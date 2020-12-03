December 3rd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, December 3, 2020 coronavirus update. Ten school classrooms closed in Halton region in the last week. Ontario's daily cases today are the second highest so far, with a record high rolling average. The USA reports its deadliest day of the entire pandemic as their case count reaches 14 million.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Ten Halton classrooms have been closed in the last week; the most of any week since in-person classes resumed
- Chris Hadfield and Irma Coulson Public Schools have three classrooms closed despite neither having any reported cases of COVID-19
- Active cases are down significantly in Oakville, even amid high new case numbers, meaning more people are recovering than getting infected
- St. Francis Xavier Catholic Secondary has closed four classrooms
- A large number of new cases today come from Milton
- Two outbreaks are ongoing at Burlington's Joseph Brant hospital (including a Halton-regional high of 15 cases in care)
- Approximately 1 of every 155 people in Halton have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic (0.65%)
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 2, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,335 confirmed cases - plus 12
- 65 probable cases - no change
- 1,400 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 12
- 233 active cases - minus 9
- 24 deaths - no change
- 1,143 recoveries (81.6% of all cases) - plus 21
- 1,167 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.3% of cases
- 7 institutional/school outbreaks
- 10 cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton
- 3,678 confirmed cases - plus 59
- 170 probable cases - minus 1
- 3,848 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 58
- 766 active cases - plus 6
- 66 deaths - no change
- 3,016 recoveries (78.3% of all cases) - plus 52
- 3,082 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 80% of cases
- 12 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 2
- 31 cases in hospital - plus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Halton school cases:
- 21 active cases in Oakville - no change
- 51 active cases in Halton - plus 1
- 32 Halton classrooms closed - plus 3
Ontario coronavirus update
- Today's 1,824 new cases is the second highest daily number of the pandemic
- Middlesex-London, the most populated region still in the Yellow level, reports 124 new cases due to a backlog that counts for all infections so far this week
- New infections push the seven-day average of daily cases to 1,769, a record high for the third day in a row
- Premier Doug Ford is advocating for a rapid-testing system to forgo a 14-day quarantine for international travellers arriving in Ontario
- Hospital patients in the province have quintupled in the last two months
- Ontario's cases of COVID-19 in schools cumulatively reach 5,000, 30% of which are active cases
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 3, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 121,746 confirmed cases - plus 1,824
- 14,795 active cases - plus 279
- 103,239 recovered cases - plus 1,541
- 3,712 deaths - plus 14
- 106,951 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.8%
- 52,873 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.4%
- 666 people hospitalized - plus 10
- 195 people in ICU - plus 12
- 107 people on ventilators - plus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,234 total outbreaks reported - plus 11
- 219 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 9
Summary of cumulative School cases
- Currently there are 755 of 4,828 schools in Ontario with at least one active case, and 6 schools are closed
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
- 5,146 cases in total - plus 122
- 3,330 student cases - plus 94
- 728 staff cases - plus 28
- 1,088 unidentified cases - no change
- 755 schools (15.6%) with a current reported case - plus 13
- 6 schools closed - no change
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Cumulative cases in Canada will surpass 400,000 within the next 36 hours, with the newest 100,000 cases happening in just the last three weeks
- Active cases nationwide have more than doubled since November 1, 2020, with new daily cases averaging 5-6,000 per day
- The USA reported 2,885 deaths yesterday, the deadliest day of the pandemic so far
- Hospitalizations in America now exceed 100,000
- The United Kingdom has approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use, becoming the first western country to approve a coronavirus vaccine (distribution begins this weekend)
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 2, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 393,070 confirmed and suspected cases
- 67,398 active cases - plus 1,310
- 12,369 deaths - plus 66
- 312,409 recoveries
- 324,778 resolved cases (82.6% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 14 million total cases (21.6% worldwide)
- 273,500+ deaths (18.3% worldwide)
- The USA reported at 2,885 deaths yesterday, the deadliest day of the pandemic so far
- Hospitalizations in the country now exceed 100,000
- 22 of the 50 states report 5% or more of its population has or has had COVID-19
World coronavirus update
- 64.7 million cases globally
- At least 1.49 million deaths
- Most infectious countries per capita are: Georgia, Serbia, Montenegro, Luxembourg, and Andorra
- Deadliest countries per capita are: Liechtenstein, Slovenia, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Bosnia & Herzegovina