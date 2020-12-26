December 26th coronavirus update for Oakville

Covid-19 Update
This is the Saturday, December 26, 2020 coronavirus update. Halton's hospitalizations keep rising due to an outbreak in Milton. Ontario begins its monthlong shutdown today. The U.S. President rejected his country's COVID-19 relief bill causing millions to lose benefits. Global cases surpass 80 million people.
Some information today is the same as Thursday's update, Thursday, December 24, 2020. Oakville and Halton will have data from the last two days tomorrow morning, while the province of Ontario's update today provided data from both Christmas and today. National and international numbers are updated daily.
The only new local statistics are an update on hospitalizations:
- 16 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 50 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Deaths in Halton total 100 with two new deaths in Oakville
- Halton Regional Health issues warning to stay home for the holidays, including warnings against both indoor and outdoor gatherings
- For the first time, Milton District Hospital has the most cases of all hospitals in the region
- Oakville's first COVID-19 vaccine was administered yesterday
- Active cases are down again today both in Oakville and Halton
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on December 23, 2020. Sources are from two days ago.
- 147 active cases - plus 2
- 1,851 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 22
- 35 deaths - plus 2
- 1,669 recoveries (90.1% of all cases) - plus 18
- 1,704 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 477 active cases - plus 25
- 5,304 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 80
- 100 deaths - plus 3
- 4,727 recoveries (89.1% of all cases) - plus 52
- 4,827 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.0% of cases
- 20 outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario begins its monthlong shutdown today that will last until at least January 23, 2020 in Oakville and Halton
- The province reports two days worth of new cases
- The Canadian Red Cross is providing short-term help to 20 LTC homes across Ontario
- Active cases have risen by almost 2,000 in the last week, and will likely reach 20,000 total by tomorrow
- Cumulative institutional outbreaks in the province total 1,500
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 26, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 19,879 active cases - plus 70
- Unknown people hospitalized - last confirmed number was 967 (on Dec. 24th)
- 169,411 confirmed cases - plus 2,142
- 145,173 recovered cases - plus 1,913
- 4,359 deaths - plus 38
- 149,532 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.2%
- Unknown completed tests yesterday, last known positivity rate: 3.7%
- 286 people in ICU - plus 6
- 187 people on ventilators - plus 11
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,564 total outbreaks reported - plus 15
- 333 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Health Canada approves the Moderna vaccine
- Both Ontario and Quebec enter province-wide shutdowns today
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says Canada will have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate everyone in the country who wants to be by the end of September 2021 (public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021)
- The World Health Organization says the new strain of coronavirus is "no serious reason for concern"
- U.S. President Donald Trump refused to sign a nearly $900 million COVID-19 relief bill yesterday, causing 14 million people to lose government benefits due to a Dec. 26 expiration date
- Global cases surpass 80 million
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 25, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 541,600+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 77,452 active cases - plus 806
- 14,800 deaths - plus 81
- 448,222 recoveries
- 463,022 resolved cases (85.5% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 18.8 million total cases (23.5% worldwide)
- 330,000+ deaths (18.9% worldwide)
- 119,500+ hospitalizations
In addition, 36 of the 50 states report more than 5% of the populations have been infected with COVID-19. It's above 7.5% in nine states, and in North and South Dakota, the total is above 10% of the state population.
World coronavirus update
- 80 million+ cases globally
- 1.75 million+ deaths
- Approximately 1% of every person on Earth has been infected (or has been) with COVID-19