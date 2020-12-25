December 25th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo credit: Alan Cleaver via Foter.com - CC BY Christmas presents under the tree

Merry Christmas! This is the Friday, December 25, 2020 coronavirus update. There are more hospitalizations in Oakville, Milton and across Halton today. Ontario's monthlong shutdown begins tomorrow.

Some information today is the same as yesterday's update, Thursday, December 24, 2020. Oakville and Halton have no new data today and tomorrow, while the province of Ontario will provide a two-day update tomorrow morning.

National and international numbers, however, are new today. The only new local statistics are an update on hospitalizations:

16 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

49 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 23, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

147 active cases - plus 2

1,851 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 22

35 deaths - plus 2

1,669 recoveries (90.1% of all cases) - plus 18

1,704 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Oct 13/20 47 12 0 59 11 0 11 Delmanor Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 4 2 2 8 2 0 2 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 3 0 1 4 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 74 20 12 106 14 0 14 Totals 128 34 15 177 27 27

Status in Halton

477 active cases - plus 25

5,304 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 80

100 deaths - plus 3

4,727 recoveries (89.1% of all cases) - plus 52

4,827 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.0% of cases

20 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 24, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

19,809 active cases - plus 385

967 people hospitalized - minus 35

165,110 confirmed cases - plus 2,447

141,023 recovered cases - plus 2,013

4,278 deaths - plus 49

145,301 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.0%

64,592 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.7%

277 people in ICU - plus 2

176 people on ventilators - minus 10

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,538 total outbreaks reported - plus 13

328 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 2

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 24, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

535,200+ confirmed and suspected cases

75,287 active cases - plus 362

14,719 deaths - plus 28

444,065 recoveries

458,784 resolved cases (85.7% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

18.7 million total cases (23.5% worldwide)

329,000+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)

119,500+ hospitalizations

In addition, 36 of the 50 states report more than 5% of the populations have been infected with COVID-19. It's above 7.5% in nine states, and in North and South Dakota, the total is above 10% of the state population.

World coronavirus update