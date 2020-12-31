December 31st coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, December 31, 2020 coronavirus update. Active cases are higher today in Oakville and much higher in Halton. Oakville reports its 2,000th case. Hospitalizations are unchanged locally, but they are growing both faster and to daily record highs both in Ontario and nationwide.

Ontario's new and active cases set pandemic-high records by the hundreds for the second day in a row. The conditions in Ontario are close to the worst-case scenario that was forecasted four weeks ago. In good news, vaccinations across Canada will exceed 100,000 later today.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused under shutdown until in-person classes resume.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Cumulative cases in Oakville reach 2,000 as town reports 17 new cases for the second straight day

Active cases are still rising both in town and across Halton

Hospitalizations in Halton are up 20%, most from Jospeh Brant Hospital in Burlington

Halton Regional Health issues warning to stay home for the holidays, including warnings against both indoor and outdoor gatherings (now including New Year's Eve)

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is announced to be a new delivery site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on December 30, 2020.

166 active cases - plus 5

29 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

2,014 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17

39 deaths - no change

1,809 recoveries (89.8% of all cases) - plus 12

1,848 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.7% of cases

6 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Oct 13/20 47 12 0 59 11 0 11 Delmanor Glen Abbey Retirement Dec 4/20 9 2 3 14 3 0 3 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 7 1 2 4 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Oct 21/20 83 22 12 117 17 0 17 Totals 146 37 17 194 31 31

Status in Halton

580 active cases - plus 24

62 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 4

5,901 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 95

108 deaths - plus 1

5,213 recoveries (88.3% of all cases) - plus 70

5,321 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.1% of cases

38 outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Ontario set a new one-day record of 3,328 new cases - the second straight day by hundreds more new cases than ever before

Provincial active cases rise by over 1,000 today

Finance minister Rod Phillips has resigned from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, effective immediately, after he arrived in Ontario this morning from his highly criticized Caribbean holiday (knowingly breaking provincial health guidelines)

Hospitalizations and ICU patients are also at record-highs

Today's totals, again, are unassociated with reporting errors

The first shipment of Moderna vaccines have arrived in Ontario

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 31, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

21,617 active cases - plus 1,059

1,235 people hospitalized - plus 58

24,400+ people vaccinated - plus ~1800

182,159 confirmed cases - plus 3,328

156,012 recovered cases - plus 2,213

4,530 deaths - plus 56

160,542 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.1%

63,858 tests conducted, coming back 5.7% positive

337 people in ICU - plus 14

210 people on ventilators - plus 6

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,634 total outbreaks reported - plus 13

366 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 3

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 30, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

76,000+ active cases (unverified)

91,400+ people vaccinated - plus 10,600

580,500+ confirmed and suspected cases

15,597 deaths - plus 154

488,925 recoveries

504,522 resolved cases (86.9% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

19.8 million total cases (23.8% worldwide)

342,500+ deaths (18.8% worldwide)

125,000+ hospitalizations

Several states have controversially slowed or paused reporting for this week for the holidays with inflated numbers expected next week

39 of the 50 states report over 5% of their population has been infected; 14 states report their rate is above 7.5%

World coronavirus update