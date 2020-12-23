December 23rd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, December 23, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases have decreased for the second day in Halton but rise by two in Oakville. There are one new death in Halton and one new hospital case at OTMH.

Hospitalizations in Ontario approach dangerously high numbers. While active cases rise in Ontario, nationally the number is going down. Health Canada approves the Modern vaccine, with the first doses expected to arrive within days.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 22, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

  • 145 active cases - plus 2
  • 17 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
  • 1,829 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 25
  • 33 deaths - no change
  • 1,651 recoveries (90.2% of all cases) - plus 23
  • 1,684 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton

  • 452 active cases - minus 7
  • 41 cases in hospital - minus 4
  • 5,224 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 67
  • 97 deaths - plus 1
  • 4,675 recoveries (89.5% of all cases) - plus 73
  • 4,772 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.3% of cases
  • 20 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 23, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 19,424 active cases - plus 124
  • 1,002 people hospitalized - minus 3
  • 162,663 confirmed cases - plus 2,408
  • 139,010 recovered cases - plus 2,243
  • 4,229 deaths - plus 41
  • 145,184 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.2%
  • 56,660 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.8%
  • 275 people in ICU - plus 2
  • 184 people on ventilators - plus 12

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 22, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 526,500+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 75,030 active cases - minus 427
  • 14,558 deaths - plus 157
  • 435,817 recoveries
  • 450,375 resolved cases (85.5% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

  • 18.4 million total cases (23.5% worldwide)
  • 325,000+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)
  • 117,500+ hospitalizations

World coronavirus update

  • 78.4 million+ cases globally 
  • 1.72 million+ deaths
  • India reports its 10 millionth case to date