December 3, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the coronavirus update for Oakville for Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Oakville currently has the highest COVID-19 transmission rates in all of Halton. More than 50% of all cases in Halton this week came from Oakville.

Oakville's new cases were also 35% higher this week than last and two more people died.

A new outbreak has also been declared through the entire facility of Memory & Company retirement home.

Halton Region's vaccination program reached an incredible milestone last week: regional health has administered over 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Uptick in vaccinations across the province, including locally, has been especially slow, at a pace 70% slower from fall 2021. This is true for those getting their first or second dose, or those getting booster shots (including the now available bivalent booster dose.)

Active cases and hospitalizations are rising in most parts of Ontario and Canada-wide. Canada's active cases, infection rate, and hospitalizations are all up this week.

Cumulative cases in Ontario have surpassed 1.5 million, but while some of those counted cases are reinfections, this doesn't include the estimated hundreds of thousands of uncounted cases from the last three years.

Globally, cumulative confirmed cases have surpassed 640 million. More than 6.6 million people have died.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 12 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

All differences in statistics are based on changes in amounts from the previous week.

Oakville COVID-19 Update:

73 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported (20 more than last week)

3 people were hospitalized (1 more than last week)

2 new deaths (same as last week)

4 active outbreaks in Oakville - minus 1

Halton COVID-19 Update:

139 new cases of COVID-19 (9 more than last week)

6 people were hospitalized (1 fewer than last week)

6 new deaths (2 more than last week)

8 active outbreaks in Halton - minus 3

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

Over 1.50 million doses have been administered in Halton

94% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

27% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

There have been 1.52 million cases in Ontario to date

15,269 deaths to date (+93 this week)

1,210 people are in hospital with COVID-19 (+44 this week)

There are 130 people in ICU (-2 this week)

Summary of provincial vaccinations

90.95% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose (+0.04%)

83.32% of Ontarians have received at least two doses (+0.04%)

52.08% of people have received a third dose (+0.18%)

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.36 million cases of COVID-19

There are 451,400 active cases in Canada (+7,600 this week)

5,094 people are currently in hospital (+169 this week)

There are 47,327 deaths to date (+189 this week)

82.87% of Canadians are fully vaccinated (+0.04%)

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. cases are now at 98.77 million cases; over 1.07 million have died

640.39 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.62 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

