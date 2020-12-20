December 20th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, December 20, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases have decreased by two in Oakville, and increased by 19 in Halton. There is one more patient in OTMH, and there is one new death in the region. St. Nicholas Elementary School declares an outbreak on December 19, 2020 recording one student case and one non-Halton case.

The cumulative total of cases in Halton surpasses 5,000. The region has added three additional outbreak settings: childcare, congregate, and workplace/community. This greatly changes the number of outbreaks in both Oakville and Halton to 10 and 40 respectively.

The province will decide tomorrow if Halton will be moved from Red Control Level to Grey Lockdown Level. The region's elected officials urge the province to keep Halton in Red Control Level. Halton is recording 71.7 new cases per 100K per week which is below the 100 as outlined by the province.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Region adds three additional outbreak categories which are childcare, congregate, and workplace/community

St. Nicholas Elementary School declares outbreak on December 19,2020

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Halton Health's regional colour status for Christmas Day is still unknown (as of today, Halton remains in the Red-Control Level)

An outbreak has re-opened at Creek Way Village LTC home

Percentage of Halton's population that has (or has had) COVID-19 is just below 0.7%

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 19, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

141 active cases - minus 2

18 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

1,758 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19

33 deaths - no change

1,584 recoveries (90.9% of all cases) - plus 21

1,617 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.9% of cases

10 outbreaks (3 - Co-operative, 3 institutional, 1 school, and 3 workplace/community)

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Oct 13/20 47 12 0 13 72 11 11 Delmanor-Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 6 2 0 1 9 2 2 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 81 20 7 29 137 14 14 Totals 134 34 7 43 218 27 27

Status in Halton

458 active cases - plus 19

49 cases in hospital - plus 1

5,013 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 87

93 deaths - plus 1

4,462 recoveries (89.9% of all cases) - plus 67

4,555 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.8% of cases

40 outbreaks

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Ontario ongoing institutional outbreaks surpass 300

Hamilton Region is moving to the Grey-Lockdown Level on Monday

Premier Doug Ford prepares for announcement on Monday, December 21 at 1:00 p.m. (for a lockdown possibly beginning on Boxing Day)

The Ministry of Education told Ontario school boards this week they should "encourage students and staff to take home any materials they may require for remote learning before leaving for the holiday period"

2.14% of Peel Region's population has been infected, making it the hardest hit region in the province

Regions in Grey Lockdown Level account for 65% of all new cases (includes Hamilton)

Over 1.3% of the population of locked down regions have been infected with the exception of Hamilton which is currently at 0.82%

Ontario's Effective Reproduction Number has increased to 1.02

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 20, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

18,567 active cases - plus 360

875 people hospitalized - minus 20

155,930 confirmed cases - plus 2,316

133,213 recovered cases - plus 1,931

4,150 deaths - plus 25 (18 LTC residents)

137,363 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88%

69,412 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.6%

261 people in ICU - plus 5

156 people on ventilators - plus 10

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,463 total outbreaks reported - plus 34

304 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 11

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Total nationwide cases surpassed half a million (500,000)

Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says Canada will have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate everyone in the country who wants to be by the end of September 2021

PHAC also says vaccinations for the general public are expected to begin in April 2021

Britain has confirmed a new, faster-spreading strain of coronavirus exists

Over 5% of the US population has now been infect by COVID-19, whereas only 1.35% of Canada's population has been infected.

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 19, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

506,050+ confirmed and suspected cases

76,720+ active cases

14,200+ deaths

415,130+ recoveries

429,330+ resolved cases (84.8% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

17.7 million total cases (23.2% worldwide)

316,300+ deaths (18.7% worldwide)

113,900+ hospitalizations

8th most infectious country in the world, and 13th deadliest country

World coronavirus update