December 22nd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, December 22, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases have decreased by two in Oakville and by eight in Halton. There are two new deaths in the region, but hospital cases are down at OTMH and in Halton.

Ontario will move into a full shutdown beginning this Saturday, December 26, 2020 as active hospitalizations total more than 1,000 for the first time since May. The USA reaches 18 million cases as India reports 10 million cases to date.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 21, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

  • 143 active cases - minus 2
  • 16 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2
  • 1,804 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19
  • 33 deaths - no change
  • 1,628 recoveries (90.2% of all cases) - plus 21
  • 1,661 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton

  • 459 active cases - minus 8
  • 45 cases in hospital - minus 4
  • 5,157 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 63
  • 96 deaths - plus 2
  • 4,602 recoveries (89.2% of all cases) - plus 69
  • 4,698 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.1% of cases
  • 21 outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 22, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 19,300 active cases - plus 281
  • 1,005 people hospitalized - plus 90
  • 160,255 confirmed cases - plus 2,202
  • 136,767 recovered cases - plus 1,900
  • 4,188 deaths - plus 21
  • 140,955 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.9%
  • 45,265 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 5%
  • 273 people in ICU - plus 8
  • 172 people on ventilators - plus 20

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 21, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 520,000+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 75,457 active cases 
  • 14,401 deaths - plus 131
  • 429,058 recoveries
  • 443,459 resolved cases (85.2% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

  • 18.18 million total cases (23.2% worldwide)
  • 321,500+ deaths (18.7% worldwide)
  • 115,000+ hospitalizations

World coronavirus update

  • 77.75 million+ cases globally 
  • 1.71 million+ deaths
  • India reports its 10 millionth case to date