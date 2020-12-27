December 27th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, December 27, 2020 coronavirus update. Because Halton's numbers weren't updated over the holiday, today is the first time since the lockdown that we can see how things are progressing. There was a 8% decrease in active cases in Oakville, but unfortunately 4 deaths. Halton numbers continue to increase across the board. For the first time in weeks, Ontario saw a decrease in active cases.
For the first time, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccinations are recorded up to December 24. Once Moderna vaccinations are recorded they will be reported. Ontario has administered over 10,000 doses (2 doses are required) and Canada has administered almost 45,000 doses.
In the US and around the world the COVID-19 pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Halton and Oakville numbers were not reported on December 25 or 26.
- Halton's weekly rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over recent rolling 7-day periods (December 11, 2020 to December 23, 2020) is 83.5 which is up 12.1%.
- Active cases in Halton surpasses 500
- Halton Regional Health issues warning to stay home for the holidays, including warnings against both indoor and outdoor gatherings
- For the first time, Milton District Hospital has the most cases of all hospitals in the region
- Oakville's first COVID-19 vaccine was administered
- Active cases are down again today both in Oakville
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on December 25, 2020. Sources are from two days ago.
- 135 active cases - minus 12
- 19 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3
- 1,908 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 57
- 39 deaths - plus 4
- 1,734 recoveries (90.1% of all cases) - plus 65
- 1,773 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.9% of cases
- 10 outbreaks (congregate - 2, institution - 4, school - 2, workplace - 2)
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 506 active cases - plus 29
- 52 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2
- 5,550 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 246
- 105 deaths - plus 5
- 4,937 recoveries (89.1% of all cases) - plus 210
- 5,042 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.8% of cases
- 38 outbreaks (schools - 6, insitutions- 19, congregate - 3, workplaces- 10)
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Active cases drop for the first time in weeks
- 10,786 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations administered (Dec 24). Two does are required.
- Resolved cases (deaths + recoveries) surpasses 150,000
- Ontario's weekly rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over recent rolling 7-day periods (December 11, 2020 to December 23, 2020) is 108.7 which is up 8.1%.
- The Canadian Red Cross is providing short-term help to 20 LTC homes across Ontario
- New cases equal the number of recoveries
- Province enters day 2 of lockdown. At least 26 days remain for Southern Ontario.
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 27, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 19,861 active cases - minus 18
- 823 people hospitalized - plus 68
- 10,786 people have received 1st dose of two required Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.
- 171,416 confirmed cases - plus 2,005
- 147,178 recovered cases - plus 2,005
- 4,377 deaths - plus 18 (14 residents of LTC)
- 151,555 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.4%
- 285 people in ICU - minus 1
- 194 people on ventilators - plus 7
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,577 total outbreaks reported - plus 13
- 338 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- 44,901 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations administered (Dec 24). Two doses are required. Administered Moderna COVID-19 vaccination numbers not available.
- Health Canada approves the Moderna vaccine
- Moderna vaccine approved in two countries, Pfizer vaccine approved in 14 countries, and there are 18 additional vaccines in Phase 3 testing.
- Day 2 of Ontario and Quebec province-wide shutdowns
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says Canada will have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate everyone in the country who wants to be by the end of September 2021 (public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021)
- The World Health Organization says the new strain of coronavirus is "no serious reason for concern"
- US surpasses 19 million cases, and world cases surpasses 80 million.
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 25, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 79,400 active cases
- 3480 people hospitalized
- 44,900 people have received their first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as of December 24
- 550,900+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 14,900+ deaths -
- 456,600+ recoveries
- 471,500 resolved cases (85.5% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 19 million total cases (23.6% worldwide)
- 332,000+ deaths (18.7% worldwide)
- 117,3000+ hospitalizations
- 28,500+ in serious condition
World coronavirus update
- 80.3 million+ cases globally
- 1.768 million+ deaths
- 100,000+ in serious condition