December 1st coronavirus update for Oakville

School Reopening Plan
This is the Tuesday, December 1, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases in both Oakville and Halton schools reach a record high as schools across Ontario add hundreds of new cases in one day. The daily average of new cases in Ontario also sets a new record. Canadian active cases more than doubled in November.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Active cases in both Oakville and Halton schools reach a record high
- Abbey Lane Public School has closed three classrooms while St. Francis Xavier Catholic Secondary has closed four
- 88% of acute care bed and ICU beds are currently being occupied in Halton's hospitals
- Resolved cases in Halton have fallen below 80% again
- Approximately 1 of every 200 people in Halton have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic (0.57%)
- While two outbreaks are ongoing at Burlington's Joseph Brant hospital, OTMH discharged four patients yesterday
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 30, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,309 confirmed cases - plus 13
- 64 probable cases - minus 2
- 1,373 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11
- 251 active cases - plus 4
- 24 deaths - no change
- 1,098 recoveries (80.0% of all cases) - plus 7
- 1,122 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 81.7% of cases
- 10 cases in OTMH - minus 4
Status in Halton
- 3,562 confirmed cases - plus 52
- 167 probable cases - no change
- 3,729 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 52
- 774 active cases - plus 22
- 65 deaths - no change
- 2,890 recoveries (77.5% of all cases) - plus 30
- 2,955 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 79.2% of cases
- 10 institutional/school outbreaks - minus 1
- 29 cases in hospital - minus 5
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Halton school cases:
- 23 active cases in Oakville - plus 8
- 54 active cases in Halton - plus 11
- 28 Halton classrooms closed - plus 6
Ontario coronavirus update
- City of Toronto region has 727 new cases, a one day record
- New infections push the seven-day average of daily cases to 1,670, also a new record high
- Nearly 300 new cases are added in Ontario schools today, increasing the number of schools with a case by 66
- The last three days in a row have seen fewer than 38,000 conducted tests in the province - less than half of the daily target
- Cumulative recoveries in Ontario surpass 100,000
- Hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients have all increased by 10-35% in the last 48 hours
- Ontario hospital patients have quintupled in the last two months
- Regions in Grey-Lockdown level account for 52.2% of all new cases
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 1, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 118,199 confirmed cases - plus 1,707
- 14,524 active cases - plus 327
- 100,012 recovered cases - plus 1,373
- 3,656 deaths - plus 7
- 103,668 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.8%
- 34,046 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 5.1%
- 645 people hospitalized - plus 27
- 185 people in ICU - plus 17
- 112 people on ventilators - plus 4
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,215 total outbreaks reported - plus 9
- 214 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 1
Summary of cumulative School cases
- Currently there are 737 schools with confirmed cases, and 6 schools are closed
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
- 4,872 cases in total - plus 299
- 3,107 student cases - plus 253
- 677 staff cases - plus 46
- 1,088 unidentified cases - no change
- 737 schools (15.3%) with a current reported case - plus 66
- 6 schools closed - no change
Canada coronavirus update
- Cumulative cases in Canada surpass 380,000 as cumulative recoveries pass 300,000
- Active cases nationwide have more than doubled since November 1, 2020
- Manitoba is the deadliest province per capita over the past seven days; they issued over $180,000 in fines for those breaking COVID-19 laws last week
- Alberta is the most infectious province per capita this past week
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 30, 2020.
- 381,505 confirmed and suspected cases
- 65,387 active cases
- 12,185 deaths
- 303,102 recoveries
- 315,287 resolved cases (82.6% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 13.7 million total cases (21.5% worldwide)
- 269,000+ deaths (18.2% worldwide)
- Reuter's announces 2 COVID-19 vaccines that could be released in the US by the end of this month
- The number of daily cases has gone down by 10% in the last week, indicating the country's third wave might be declining at last
- 21 of the 50 states now report 5% or more of its population is or has had COVID-19
- North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota count more than 1 in 935 people in their state has died from the virus
World coronavirus update
- 63.5 million cases globally
- At least 1.47 million deaths
- Most infectious countries per capita are: Georgia, Serbia, Montenegro, Luxembourg, and Andorra
- Deadliest countries per capita are: Liechtenstein, Slovenia, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Bosnia & Herzegovina