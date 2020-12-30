December 30th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, December 30, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases are unchanged in Halton today. Hospitalizations, however, are up in both Oakville and throughout the region.
Ontario's new cases and hospitalizations hit new pandemic highs - both setting new records hundreds higher than any previous day. Vaccinations in Canada reach 80,000.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Active cases drop slightly in Oakville and remain the same in Halton
- Hospitalizations in Halton are up 20%, most from Jospeh Brant Hospital in Burlington
- Halton Regional Health issues warning to stay home for the holidays, including warnings against both indoor and outdoor gatherings (now including New Year's Eve)
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on December 29, 2020.
- 161 active cases - minus 2
- 29 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3
- 1,997 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17
- 39 deaths - no change
- 1,797 recoveries (89.9% of all cases) - plus 19
- 1,836 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.9% of cases
- 6 outbreaks - minus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 556 active cases - no change
- 66 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 10
- 5,806 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 61
- 107 deaths - no change
- 5,143 recoveries (88.5% of all cases) - plus 61
- 5,250 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.4% of cases
- 37 outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario set a new one-day record of 2,923 new cases - a total unassociated to reporting errors and hundreds more than any other day so far
- Hospitalizations also increase by more than 300 today (a more than 35% increase with an unknown cause to today's dramatically higher numbers)
- Toronto region alone reports 998 new cases today
- Finance minister Rod Phillips is coming home early from his Caribbean holiday knowingly breaking provincial health guidelines; he will meet with Ford after his return and two-week quarantine
- Testing in Ontario is falling tens of thousands below government-set targets
- Active cases rise above 20,000 for the first time
- The first shipment of Moderna vaccines arrived in Ontario today
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 30, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 20,558 active cases - plus 667
- 1,177 people hospitalized - plus 313
- 22,600+ people vaccinated - plus ~4500
- 178,831 confirmed cases - plus 2,923
- 153,799 recovered cases - plus 2,237
- 4,474 deaths - plus 19
- 158,273 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.4%
- 39,210 tests conducted, coming back 8.4% positive
- 323 people in ICU - plus 19
- 204 people on ventilators - minus 3
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,621 total outbreaks reported - plus 13
- 363 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 6
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Active cases in Canada will be unverified until next week as some provinces are only providing partial data over the holidays
- The National Advisory Committee on Immunization makes recommendations on who should be vaccinated first
- Canada will begin requiring a negative COVID-19 test for all arriving international air travellers
- Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says Canada will have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate everyone in the country who wants to be by the end of September 2021 (public vaccinations are expected to begin in April 2021)
- Hospitalizations and cases in England surpass first wave peaks despite being in lockdown
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 29, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 78,000+ active cases (unverified)
- 80,800+ people vaccinated - plus 17,000
- 571,200+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 15,443 deaths - plus 165
- 482,878 recoveries
- 498,321 resolved cases (87.2% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 19.65 million total cases (23.8% worldwide)
- 340,500+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)
- 124,500+ hospitalizations
- Several states have controversially slowed or paused reporting for this week for the holidays with inflated numbers expected next week
- 39 of the 50 states report over 5% of their population has been infected; 14 states report their rate is above 7.5%
World coronavirus update
- 82.3 million cases globally
- 1.79 million+ deaths
- Brazil becomes the third country to reach 7.5 million cases (after USA and India)
- France becomes the fifth to reach 2.5 million (fourth is Russia)