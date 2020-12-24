December 24th coronavirus update for Oakville

by

This is the Thursday, December 24, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville reports two more deaths, making it Halton regions's 100th death from COVID-19. Active cases rise in Oakville and Halton. Hospitalizations in Oakville are down but have almost doubled in Milton this week.

Active cases are rising provincially as both Ontario and Quebec reports new daily case records and active cases in Canada continue decreasing. Health Canada approves the Moderna vaccine, with the first doses expected to arrive within days.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 23, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

  • 147 active cases - plus 2
  • 14 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3
  • 1,851 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 22
  • 35 deaths - plus 2
  • 1,669 recoveries (90.1% of all cases) - plus 18
  • 1,704 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton

  • 477 active cases - plus 25
  • 45 cases in hospital - plus 4
  • 5,304 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 80
  • 100 deaths - plus 3
  • 4,727 recoveries (89.1% of all cases) - plus 52
  • 4,827 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.0% of cases
  • 20 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 24, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 19,809 active cases - plus 385
  • 967 people hospitalized - minus 35
  • 165,110 confirmed cases - plus 2,447
  • 141,023 recovered cases - plus 2,013
  • 4,278 deaths - plus 49
  • 145,301 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.0%
  • 64,592 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.7%
  • 277 people in ICU - plus 2
  • 176 people on ventilators - minus 10

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 23, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 533,100+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 74,925 active cases - minus 105
  • 14,691 deaths - plus 133
  • 442,401 recoveries
  • 457,092 resolved cases (85.7% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

  • 18.5 million total cases (23.5% worldwide)
  • 326,000+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)
  • 119,500+ hospitalizations

World coronavirus update

  • 78.7 million+ cases globally 
  • 1.73 million+ deaths
  • Approximately 1% of every person on Earth has been infected (or has been) with COVID-19