December 22nd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, December 22, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases have decreased by two in Oakville and by eight in Halton. There are two new deaths in the region, but hospital cases are down at OTMH and in Halton.
Ontario will move into a full shutdown beginning this Saturday, December 26, 2020 as active hospitalizations total more than 1,000 for the first time since May. The USA reaches 18 million cases as India reports 10 million cases to date.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Halton issues new COVID-19 rules for shopping malls and retailers
- Kensington Retirement Home declared and outbreak on December 19, 2020
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 21, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 143 active cases - minus 2
- 16 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2
- 1,804 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19
- 33 deaths - no change
- 1,628 recoveries (90.2% of all cases) - plus 21
- 1,661 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 459 active cases - minus 8
- 45 cases in hospital - minus 4
- 5,157 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 63
- 96 deaths - plus 2
- 4,602 recoveries (89.2% of all cases) - plus 69
- 4,698 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.1% of cases
- 21 outbreaks - plus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Hospitalizations in Ontario surpass 1,000; the highest number since May 14, 2020
- Ventilator patients are up by 20
- Active cases have risen by over 2,000 cases in the last seven days
- All of Ontario will move into a restricted shutdown (similar to March 2020) beginning 12:01 a.m. this Saturday December 26, 2020
- Cumulative institutional outbreaks in the province total 1,500
- Ontario's Effective Reproduction Number has increased to 1.02
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 22, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 19,300 active cases - plus 281
- 1,005 people hospitalized - plus 90
- 160,255 confirmed cases - plus 2,202
- 136,767 recovered cases - plus 1,900
- 4,188 deaths - plus 21
- 140,955 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.9%
- 45,265 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 5%
- 273 people in ICU - plus 8
- 172 people on ventilators - plus 20
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,510 total outbreaks reported - plus 17
- 322 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 8
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says Canada will have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate everyone in the country who wants to be by the end of September 2021
- PHAC also says vaccinations for the general public are expected to begin in April 2021
- The World Health Organization says the new strain of coronavirus is "no serious reason for concern"
- Canada suspends all air travel from the United Kingdom
- USA surpasses 18 million cases and India reports its 10 millionth case
- Over 5% of the US population has now been infect by COVID-19 (whereas only 1.35% of Canada's population has been infected)
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 21, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 520,000+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 75,457 active cases
- 14,401 deaths - plus 131
- 429,058 recoveries
- 443,459 resolved cases (85.2% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 18.18 million total cases (23.2% worldwide)
- 321,500+ deaths (18.7% worldwide)
- 115,000+ hospitalizations
World coronavirus update
- 77.75 million+ cases globally
- 1.71 million+ deaths
- India reports its 10 millionth case to date