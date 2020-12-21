Downtown Christmas tree 2020-1

December 21st coronavirus update for Oakville

Province moves to lockdown on December 26, 2020

This is the Sunday, December 20, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases have increased by four in Oakville, and by nine in Halton.  There is one new death in the region as it announces a new rules for shopping malls and retailers. 

Halton has four new outbreaks and Oakville has one additional outbreak at the Kensington Retirement Home with one resident case and two classified as unknown.

Ontario will move into a full lockdown as of December 26, 2020, and Canada halts all flights entering the country from the UK. 

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 20, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

  • 145 active cases - plus 4
  • 18 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
  • 1,785 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 27
  • 33 deaths - no change
  • 1,607 recoveries (90.9% of all cases) - plus 23
  • 1,640 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.9% of cases
  • 11 outbreaks (3 - Co-operative, 4 institutional, 1 school, and 3 workplace/community) - plus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton

  • 467 active cases - plus 9
  • 49 cases in hospital - no change
  • 5,094 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 81
  • 94 deaths - plus 1
  • 4,533 recoveries (89.9% of all cases) - plus 71
  • 4,627 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.8% of cases
  • 44 outbreaks - plus 4

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 21, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 19,019 active cases - plus 452
  • 875 people hospitalized - minus 20
  • 158,053 confirmed cases - plus 2,123
  • 134,867 recovered cases - plus 1,654
  • 4,167 deaths - plus 17 (17 LTC residents)
  • 139,034 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.9%
  • 54,505 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.7%
  • 265 people in ICU - plus 4
  • 152 people on ventilators - minus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 20, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 512,190+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 77,550+ active cases 
  • 14,270+ deaths
  • 420,370+ recoveries
  • 434,640+ resolved cases (84.8% of all cases)
  • 695+ in critical state

United States coronavirus update

  • 17.88 million total cases (23.2% worldwide)
  • 317,800+ deaths (18.7% worldwide)
  • 113,660+ hospitalizations
  • 27,900+ in critical state

World coronavirus update

  • 76.9 million+ cases globally 
  • 1.7 million+ deaths
  • 106K + in a critical state