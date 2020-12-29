December 29th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, December 29, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases dramatically rise by 50 and 100+ in a huge spike across both Oakville and Halton region. Oakville also admits four new patients in hospital.

The Government of Ontario resumes reporting case information, reporting several new records including 2,553 new cases today. The first Moderna vaccines will arrive in Canada today. Brazil, France and the UK all report record case growth.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Active cases dramatically rise in a huge spike across both Oakville and Halton region

Oakville reports exactly 36 new cases for the second straight day

Halton Regional Health issues warning to stay home for the holidays, including warnings against both indoor and outdoor gatherings (now including New Year's Eve)

Mayor Burton says yesterday's sharp rise of cases at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital was because of admitting cases from other communities

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on December 28, 2020.

163 active cases - plus 28

26 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4

1,980 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 36

39 deaths - no change

1,778 recoveries (89.8% of all cases) - plus 16

1,817 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.7% of cases

7 outbreaks - minus 2

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Oct 13/20 47 12 0 59 11 0 11 Delmanor Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 9 2 3 14 3 0 3 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 7 1 2 4 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 83 22 12 117 17 0 17 Totals 146 37 17 194 31 31

Status in Halton

556 active cases - plus 53

56 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

5,745 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 108

107 deaths - no change

5,082 recoveries (88.4% of all cases) - plus 55

5,189 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.3% of cases

37 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 29, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

19,891 active cases - plus 279

864 people hospitalized - minus 11

14,000+ people vaccinated - plus ~800

175,908 confirmed cases - plus 2,553

151,562 recovered cases - plus 2,233

4,455 deaths - plus 41

151,555 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.1%

34,112 tests conducted, coming back 9.7% positive

304 people in ICU - plus 8

207 people on ventilators - minus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,608 total outbreaks reported - plus 10

357 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 28, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

78,000+ active cases (unverified)

63,800+ people vaccinated

562,400+ confirmed and suspected cases

15,278 deaths - plus 120

472,917 recoveries

488,195 resolved cases (86.8% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

19.45 million total cases (23.8% worldwide)

336,000+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)

121,000+ hospitalizations

Several states have controversially slowed or paused reporting for this week for the holidays with inflated numbers expected next week

World coronavirus update