December 25th coronavirus update for Oakville

Merry Christmas! This is the Friday, December 25, 2020 coronavirus update. There are more hospitalizations in Oakville, Milton and across Halton today. Ontario's monthlong shutdown begins tomorrow.

Some information today is the same as yesterday's update, Thursday, December 24, 2020. Oakville and Halton have no new data today and tomorrow, while the province of Ontario will provide a two-day update tomorrow morning.

National and international numbers, however, are new today. The only new local statistics are an update on hospitalizations:

  • 16 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2
  • 49 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 23, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

  • 147 active cases - plus 2
  • 1,851 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 22
  • 35 deaths - plus 2
  • 1,669 recoveries (90.1% of all cases) - plus 18
  • 1,704 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton

  • 477 active cases - plus 25
  • 5,304 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 80
  • 100 deaths - plus 3
  • 4,727 recoveries (89.1% of all cases) - plus 52
  • 4,827 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.0% of cases
  • 20 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 24, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 19,809 active cases - plus 385
  • 967 people hospitalized - minus 35
  • 165,110 confirmed cases - plus 2,447
  • 141,023 recovered cases - plus 2,013
  • 4,278 deaths - plus 49
  • 145,301 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.0%
  • 64,592 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.7%
  • 277 people in ICU - plus 2
  • 176 people on ventilators - minus 10

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 24, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 535,200+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 75,287 active cases - plus 362
  • 14,719 deaths - plus 28
  • 444,065 recoveries
  • 458,784 resolved cases (85.7% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

  • 18.7 million total cases (23.5% worldwide)
  • 329,000+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)
  • 119,500+ hospitalizations

In addition, 36 of the 50 states report more than 5% of the populations have been infected with COVID-19. It's above 7.5% in nine states, and in North and South Dakota, the total is above 10% of the state population.

World coronavirus update

  • 79.35 million+ cases globally 
  • 1.74 million+ deaths
  • Approximately 1% of every person on Earth has been infected (or has been) with COVID-19