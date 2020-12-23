December 23rd coronavirus update for Oakville

Oakville Coronavirus Update
This is the Wednesday, December 23, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases have decreased for the second day in Halton but rise by two in Oakville. There are one new death in Halton and one new hospital case at OTMH.
Hospitalizations in Ontario approach dangerously high numbers. While active cases rise in Ontario, nationally the number is going down. Health Canada approves the Modern vaccine, with the first doses expected to arrive within days.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Oakville's first COVID-19 vaccine was administered today
- Active cases are down again today both in Oakville and Halton
- Halton issues new COVID-19 rules for shopping malls and retailers
- Kensington Retirement Home declared and outbreak on December 19, 2020
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 22, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 145 active cases - plus 2
- 17 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 1,829 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 25
- 33 deaths - no change
- 1,651 recoveries (90.2% of all cases) - plus 23
- 1,684 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 452 active cases - minus 7
- 41 cases in hospital - minus 4
- 5,224 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 67
- 97 deaths - plus 1
- 4,675 recoveries (89.5% of all cases) - plus 73
- 4,772 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.3% of cases
- 20 outbreaks - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Hospitalizations in Ontario surpass 1,000; the highest number since May 14, 2020
- The Canadian Red Cross is providing short-term help to 20 LTC homes across Ontario
- Active cases have risen by over 2,000 cases in the last seven days
- All of Ontario will move into a restricted shutdown (similar to March 2020) beginning 12:01 a.m. this Saturday December 26, 2020
- Cumulative institutional outbreaks in the province total 1,500
- Ventilator patients in the province have risen by 21% in the last two days
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 23, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 19,424 active cases - plus 124
- 1,002 people hospitalized - minus 3
- 162,663 confirmed cases - plus 2,408
- 139,010 recovered cases - plus 2,243
- 4,229 deaths - plus 41
- 145,184 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.2%
- 56,660 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.8%
- 275 people in ICU - plus 2
- 184 people on ventilators - plus 12
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,525 total outbreaks reported - plus 15
- 326 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 4
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Health Canada approves the Moderna vaccine
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says Canada will have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate everyone in the country who wants to be by the end of September 2021 (public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021)
- The World Health Organization says the new strain of coronavirus is "no serious reason for concern"
- Resolved cases in Canada total 450,000
- Canada suspends all air travel from the United Kingdom
- Over 5% of the US population has now been infect by COVID-19 (whereas only 1.35% of Canada's population has been infected)
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 22, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 526,500+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 75,030 active cases - minus 427
- 14,558 deaths - plus 157
- 435,817 recoveries
- 450,375 resolved cases (85.5% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 18.4 million total cases (23.5% worldwide)
- 325,000+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)
- 117,500+ hospitalizations
World coronavirus update
- 78.4 million+ cases globally
- 1.72 million+ deaths
- India reports its 10 millionth case to date