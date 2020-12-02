December 2nd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, December 2, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases are down significantly in both Oakville and Halton today despite high new case numbers. Five regions in Ontario have more than 100 new cases today, accounting for 77% of today's new cases. The United Kingdom approves a vaccine for emergency use, becoming the first western country to do so.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Active cases are down significantly in both Oakville and Halton, even amid high new case numbers, meaning more people are recovering than getting infected

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Secondary has closed four classrooms

A large number of new cases today come from Milton

Two outbreaks are ongoing at Burlington's Joseph Brant hospital (including a Halton-regional high of 15 cases in care)

Approximately 1 of every 155 people in Halton have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic (0.65%)

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 1, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,323 confirmed cases - plus 14

65 probable cases - plus 1

1,388 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 15

242 active cases - minus 9

24 deaths - no change

1,122 recoveries (80.8% of all cases) - plus 24

1,146 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.5% of cases

10 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

3,619 confirmed cases - plus 57

171 probable cases - plus 4

3,790 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 61

760 active cases - minus 14

66 deaths - plus 1

2,964 recoveries (78.2% of all cases) - plus 74

3,030 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 79.9% of cases

10 institutional/school outbreaks - minus 1

31 cases in hospital - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Halton school cases:

21 active cases in Oakville - minus 2

50 active cases in Halton - minus 4

29 Halton classrooms closed - plus 1

Ontario coronavirus update

Five regions in the province report over 100 new cases today: Peel, Toronto, York, Durham and Waterloo (those regions account for 77.3% of today's new cases in Ontario)

New infections push the seven-day average of daily cases to 1,720, another new record high

Provincial recoveries almost match today's new case count

Ontario's cases of COVID-19 in schools cumulatively reach 5,000, 30% of which are active cases

Cumulative recoveries in Ontario surpass 100,000

Ontario hospital patients have quintupled in the last two months

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 2, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

119,922 confirmed cases - plus 1,723

14,526 active cases - plus 2

101,698 recovered cases - plus 1,686

3,698 deaths - plus 35

105,396 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.8%

44,226 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.7%

656 people hospitalized - plus 11

183 people in ICU - minus 2

106 people on ventilators - minus 6

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,223 total outbreaks reported - plus 8

210 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 4

Summary of cumulative School cases

Currently there are 737 schools with confirmed cases, and 6 schools are closed

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

5,024 cases in total - plus 166

3,234 student cases - plus 140

702 staff cases - plus 26

1,088 unidentified cases - no change

742 schools (15.4%) with a current reported case - plus 5

6 schools closed - no change

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Cumulative cases in Canada surpass 385,000 as cumulative resolutions (deaths+recoveries) pass 320,000

Active cases nationwide have more than doubled since November 1, 2020, with new daily cases averaging 5-6,000 per day

Manitoba is the deadliest province per capita over the past seven days; they issued over $180,000 in fines for those breaking COVID-19 laws last week

USA reports 2,610 deaths yesterday, the deadliest day since May 6th

The United Kingdom approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use, becoming the first western country to approve a coronavirus vaccine

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 1, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

387,255 confirmed and suspected cases

66,088 active cases - plus 621

12,303 deaths - plus 118

308,077 recoveries

320,380 resolved cases (82.6% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

13.85 million total cases (21.5% worldwide)

272,000+ deaths (18.3% worldwide)

The USA reported 2,610 deaths yesterday, the deadliest day since May 6, 2020 (and third worst ever)

22 of the 50 states report 5% or more of its population has or has had COVID-19

World coronavirus update