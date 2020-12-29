Covidpic3.jpg

December 29th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, December 29, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases dramatically rise by 50 and 100+ in a huge spike across both Oakville and Halton region. Oakville also admits four new patients in hospital.

The Government of Ontario resumes reporting case information, reporting several new records including 2,553 new cases today. The first Moderna vaccines will arrive in Canada today. Brazil, France and the UK all report record case growth.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on December 28, 2020

  • 163 active cases - plus 28
  • 26 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4
  • 1,980 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 36
  • 39 deaths - no change
  • 1,778 recoveries (89.8% of all cases) - plus 16
  • 1,817 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.7% of cases
  • 7 outbreaks - minus 2

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Status in Halton

  • 556 active cases - plus 53
  • 56 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
  • 5,745 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 108
  • 107 deaths - no change
  • 5,082 recoveries (88.4% of all cases) - plus 55
  • 5,189 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.3% of cases
  • 37 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 29, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 19,891 active cases - plus 279
  • 864 people hospitalized - minus 11
  • 14,000+ people vaccinated - plus ~800
  • 175,908 confirmed cases - plus 2,553
  • 151,562 recovered cases - plus 2,233
  • 4,455 deaths - plus 41
  • 151,555 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.1%
  • 34,112 tests conducted, coming back 9.7% positive
  • 304 people in ICU - plus 8
  • 207 people on ventilators - minus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 28, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 78,000+ active cases (unverified)
  • 63,800+ people vaccinated
  • 562,400+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 15,278 deaths - plus 120
  • 472,917 recoveries
  • 488,195 resolved cases (86.8% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

  • 19.45 million total cases (23.8% worldwide)
  • 336,000+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)
  • 121,000+ hospitalizations 
  • Several states have controversially slowed or paused reporting for this week for the holidays with inflated numbers expected next week

World coronavirus update

  • 81.65 million cases globally 
  • 1.78 million+ deaths
  • Brazil becomes the third country to reach 7.5 million cases (after USA and India)
  • France becomes the fifth to reach 2.5 million (fourth is Russia)