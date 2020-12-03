December 3rd coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, December 3, 2020 coronavirus update. Ten school classrooms closed in Halton region in the last week. Ontario's daily cases today are the second highest so far, with a record high rolling average. The USA reports its deadliest day of the entire pandemic as their case count reaches 14 million.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 2, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,335 confirmed cases - plus 12

65 probable cases - no change

1,400 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 12

233 active cases - minus 9

24 deaths - no change

1,143 recoveries (81.6% of all cases) - plus 21

1,167 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.3% of cases

7 institutional/school outbreaks

10 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

3,678 confirmed cases - plus 59

170 probable cases - minus 1

3,848 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 58

766 active cases - plus 6

66 deaths - no change

3,016 recoveries (78.3% of all cases) - plus 52

3,082 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 80% of cases

12 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 2

31 cases in hospital - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Halton school cases:

21 active cases in Oakville - no change

51 active cases in Halton - plus 1

32 Halton classrooms closed - plus 3

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 3, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

121,746 confirmed cases - plus 1,824

14,795 active cases - plus 279

103,239 recovered cases - plus 1,541

3,712 deaths - plus 14

106,951 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.8%

52,873 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.4%

666 people hospitalized - plus 10

195 people in ICU - plus 12

107 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,234 total outbreaks reported - plus 11

219 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 9

Summary of cumulative School cases

Currently there are 755 of 4,828 schools in Ontario with at least one active case, and 6 schools are closed

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

5,146 cases in total - plus 122

3,330 student cases - plus 94

728 staff cases - plus 28

1,088 unidentified cases - no change

755 schools (15.6%) with a current reported case - plus 13

6 schools closed - no change

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Cumulative cases in Canada will surpass 400,000 within the next 36 hours, with the newest 100,000 cases happening in just the last three weeks

Active cases nationwide have more than doubled since November 1, 2020, with new daily cases averaging 5-6,000 per day

The USA reported 2,885 deaths yesterday, the deadliest day of the pandemic so far

Hospitalizations in America now exceed 100,000

The United Kingdom has approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use, becoming the first western country to approve a coronavirus vaccine (distribution begins this weekend)

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 2, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

393,070 confirmed and suspected cases

67,398 active cases - plus 1,310

12,369 deaths - plus 66

312,409 recoveries

324,778 resolved cases (82.6% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

14 million total cases (21.6% worldwide)

273,500+ deaths (18.3% worldwide)

The USA reported at 2,885 deaths yesterday, the deadliest day of the pandemic so far

Hospitalizations in the country now exceed 100,000

22 of the 50 states report 5% or more of its population has or has had COVID-19

World coronavirus update