in November.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Active cases in both Oakville and Halton schools reach a record high

Abbey Lane Public School has closed three classrooms while St. Francis Xavier Catholic Secondary has closed four

88% of acute care bed and ICU beds are currently being occupied in Halton's hospitals

Resolved cases in Halton have fallen below 80% again

Approximately 1 of every 200 people in Halton have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic (0.57%)

While two outbreaks are ongoing at Burlington's Joseph Brant hospital, OTMH discharged four patients yesterday

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 30, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,309 confirmed cases - plus 13

64 probable cases - minus 2

1,373 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11

251 active cases - plus 4

24 deaths - no change

1,098 recoveries (80.0% of all cases) - plus 7

1,122 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 81.7% of cases

10 cases in OTMH - minus 4

Status in Halton

3,562 confirmed cases - plus 52

167 probable cases - no change

3,729 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 52

774 active cases - plus 22

65 deaths - no change

2,890 recoveries (77.5% of all cases) - plus 30

2,955 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 79.2% of cases

10 institutional/school outbreaks - minus 1

29 cases in hospital - minus 5

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Halton school cases:

23 active cases in Oakville - plus 8

54 active cases in Halton - plus 11

28 Halton classrooms closed - plus 6

Ontario coronavirus update

City of Toronto region has 727 new cases, a one day record

New infections push the seven-day average of daily cases to 1,670, also a new record high

Nearly 300 new cases are added in Ontario schools today, increasing the number of schools with a case by 66

The last three days in a row have seen fewer than 38,000 conducted tests in the province - less than half of the daily target

Cumulative recoveries in Ontario surpass 100,000

Hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients have all increased by 10-35% in the last 48 hours

Ontario hospital patients have quintupled in the last two months

Regions in Grey-Lockdown level account for 52.2% of all new cases

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 1, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

118,199 confirmed cases - plus 1,707

14,524 active cases - plus 327

100,012 recovered cases - plus 1,373

3,656 deaths - plus 7

103,668 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.8%

34,046 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 5.1%

645 people hospitalized - plus 27

185 people in ICU - plus 17

112 people on ventilators - plus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,215 total outbreaks reported - plus 9

214 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of cumulative School cases

Currently there are 737 schools with confirmed cases, and 6 schools are closed

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

4,872 cases in total - plus 299

3,107 student cases - plus 253

677 staff cases - plus 46

1,088 unidentified cases - no change

737 schools (15.3%) with a current reported case - plus 66

6 schools closed - no change

Canada coronavirus update

Cumulative cases in Canada surpass 380,000 as cumulative recoveries pass 300,000

Active cases nationwide have more than doubled since November 1, 2020

Manitoba is the deadliest province per capita over the past seven days; they issued over $180,000 in fines for those breaking COVID-19 laws last week

Alberta is the most infectious province per capita this past week

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 30, 2020.

381,505 confirmed and suspected cases

65,387 active cases

12,185 deaths

303,102 recoveries

315,287 resolved cases (82.6% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

13.7 million total cases (21.5% worldwide)

269,000+ deaths (18.2% worldwide)

Reuter's announces 2 COVID-19 vaccines that could be released in the US by the end of this month

The number of daily cases has gone down by 10% in the last week, indicating the country's third wave might be declining at last

21 of the 50 states now report 5% or more of its population is or has had COVID-19

North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota count more than 1 in 935 people in their state has died from the virus

World coronavirus update