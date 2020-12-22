December 22nd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, December 22, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases have decreased by two in Oakville and by eight in Halton. There are two new deaths in the region, but hospital cases are down at OTMH and in Halton.

Ontario will move into a full shutdown beginning this Saturday, December 26, 2020 as active hospitalizations total more than 1,000 for the first time since May. The USA reaches 18 million cases as India reports 10 million cases to date.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 21, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

143 active cases - minus 2

16 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2

1,804 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19

33 deaths - no change

1,628 recoveries (90.2% of all cases) - plus 21

1,661 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Oct 13/20 47 12 0 59 11 0 11 Delmanor Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 4 2 2 8 2 0 2 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 3 0 1 4 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 74 20 12 106 14 0 14 Totals 128 34 15 177 27 27

Status in Halton

459 active cases - minus 8

45 cases in hospital - minus 4

5,157 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 63

96 deaths - plus 2

4,602 recoveries (89.2% of all cases) - plus 69

4,698 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.1% of cases

21 outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Hospitalizations in Ontario surpass 1,000; the highest number since May 14, 2020

Ventilator patients are up by 20

Active cases have risen by over 2,000 cases in the last seven days

All of Ontario will move into a restricted shutdown (similar to March 2020) beginning 12:01 a.m. this Saturday December 26, 2020

Cumulative institutional outbreaks in the province total 1,500

Ontario's Effective Reproduction Number has increased to 1.02

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 22, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

19,300 active cases - plus 281

1,005 people hospitalized - plus 90

160,255 confirmed cases - plus 2,202

136,767 recovered cases - plus 1,900

4,188 deaths - plus 21

140,955 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.9%

45,265 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 5%

273 people in ICU - plus 8

172 people on ventilators - plus 20

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,510 total outbreaks reported - plus 17

322 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 8

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says Canada will have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate everyone in the country who wants to be by the end of September 2021

PHAC also says vaccinations for the general public are expected to begin in April 2021

The World Health Organization says the new strain of coronavirus is "no serious reason for concern"

Canada suspends all air travel from the United Kingdom

USA surpasses 18 million cases and India reports its 10 millionth case

Over 5% of the US population has now been infect by COVID-19 (whereas only 1.35% of Canada's population has been infected)

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 21, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

520,000+ confirmed and suspected cases

75,457 active cases

14,401 deaths - plus 131

429,058 recoveries

443,459 resolved cases (85.2% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

18.18 million total cases (23.2% worldwide)

321,500+ deaths (18.7% worldwide)

115,000+ hospitalizations

World coronavirus update