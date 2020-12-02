December 2nd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, December 2, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases are down significantly in both Oakville and Halton today despite high new case numbers. Five regions in Ontario have more than 100 new cases today, accounting for 77% of today's new cases. The United Kingdom approves a vaccine for emergency use, becoming the first western country to do so.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Active cases are down significantly in both Oakville and Halton, even amid high new case numbers, meaning more people are recovering than getting infected
- St. Francis Xavier Catholic Secondary has closed four classrooms
- A large number of new cases today come from Milton
- Two outbreaks are ongoing at Burlington's Joseph Brant hospital (including a Halton-regional high of 15 cases in care)
- Approximately 1 of every 155 people in Halton have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic (0.65%)
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 1, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,323 confirmed cases - plus 14
- 65 probable cases - plus 1
- 1,388 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 15
- 242 active cases - minus 9
- 24 deaths - no change
- 1,122 recoveries (80.8% of all cases) - plus 24
- 1,146 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.5% of cases
- 10 cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton
- 3,619 confirmed cases - plus 57
- 171 probable cases - plus 4
- 3,790 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 61
- 760 active cases - minus 14
- 66 deaths - plus 1
- 2,964 recoveries (78.2% of all cases) - plus 74
- 3,030 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 79.9% of cases
- 10 institutional/school outbreaks - minus 1
- 31 cases in hospital - plus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Halton school cases:
- 21 active cases in Oakville - minus 2
- 50 active cases in Halton - minus 4
- 29 Halton classrooms closed - plus 1
Ontario coronavirus update
- Five regions in the province report over 100 new cases today: Peel, Toronto, York, Durham and Waterloo (those regions account for 77.3% of today's new cases in Ontario)
- New infections push the seven-day average of daily cases to 1,720, another new record high
- Provincial recoveries almost match today's new case count
- Ontario's cases of COVID-19 in schools cumulatively reach 5,000, 30% of which are active cases
- Cumulative recoveries in Ontario surpass 100,000
- Ontario hospital patients have quintupled in the last two months
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 2, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 119,922 confirmed cases - plus 1,723
- 14,526 active cases - plus 2
- 101,698 recovered cases - plus 1,686
- 3,698 deaths - plus 35
- 105,396 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.8%
- 44,226 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.7%
- 656 people hospitalized - plus 11
- 183 people in ICU - minus 2
- 106 people on ventilators - minus 6
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,223 total outbreaks reported - plus 8
- 210 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 4
Summary of cumulative School cases
- Currently there are 737 schools with confirmed cases, and 6 schools are closed
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
- 5,024 cases in total - plus 166
- 3,234 student cases - plus 140
- 702 staff cases - plus 26
- 1,088 unidentified cases - no change
- 742 schools (15.4%) with a current reported case - plus 5
- 6 schools closed - no change
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Cumulative cases in Canada surpass 385,000 as cumulative resolutions (deaths+recoveries) pass 320,000
- Active cases nationwide have more than doubled since November 1, 2020, with new daily cases averaging 5-6,000 per day
- Manitoba is the deadliest province per capita over the past seven days; they issued over $180,000 in fines for those breaking COVID-19 laws last week
- USA reports 2,610 deaths yesterday, the deadliest day since May 6th
- The United Kingdom approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use, becoming the first western country to approve a coronavirus vaccine
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 1, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 387,255 confirmed and suspected cases
- 66,088 active cases - plus 621
- 12,303 deaths - plus 118
- 308,077 recoveries
- 320,380 resolved cases (82.6% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 13.85 million total cases (21.5% worldwide)
- 272,000+ deaths (18.3% worldwide)
- The USA reported 2,610 deaths yesterday, the deadliest day since May 6, 2020 (and third worst ever)
- 22 of the 50 states report 5% or more of its population has or has had COVID-19
World coronavirus update
- 64.25 million cases globally
- At least 1.48 million deaths
- Most infectious countries per capita are: Georgia, Serbia, Montenegro, Luxembourg, and Andorra
- Deadliest countries per capita are: Liechtenstein, Slovenia, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Bosnia & Herzegovina