December 24th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, December 24, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville reports two more deaths, making it Halton regions's 100th death from COVID-19. Active cases rise in Oakville and Halton. Hospitalizations in Oakville are down but have almost doubled in Milton this week.
Active cases are rising provincially as both Ontario and Quebec reports new daily case records and active cases in Canada continue decreasing. Health Canada approves the Moderna vaccine, with the first doses expected to arrive within days.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Deaths in Halton total 100 with two new deaths in Oakville
- Halton Regional Health issues warning to stay home for the holidays, including warnings against both indoor and outdoor gatherings
- For the first time, Milton District Hospital has the most cases of all hospitals in the region
- Oakville's first COVID-19 vaccine was administered yesterday
- Active cases are down again today both in Oakville and Halton
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 23, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 147 active cases - plus 2
- 14 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3
- 1,851 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 22
- 35 deaths - plus 2
- 1,669 recoveries (90.1% of all cases) - plus 18
- 1,704 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 477 active cases - plus 25
- 45 cases in hospital - plus 4
- 5,304 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 80
- 100 deaths - plus 3
- 4,727 recoveries (89.1% of all cases) - plus 52
- 4,827 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.0% of cases
- 20 outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario sets a new record for new daily cases: 2,447
- Active hospitalizations in Ontario drop by 35 today, decreasing for the second day in a row
- The Canadian Red Cross is providing short-term help to 20 LTC homes across Ontario
- Active cases have risen by almost 2,500 in the last week, and could reach 20,000 by tomorrow
- All of Ontario will move into a restricted shutdown (similar to March 2020) beginning 12:01 a.m. this Saturday December 26, 2020
- Cumulative institutional outbreaks in the province total 1,500
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 24, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 19,809 active cases - plus 385
- 967 people hospitalized - minus 35
- 165,110 confirmed cases - plus 2,447
- 141,023 recovered cases - plus 2,013
- 4,278 deaths - plus 49
- 145,301 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.0%
- 64,592 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.7%
- 277 people in ICU - plus 2
- 176 people on ventilators - minus 10
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,538 total outbreaks reported - plus 13
- 328 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 2
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Health Canada approves the Moderna vaccine
- Both Ontario and Quebec reports new daily case records as active cases nationally decrease
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says Canada will have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate everyone in the country who wants to be by the end of September 2021 (public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021)
- The World Health Organization says the new strain of coronavirus is "no serious reason for concern"
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a holiday address, urging Canadians to "support one another this season"
- Over 6% of the US population has now been infected by COVID-19 (whereas only 1.35% of Canada's population has been infected)
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 23, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 533,100+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 74,925 active cases - minus 105
- 14,691 deaths - plus 133
- 442,401 recoveries
- 457,092 resolved cases (85.7% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 18.5 million total cases (23.5% worldwide)
- 326,000+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)
- 119,500+ hospitalizations
World coronavirus update
- 78.7 million+ cases globally
- 1.73 million+ deaths
- Approximately 1% of every person on Earth has been infected (or has been) with COVID-19