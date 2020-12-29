December 29th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, December 29, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases dramatically rise by 50 and 100+ in a huge spike across both Oakville and Halton region. Oakville also admits four new patients in hospital.
The Government of Ontario resumes reporting case information, reporting several new records including 2,553 new cases today. The first Moderna vaccines will arrive in Canada today. Brazil, France and the UK all report record case growth.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Active cases dramatically rise in a huge spike across both Oakville and Halton region
- Oakville reports exactly 36 new cases for the second straight day
- Halton Regional Health issues warning to stay home for the holidays, including warnings against both indoor and outdoor gatherings (now including New Year's Eve)
- Mayor Burton says yesterday's sharp rise of cases at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital was because of admitting cases from other communities
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on December 28, 2020.
- 163 active cases - plus 28
- 26 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4
- 1,980 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 36
- 39 deaths - no change
- 1,778 recoveries (89.8% of all cases) - plus 16
- 1,817 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.7% of cases
- 7 outbreaks - minus 2
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 556 active cases - plus 53
- 56 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 5,745 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 108
- 107 deaths - no change
- 5,082 recoveries (88.4% of all cases) - plus 55
- 5,189 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.3% of cases
- 37 outbreaks - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- The province resumes daily reporting, including today's new one-day record of 2,553 new cases
- Toronto region reports nearly 900 new cases today
- Ontario cases surpass 175,000 to date and recoveries surpass 150,000
- Testing in Ontario is falling tens of thousands below government-set targets
- Provincial government is under scrutiny for pausing vaccination efforts over Christmas last weekend
- The first shipment of Moderna vaccines is expected to arrive today
- Rick Hillier, leader of Ontario's vaccine task force, asks for an investigation by Health Canada in issuing only one dose of the Moderna vaccine amidst overwhelming research two doses are still needed
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 29, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 19,891 active cases - plus 279
- 864 people hospitalized - minus 11
- 14,000+ people vaccinated - plus ~800
- 175,908 confirmed cases - plus 2,553
- 151,562 recovered cases - plus 2,233
- 4,455 deaths - plus 41
- 151,555 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.1%
- 34,112 tests conducted, coming back 9.7% positive
- 304 people in ICU - plus 8
- 207 people on ventilators - minus 4
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,608 total outbreaks reported - plus 10
- 357 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Active cases in Canada will be unverified until next week as some provinces are only providing partial data over the holidays
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says Canada will have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate everyone in the country who wants to be by the end of September 2021 (public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021)
- Margaret Keenan, the world's first vaccinated person, got her second dose of vaccine today, becoming the world's first fully vaccinated person
- Brazil and France report new case milestones
- Hospitalizations and cases in England surpass first wave peaks despite being in lockdown
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 28, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 78,000+ active cases (unverified)
- 63,800+ people vaccinated
- 562,400+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 15,278 deaths - plus 120
- 472,917 recoveries
- 488,195 resolved cases (86.8% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 19.45 million total cases (23.8% worldwide)
- 336,000+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)
- 121,000+ hospitalizations
- Several states have controversially slowed or paused reporting for this week for the holidays with inflated numbers expected next week
World coronavirus update
- 81.65 million cases globally
- 1.78 million+ deaths
- Brazil becomes the third country to reach 7.5 million cases (after USA and India)
- France becomes the fifth to reach 2.5 million (fourth is Russia)