December 28th coronavirus update for Oakville

Day 3 of province wide lockdown

by

This is the Monday, December 28, 2020 coronavirus update. Hospitalizations and active case counts increased in Oakville. In Halton there was a decline in the number of active cases, but remains above 500. 

Government of Ontario does not report case information. Canada records its 15,000 death. 

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on December 25, 2020. Sources are from two days ago.

  • 135 active cases - minus 12
  • 22 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3
  • 1,944 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 36
  • 39 deaths - no change
  • 1,762 recoveries (90.1% of all cases) - plus 28
  • 1,801 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.6% of cases
  • 9 outbreaks (congregate - 2, institution - 4, school - 2, workplace - 1) minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton

  • 503 active cases - minus 3
  • 57 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 5
  • 5,637 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 87
  • 107 deaths - plus 2
  • 5,027 recoveries (89.1% of all cases) - plus 96
  • 5,134 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91% of cases
  • 38 outbreaks (congregate - 6, institutions- 20, schools - 3, workplaces- 9) - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Ontario will not be updating it's information on December 28th or January 1, 2021

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 27, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 19,861 active cases - minus 18
  • 823 people hospitalized - plus 68
  • 11,227 people vaccinated - plus 441
  • 171,416 confirmed cases - plus 2,005
  • 147,178 recovered cases - plus 2,005
  • 4,377 deaths - plus 18 (14 residents of LTC)
  • 151,555 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.4%
  • 285 people in ICU - minus 1
  • 194 people on ventilators - plus 7

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 27, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 78,880+ active cases
  • 3,810+ people hospitalized
  • 55,540 people vaccinated plus 3597
  • 556,360+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 15,000+ deaths -
  • 462,480+ recoveries
  • 477,480 resolved cases (85.8% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

  • 19.2 million total cases (23.5% worldwide)
  • 334,000+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)
  • 118,700+ hospitalizations 
  • 28,600+ in serious condition

World coronavirus update

  • 81.4 million+ cases globally 
  • 1.77 million+ deaths
  • 105,000+ in serious condition