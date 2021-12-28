December 28, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash COVID-19 photograph

Here is the Dec. 28 COVID-19 update for Oakville. Though cases continue to be confirmed at a staggering rate in Halton and Ontario, it still has not significantly impacted the region's or the province's health capacity. Also, the number of daily deaths remains in the single digits.

Halton is currently recording 449.9 weekly new cases per 100,000, up by 162.6 per cent from two weeks ago. The province is recording 311.6 new cases, up 142.9 per cent.

Halton reported 399 new cases. Ontario reported 8,825 new cases, seven deaths, and 2,481addition recoveries. Over the holiday weekend, the province's active cases exceeded 70,000.

The likelihood of cases being significantly underreported is anecdotal, as numerous individuals testing positive using rapid tests have not reported their results to their public health unit. The province has given out millions of kits.

The total number of patients requiring hospital care in Halton is 15; seven are in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital according to Halton Healthcare and Joseph Brant Hospital. Two additional patients were hospitalized in the region since the Dec. 24 COVID update. The only Halton Healthcare managed hospital caring for COVID-19 patients is at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

As of Oct. 31, the number of Delta confirmed cases in Ontario is 17,071, a daily increase of 26, and 1,727 Omicron cases, up 63. Halton has a total of 557 Delta cases and 134 Omicron cases.

There is a significant increase in institutional outbreaks in Ontario, now totalling 131. The majority of the outbreaks are in Long-Term Care facilities, with most cases being confirmed among residents. With this in mind, general visitors to long-term care facilities will be stopped as of Dec. 30 in Province but will not apply to designated caregivers.

The daily data is based on the information provided by Public Health Ontario recorded from Regional Health Departments on Dec. 27, 2021, at 1:00 pm.