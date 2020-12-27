December 27th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, December 27, 2020 coronavirus update. Because Halton's numbers weren't updated over the holiday, today is the first time since the lockdown that we can see how things are progressing. There was a 8% decrease in active cases in Oakville, but unfortunately 4 deaths. Halton numbers continue to increase across the board. For the first time in weeks, Ontario saw a decrease in active cases.

For the first time, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccinations are recorded up to December 24. Once Moderna vaccinations are recorded they will be reported. Ontario has administered over 10,000 doses (2 doses are required) and Canada has administered almost 45,000 doses.

In the US and around the world the COVID-19 pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on December 25, 2020. Sources are from two days ago.

135 active cases - minus 12

19 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3

1,908 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 57

39 deaths - plus 4

1,734 recoveries (90.1% of all cases) - plus 65

1,773 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.9% of cases

10 outbreaks (congregate - 2, institution - 4, school - 2, workplace - 2)

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Oct 13/20 47 12 0 13 72 11 11 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 6 0 2 0 8 Delmanor-Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 6 2 3 2 13 3 3 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 81 22 10 31 144 17 17 Totals 140 36 15 46 237 31 31

Status in Halton

506 active cases - plus 29

52 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

5,550 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 246

105 deaths - plus 5

4,937 recoveries (89.1% of all cases) - plus 210

5,042 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.8% of cases

38 outbreaks (schools - 6, insitutions- 19, congregate - 3, workplaces- 10)

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Active cases drop for the first time in weeks

10,786 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations administered (Dec 24). Two does are required.

Resolved cases (deaths + recoveries) surpasses 150,000

Ontario's weekly rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over recent rolling 7-day periods (December 11, 2020 to December 23, 2020) is 108.7 which is up 8.1%.

The Canadian Red Cross is providing short-term help to 20 LTC homes across Ontario

New cases equal the number of recoveries

Province enters day 2 of lockdown. At least 26 days remain for Southern Ontario.

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 27, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

19,861 active cases - minus 18

823 people hospitalized - plus 68

10,786 people have received 1st dose of two required Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.

171,416 confirmed cases - plus 2,005

147,178 recovered cases - plus 2,005

4,377 deaths - plus 18 (14 residents of LTC)

151,555 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.4%

285 people in ICU - minus 1

194 people on ventilators - plus 7

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,577 total outbreaks reported - plus 13

338 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 25, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

79,400 active cases

3480 people hospitalized

44,900 people have received their first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as of December 24

550,900+ confirmed and suspected cases

14,900+ deaths -

456,600+ recoveries

471,500 resolved cases (85.5% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

19 million total cases (23.6% worldwide)

332,000+ deaths (18.7% worldwide)

117,3000+ hospitalizations

28,500+ in serious condition

World coronavirus update