December 28th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, December 28, 2020 coronavirus update. Hospitalizations and active case counts increased in Oakville. In Halton there was a decline in the number of active cases, but remains above 500.

Government of Ontario does not report case information. Canada records its 15,000 death.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Halton Regional Health issues warning to stay home for the holidays, including warnings against both indoor and outdoor gatherings

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital case count increases by three to 22. Mayor Burton indicated that OTMH was taking in cases from other communities.

Halton reports two new deaths, none in Oakville.

Active cases in Oakville increased after two days of declines. Halton's active cases decrease slightly, but is still over 500.

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on December 25, 2020. Sources are from two days ago.

135 active cases - minus 12

22 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3

1,944 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 36

39 deaths - no change

1,762 recoveries (90.1% of all cases) - plus 28

1,801 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.6% of cases

9 outbreaks (congregate - 2, institution - 4, school - 2, workplace - 1) minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Oct 13/20 47 12 0 13 72 11 11 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 8 0 2 0 10 Delmanor-Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 9 2 1 2 14 3 3 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 81 22 10 31 144 17 17 Totals 145 36 13 46 240 31 31

Status in Halton

503 active cases - minus 3

57 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 5

5,637 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 87

107 deaths - plus 2

5,027 recoveries (89.1% of all cases) - plus 96

5,134 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91% of cases

38 outbreaks (congregate - 6, institutions- 20, schools - 3, workplaces- 9) - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Ontario will not be updating it's information on December 28th or January 1, 2021

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 27, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

19,861 active cases - minus 18

823 people hospitalized - plus 68

11,227 people vaccinated - plus 441

171,416 confirmed cases - plus 2,005

147,178 recovered cases - plus 2,005

4,377 deaths - plus 18 (14 residents of LTC)

151,555 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.4%

285 people in ICU - minus 1

194 people on ventilators - plus 7

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,577 total outbreaks reported - plus 13

338 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5

Canada and Global coronavirus update

55,540 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations administered (Dec 24). Two doses are required. Administered Moderna COVID-19 vaccination numbers not available.

Day 3 of Ontario and Quebec province-wide shutdowns

Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says Canada will have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate everyone in the country who wants to be by the end of September 2021 (public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021)

Couple diagnosed with UK Variant of COVID-19 don't disclose close contact with an individual who had recently arrived from the UK.

US surpasses 19 million cases, and world cases surpasses 80 million.

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 27, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

78,880+ active cases

3,810+ people hospitalized

55,540 people vaccinated plus 3597

556,360+ confirmed and suspected cases

15,000+ deaths -

462,480+ recoveries

477,480 resolved cases (85.8% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

19.2 million total cases (23.5% worldwide)

334,000+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)

118,700+ hospitalizations

28,600+ in serious condition

World coronavirus update