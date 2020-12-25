December 25th coronavirus update for Oakville

Photo credit: Alan Cleaver via Foter.com - CC BY
Christmas presents under the tree
Merry Christmas! This is the Friday, December 25, 2020 coronavirus update. There are more hospitalizations in Oakville, Milton and across Halton today. Ontario's monthlong shutdown begins tomorrow.
Some information today is the same as yesterday's update, Thursday, December 24, 2020. Oakville and Halton have no new data today and tomorrow, while the province of Ontario will provide a two-day update tomorrow morning.
National and international numbers, however, are new today. The only new local statistics are an update on hospitalizations:
- 16 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2
- 49 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Deaths in Halton total 100 with two new deaths in Oakville
- Halton Regional Health issues warning to stay home for the holidays, including warnings against both indoor and outdoor gatherings
- For the first time, Milton District Hospital has the most cases of all hospitals in the region
- Oakville's first COVID-19 vaccine was administered yesterday
- Active cases are down again today both in Oakville and Halton
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 23, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 147 active cases - plus 2
- 1,851 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 22
- 35 deaths - plus 2
- 1,669 recoveries (90.1% of all cases) - plus 18
- 1,704 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 477 active cases - plus 25
- 5,304 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 80
- 100 deaths - plus 3
- 4,727 recoveries (89.1% of all cases) - plus 52
- 4,827 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.0% of cases
- 20 outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- There are few updates on COVID-19 in Ontario today
- Ontario set a new record for new daily cases yesterday: 2,447
- The Canadian Red Cross is providing short-term help to 20 LTC homes across Ontario
- Active cases have risen by almost 2,500 in the last week, and could reach 20,000 by tomorrow
- All of Ontario will move into a restricted shutdown (similar to March 2020) beginning 12:01 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday December 26
- Cumulative institutional outbreaks in the province total 1,500
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 24, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 19,809 active cases - plus 385
- 967 people hospitalized - minus 35
- 165,110 confirmed cases - plus 2,447
- 141,023 recovered cases - plus 2,013
- 4,278 deaths - plus 49
- 145,301 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.0%
- 64,592 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.7%
- 277 people in ICU - plus 2
- 176 people on ventilators - minus 10
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,538 total outbreaks reported - plus 13
- 328 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 2
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Not all provinces are reporting new cases today because of Christmas closures
- Health Canada approves the Moderna vaccine
- Both Ontario and Quebec enter province-wide shutdowns tomorrow
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says Canada will have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate everyone in the country who wants to be by the end of September 2021 (public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021)
- The World Health Organization says the new strain of coronavirus is "no serious reason for concern"
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a holiday address, urging Canadians to "support one another this season"
- The United States is averaging nearly 3,000 new deaths per day
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 24, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 535,200+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 75,287 active cases - plus 362
- 14,719 deaths - plus 28
- 444,065 recoveries
- 458,784 resolved cases (85.7% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 18.7 million total cases (23.5% worldwide)
- 329,000+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)
- 119,500+ hospitalizations
In addition, 36 of the 50 states report more than 5% of the populations have been infected with COVID-19. It's above 7.5% in nine states, and in North and South Dakota, the total is above 10% of the state population.
World coronavirus update
- 79.35 million+ cases globally
- 1.74 million+ deaths
- Approximately 1% of every person on Earth has been infected (or has been) with COVID-19