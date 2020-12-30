December 30th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, December 30, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases are unchanged in Halton today. Hospitalizations, however, are up in both Oakville and throughout the region.

Ontario's new cases and hospitalizations hit new pandemic highs - both setting new records hundreds higher than any previous day. Vaccinations in Canada reach 80,000.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Active cases drop slightly in Oakville and remain the same in Halton

Hospitalizations in Halton are up 20%, most from Jospeh Brant Hospital in Burlington

Halton Regional Health issues warning to stay home for the holidays, including warnings against both indoor and outdoor gatherings (now including New Year's Eve)

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on December 29, 2020.

161 active cases - minus 2

29 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3

1,997 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17

39 deaths - no change

1,797 recoveries (89.9% of all cases) - plus 19

1,836 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.9% of cases

6 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Oct 13/20 47 12 0 59 11 0 11 Delmanor Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 9 2 3 14 3 0 3 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 7 1 2 4 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 83 22 12 117 17 0 17 Totals 146 37 17 194 31 31

Status in Halton

556 active cases - no change

66 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 10

5,806 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 61

107 deaths - no change

5,143 recoveries (88.5% of all cases) - plus 61

5,250 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.4% of cases

37 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Ontario set a new one-day record of 2,923 new cases - a total unassociated to reporting errors and hundreds more than any other day so far

Hospitalizations also increase by more than 300 today (a more than 35% increase with an unknown cause to today's dramatically higher numbers)

Toronto region alone reports 998 new cases today

Finance minister Rod Phillips is coming home early from his Caribbean holiday knowingly breaking provincial health guidelines; he will meet with Ford after his return and two-week quarantine

Testing in Ontario is falling tens of thousands below government-set targets

Active cases rise above 20,000 for the first time

The first shipment of Moderna vaccines arrived in Ontario today

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 30, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

20,558 active cases - plus 667

1,177 people hospitalized - plus 313

22,600+ people vaccinated - plus ~4500

178,831 confirmed cases - plus 2,923

153,799 recovered cases - plus 2,237

4,474 deaths - plus 19

158,273 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.4%

39,210 tests conducted, coming back 8.4% positive

323 people in ICU - plus 19

204 people on ventilators - minus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,621 total outbreaks reported - plus 13

363 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 6

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 29, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

78,000+ active cases (unverified)

80,800+ people vaccinated - plus 17,000

571,200+ confirmed and suspected cases

15,443 deaths - plus 165

482,878 recoveries

498,321 resolved cases (87.2% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

19.65 million total cases (23.8% worldwide)

340,500+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)

124,500+ hospitalizations

Several states have controversially slowed or paused reporting for this week for the holidays with inflated numbers expected next week

39 of the 50 states report over 5% of their population has been infected; 14 states report their rate is above 7.5%

World coronavirus update