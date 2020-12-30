HospitalBeds.jpg

December 30th coronavirus update for Oakville

by

This is the Wednesday, December 30, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases are unchanged in Halton today. Hospitalizations, however, are up in both Oakville and throughout the region.

Ontario's new cases and hospitalizations hit new pandemic highs - both setting new records hundreds higher than any previous day. Vaccinations in Canada reach 80,000.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on December 29, 2020

  • 161 active cases - minus 2
  • 29 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3
  • 1,997 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17
  • 39 deaths - no change
  • 1,797 recoveries (89.9% of all cases) - plus 19
  • 1,836 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.9% of cases
  • 6 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton

  • 556 active cases - no change
  • 66 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 10
  • 5,806 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 61
  • 107 deaths - no change
  • 5,143 recoveries (88.5% of all cases) - plus 61
  • 5,250 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.4% of cases
  • 37 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 30, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 20,558 active cases - plus 667
  • 1,177 people hospitalized - plus 313
  • 22,600+ people vaccinated - plus ~4500
  • 178,831 confirmed cases - plus 2,923
  • 153,799 recovered cases - plus 2,237
  • 4,474 deaths - plus 19
  • 158,273 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.4%
  • 39,210 tests conducted, coming back 8.4% positive
  • 323 people in ICU - plus 19
  • 204 people on ventilators - minus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 29, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 78,000+ active cases (unverified)
  • 80,800+ people vaccinated - plus 17,000
  • 571,200+ confirmed and suspected cases
  • 15,443 deaths - plus 165
  • 482,878 recoveries
  • 498,321 resolved cases (87.2% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

  • 19.65 million total cases (23.8% worldwide)
  • 340,500+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)
  • 124,500+ hospitalizations 
  • Several states have controversially slowed or paused reporting for this week for the holidays with inflated numbers expected next week
  • 39 of the 50 states report over 5% of their population has been infected; 14 states report their rate is above 7.5%

World coronavirus update

  • 82.3 million cases globally 
  • 1.79 million+ deaths
  • Brazil becomes the third country to reach 7.5 million cases (after USA and India)
  • France becomes the fifth to reach 2.5 million (fourth is Russia)