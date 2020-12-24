December 24th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, December 24, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville reports two more deaths, making it Halton regions's 100th death from COVID-19. Active cases rise in Oakville and Halton. Hospitalizations in Oakville are down but have almost doubled in Milton this week.

Active cases are rising provincially as both Ontario and Quebec reports new daily case records and active cases in Canada continue decreasing. Health Canada approves the Moderna vaccine, with the first doses expected to arrive within days.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 23, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

147 active cases - plus 2

14 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3

1,851 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 22

35 deaths - plus 2

1,669 recoveries (90.1% of all cases) - plus 18

1,704 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Oct 13/20 47 12 0 59 11 0 11 Delmanor Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 4 2 2 8 2 0 2 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 3 0 1 4 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 74 20 12 106 14 0 14 Totals 128 34 15 177 27 27

Status in Halton

477 active cases - plus 25

45 cases in hospital - plus 4

5,304 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 80

100 deaths - plus 3

4,727 recoveries (89.1% of all cases) - plus 52

4,827 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.0% of cases

20 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Ontario sets a new record for new daily cases: 2,447

Active hospitalizations in Ontario drop by 35 today, decreasing for the second day in a row

The Canadian Red Cross is providing short-term help to 20 LTC homes across Ontario

Active cases have risen by almost 2,500 in the last week, and could reach 20,000 by tomorrow

All of Ontario will move into a restricted shutdown (similar to March 2020) beginning 12:01 a.m. this Saturday December 26, 2020

Cumulative institutional outbreaks in the province total 1,500

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 24, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

19,809 active cases - plus 385

967 people hospitalized - minus 35

165,110 confirmed cases - plus 2,447

141,023 recovered cases - plus 2,013

4,278 deaths - plus 49

145,301 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.0%

64,592 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.7%

277 people in ICU - plus 2

176 people on ventilators - minus 10

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,538 total outbreaks reported - plus 13

328 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 2

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 23, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

533,100+ confirmed and suspected cases

74,925 active cases - minus 105

14,691 deaths - plus 133

442,401 recoveries

457,092 resolved cases (85.7% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

18.5 million total cases (23.5% worldwide)

326,000+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)

119,500+ hospitalizations

World coronavirus update