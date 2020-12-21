December 21st coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, December 20, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases have increased by four in Oakville, and by nine in Halton. There is one new death in the region as it announces a new rules for shopping malls and retailers.
Halton has four new outbreaks and Oakville has one additional outbreak at the Kensington Retirement Home with one resident case and two classified as unknown.
Ontario will move into a full lockdown as of December 26, 2020, and Canada halts all flights entering the country from the UK.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Region adds three additional outbreak categories which are childcare, congregate, and workplace/community
- Kensington Retirement Home declares and outbreak on December 19, 2020.
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
- Halton issues new COVID-19 rules for shopping malls and retailers
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 20, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 145 active cases - plus 4
- 18 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 1,785 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 27
- 33 deaths - no change
- 1,607 recoveries (90.9% of all cases) - plus 23
- 1,640 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.9% of cases
- 11 outbreaks (3 - Co-operative, 4 institutional, 1 school, and 3 workplace/community) - plus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 467 active cases - plus 9
- 49 cases in hospital - no change
- 5,094 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 81
- 94 deaths - plus 1
- 4,533 recoveries (89.9% of all cases) - plus 71
- 4,627 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.8% of cases
- 44 outbreaks - plus 4
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- First time that all recorded deaths in the province are LTC residents
- Hamilton Region is now in Grey-Lockdown Level
- Ontario's ICU patients is the highest ever at 265, and modelling shows that ICU patients will hit 300 and could increase to 1,500
- Province moves into Lockdown as of December 26, 2020
- Ontario's Effective Reproduction Number has increased to 1.02
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 21, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 19,019 active cases - plus 452
- 875 people hospitalized - minus 20
- 158,053 confirmed cases - plus 2,123
- 134,867 recovered cases - plus 1,654
- 4,167 deaths - plus 17 (17 LTC residents)
- 139,034 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.9%
- 54,505 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.7%
- 265 people in ICU - plus 4
- 152 people on ventilators - minus 4
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,493 total outbreaks reported - plus 30
- 314 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 10
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says Canada will have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate everyone in the country who wants to be by the end of September 2021
- PHAC also says vaccinations for the general public are expected to begin in April 2021
- Canada suspends all air travel from the United Kingdom. This now brings us in-line with European nations.
- Over 5% of the US population has now been infect by COVID-19, whereas only 1.35% of Canada's population has been infected.
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 20, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 512,190+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 77,550+ active cases
- 14,270+ deaths
- 420,370+ recoveries
- 434,640+ resolved cases (84.8% of all cases)
- 695+ in critical state
United States coronavirus update
- 17.88 million total cases (23.2% worldwide)
- 317,800+ deaths (18.7% worldwide)
- 113,660+ hospitalizations
- 27,900+ in critical state
World coronavirus update
- 76.9 million+ cases globally
- 1.7 million+ deaths
- 106K + in a critical state