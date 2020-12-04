December 4th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, December 4, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville has one new death, hospital cases in Burlington have doubled this week, and Halton's new and active cases are up. Two more schools have closed in Ontario as regions outside the GTA move into new colour levels. Canada reaches 400,000 cases to date, and may surpass 500,000 before Christmas.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Oakville has increases active cases by four, but also adds one new death
- Halton region reports large increases for both new and active cases today, partly from a rise of new cases in Milton this week
- Chris Hadfield and Irma Coulson Public Schools have three classrooms closed despite neither having any reported cases of COVID-19
- St. Francis Xavier Catholic Secondary has closed four classrooms
- An outbreak is ongoing at Burlington's Joseph Brant hospital (including a Halton-regional high of 19 cases in care, double the number since Monday)
- Approximately 1 of every 155 people in Halton have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic (0.65%)
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 2, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,354 confirmed cases - plus 19
- 66 probable cases - plus 1
- 1,420 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 20
- 237 active cases - plus 4
- 25 deaths - plus 1
- 1,158 recoveries (81.6% of all cases) - plus 15
- 1,183 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.3% of cases
- 12 cases in OTMH - plus 2
Status in Halton
- 3,750 confirmed cases - plus 72
- 173 probable cases - plus 3
- 3,923 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 75
- 794 active cases - plus 28
- 67 deaths - plus 1
- 3,062 recoveries (78.3% of all cases) - plus 46
- 3,129 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 80% of cases
- 10 institutional/school outbreaks - minus 2
- 34 cases in hospital - plus 3
- 19 of those cases are at Jospeh Brant Hospital in Burlington
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Halton school cases:
- 20 active cases in Oakville - minus 1
- 48 active cases in Halton - minus 3
- 31 Halton classrooms closed - minus 1
Ontario coronavirus update
- Three new regions, including Middlesex-London, will upgrade levels in the province's COVID-19 framework as of Monday, December 7
- Hospital, ICU and ventilator patients are all up 10-20% this week, and all three report increases today
- 21 more schools in Ontario are reporting an active case of COVID-19 and two more have been closed completely due to outbreaks
- Premier Doug Ford is advocating for a rapid-testing system to forgo a 14-day quarantine for international travellers arriving in Ontario
- Hospital patients in the province have quintupled in the last two months
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 3, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 123,526 confirmed cases - plus 1,780
- 14,997 active cases - plus 202
- 104,792 recovered cases - plus 1,553
- 3,737 deaths - plus 25
- 108,529 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.8%
- 56,001 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.6%
- 674 people hospitalized - plus 8
- 207 people in ICU - plus 12
- 116 people on ventilators - plus 9
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,242 total outbreaks reported - plus 8
- 212 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 7
Summary of cumulative School cases
- Currently there are 755 of 4,828 schools in Ontario with at least one active case, and 6 schools are closed
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
- 5,266 cases in total - plus 129
- 3,425 student cases - plus 102
- 753 staff cases - plus 27
- 1,088 unidentified cases - no change
- 776 schools (16.1%) with a current reported case - plus 21
- 8 schools closed - plus 2
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Cumulative cases in Canada surpassed 400,000 this afternoon
- Canada's newest 100,000 cases are from just the last 18 days (the country's first 100,000 cases took more than four months) and the total could reach half a million cases before Christmas
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers an update on Canada's COVID-19 response, including updates on planning for vaccine deployment
- Active cases nationwide have more than doubled since November 1, 2020
- Deaths in the last two days have been the two deadliest in the USA of the pandemic so far
- Hospitalizations in America now exceed 100,000
- The United Kingdom has approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use, becoming the first western country to approve a coronavirus vaccine (distribution begins this weekend)
- Global cases top 65 million
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 2, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 400,031 confirmed and suspected cases
- 68,598 active cases - plus 1,200
- 12,470 deaths - plus 101
- 318,053 recoveries
- 330,523 resolved cases (82.5% of all cases)
United States coronavirus update
- 14.35 million total cases (21.6% worldwide)
- 277,500+ deaths (18.3% worldwide)
- Today's cases in the are 50% lower than the daily averages seen over the last month; today's number is being investigated
- Hospitalizations in the country now exceed 100,000
- 22 of the 50 states report 5% or more of its population has or has had COVID-19
World coronavirus update
- 65.5 million cases globally
- At least 1.49 million deaths
- Most infectious countries per capita are: Georgia, Serbia, Montenegro, Luxembourg, and Andorra
- Deadliest countries per capita are: Liechtenstein, Slovenia, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Bosnia & Herzegovina
Prime Minister Trudeau's press conference today: