December 27th coronavirus update for Oakville

Day 2 of province wide lockdown

This is the Sunday, December 27, 2020 coronavirus update. Because Halton's numbers weren't updated over the holiday, today is the first time since the lockdown that we can see how things are progressing. There was a 8% decrease in active cases in Oakville, but unfortunately 4 deaths. Halton numbers continue to increase across the board. For the first time in weeks, Ontario saw a decrease in active cases. 

For the first time, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccinations  are recorded up to December 24. Once Moderna vaccinations are recorded they will be reported.  Ontario has administered over 10,000 doses (2 doses are required) and Canada has administered almost 45,000 doses.

In the US and around the world the COVID-19 pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. 

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on December 25, 2020. Sources are from two days ago.

  • 135 active cases - minus 12
  • 19 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3
  • 1,908 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 57
  • 39 deaths - plus 4
  • 1,734 recoveries (90.1% of all cases) - plus 65
  • 1,773 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.9% of cases
  • 10 outbreaks (congregate - 2, institution - 4, school - 2, workplace - 2)

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton

  • 506 active cases - plus 29
  • 52 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2
  • 5,550 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 246
  • 105 deaths - plus 5
  • 4,937 recoveries (89.1% of all cases) - plus 210
  • 5,042 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.8% of cases
  • 38 outbreaks (schools - 6, insitutions- 19, congregate - 3, workplaces- 10)

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 27, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 19,861 active cases - minus 18
  • 823 people hospitalized - plus 68
  • 10,786 people have received 1st dose of two required Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.
  • 171,416 confirmed cases - plus 2,005
  • 147,178 recovered cases - plus 2,005
  • 4,377 deaths - plus 18 (14 residents of LTC)
  • 151,555 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.4%
  • 285 people in ICU - minus 1
  • 194 people on ventilators - plus 7

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 25, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 79,400 active cases
  • 3480 people hospitalized
  • 44,900 people have received their first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as of December 24
  • 550,900+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 14,900+ deaths -
  • 456,600+ recoveries
  • 471,500 resolved cases (85.5% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

  • 19 million total cases (23.6% worldwide)
  • 332,000+ deaths (18.7% worldwide)
  • 117,3000+ hospitalizations 
  • 28,500+ in serious condition

World coronavirus update

  • 80.3 million+ cases globally 
  • 1.768 million+ deaths
  • 100,000+ in serious condition