December 21st coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, December 20, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases have increased by four in Oakville, and by nine in Halton. There is one new death in the region as it announces a new rules for shopping malls and retailers.

Halton has four new outbreaks and Oakville has one additional outbreak at the Kensington Retirement Home with one resident case and two classified as unknown.

Ontario will move into a full lockdown as of December 26, 2020, and Canada halts all flights entering the country from the UK.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 20, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

145 active cases - plus 4

18 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

1,785 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 27

33 deaths - no change

1,607 recoveries (90.9% of all cases) - plus 23

1,640 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.9% of cases

11 outbreaks (3 - Co-operative, 4 institutional, 1 school, and 3 workplace/community) - plus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Oct 13/20 47 12 0 13 72 11 11 Kensington Retirement 19-Dec 1 2 13 Delmanor-Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 6 2 0 1 9 2 2 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 81 20 7 29 137 14 14 Totals 135 34 9 56 218 27 27

Status in Halton

467 active cases - plus 9

49 cases in hospital - no change

5,094 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 81

94 deaths - plus 1

4,533 recoveries (89.9% of all cases) - plus 71

4,627 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.8% of cases

44 outbreaks - plus 4

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

First time that all recorded deaths in the province are LTC residents

Hamilton Region is now in Grey-Lockdown Level

Ontario's ICU patients is the highest ever at 265, and modelling shows that ICU patients will hit 300 and could increase to 1,500

Province moves into Lockdown as of December 26, 2020

Ontario's Effective Reproduction Number has increased to 1.02

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 21, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

19,019 active cases - plus 452

875 people hospitalized - minus 20

158,053 confirmed cases - plus 2,123

134,867 recovered cases - plus 1,654

4,167 deaths - plus 17 (17 LTC residents)

139,034 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.9%

54,505 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.7%

265 people in ICU - plus 4

152 people on ventilators - minus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,493 total outbreaks reported - plus 30

314 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 10

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says Canada will have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate everyone in the country who wants to be by the end of September 2021

PHAC also says vaccinations for the general public are expected to begin in April 2021

Canada suspends all air travel from the United Kingdom. This now brings us in-line with European nations.

Over 5% of the US population has now been infect by COVID-19, whereas only 1.35% of Canada's population has been infected.

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 20, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

512,190+ confirmed and suspected cases

77,550+ active cases

14,270+ deaths

420,370+ recoveries

434,640+ resolved cases (84.8% of all cases)

695+ in critical state

United States coronavirus update

17.88 million total cases (23.2% worldwide)

317,800+ deaths (18.7% worldwide)

113,660+ hospitalizations

27,900+ in critical state

World coronavirus update