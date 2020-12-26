December 26th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Covid-19 Update

This is the Saturday, December 26, 2020 coronavirus update. Halton's hospitalizations keep rising due to an outbreak in Milton. Ontario begins its monthlong shutdown today. The U.S. President rejected his country's COVID-19 relief bill causing millions to lose benefits. Global cases surpass 80 million people.

Some information today is the same as Thursday's update, Thursday, December 24, 2020. Oakville and Halton will have data from the last two days tomorrow morning, while the province of Ontario's update today provided data from both Christmas and today. National and international numbers are updated daily.

The only new local statistics are an update on hospitalizations:

16 cases in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

50 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on December 23, 2020. Sources are from two days ago.

147 active cases - plus 2

1,851 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 22

35 deaths - plus 2

1,669 recoveries (90.1% of all cases) - plus 18

1,704 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Oct 13/20 47 12 0 59 11 0 11 Delmanor Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 4 2 2 8 2 0 2 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 3 0 1 4 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 74 20 12 106 14 0 14 Totals 128 34 15 177 27 27

Status in Halton

477 active cases - plus 25

5,304 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 80

100 deaths - plus 3

4,727 recoveries (89.1% of all cases) - plus 52

4,827 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.0% of cases

20 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Ontario begins its monthlong shutdown today that will last until at least January 23, 2020 in Oakville and Halton

The province reports two days worth of new cases

The Canadian Red Cross is providing short-term help to 20 LTC homes across Ontario

Active cases have risen by almost 2,000 in the last week, and will likely reach 20,000 total by tomorrow

Cumulative institutional outbreaks in the province total 1,500

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 26, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

19,879 active cases - plus 70

Unknown people hospitalized - last confirmed number was 967 (on Dec. 24th)

169,411 confirmed cases - plus 2,142

145,173 recovered cases - plus 1,913

4,359 deaths - plus 38

149,532 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.2%

Unknown completed tests yesterday, last known positivity rate: 3.7%

286 people in ICU - plus 6

187 people on ventilators - plus 11

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,564 total outbreaks reported - plus 15

333 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 25, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

541,600+ confirmed and suspected cases

77,452 active cases - plus 806

14,800 deaths - plus 81

448,222 recoveries

463,022 resolved cases (85.5% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

18.8 million total cases (23.5% worldwide)

330,000+ deaths (18.9% worldwide)

119,500+ hospitalizations

In addition, 36 of the 50 states report more than 5% of the populations have been infected with COVID-19. It's above 7.5% in nine states, and in North and South Dakota, the total is above 10% of the state population.

World coronavirus update