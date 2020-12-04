December 4th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, December 4, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville has one new death, hospital cases in Burlington have doubled this week, and Halton's new and active cases are up. Two more schools have closed in Ontario as regions outside the GTA move into new colour levels. Canada reaches 400,000 cases to date, and may surpass 500,000 before Christmas.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 2, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,354 confirmed cases - plus 19

66 probable cases - plus 1

1,420 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 20

237 active cases - plus 4

25 deaths - plus 1

1,158 recoveries (81.6% of all cases) - plus 15

1,183 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.3% of cases

12 cases in OTMH - plus 2

Status in Halton

3,750 confirmed cases - plus 72

173 probable cases - plus 3

3,923 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 75

794 active cases - plus 28

67 deaths - plus 1

3,062 recoveries (78.3% of all cases) - plus 46

3,129 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 80% of cases

10 institutional/school outbreaks - minus 2

34 cases in hospital - plus 3

19 of those cases are at Jospeh Brant Hospital in Burlington

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Halton school cases:

20 active cases in Oakville - minus 1

48 active cases in Halton - minus 3

31 Halton classrooms closed - minus 1

Ontario coronavirus update

Three new regions, including Middlesex-London, will upgrade levels in the province's COVID-19 framework as of Monday, December 7

Hospital, ICU and ventilator patients are all up 10-20% this week, and all three report increases today

21 more schools in Ontario are reporting an active case of COVID-19 and two more have been closed completely due to outbreaks

Premier Doug Ford is advocating for a rapid-testing system to forgo a 14-day quarantine for international travellers arriving in Ontario

Hospital patients in the province have quintupled in the last two months

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 3, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

123,526 confirmed cases - plus 1,780

14,997 active cases - plus 202

104,792 recovered cases - plus 1,553

3,737 deaths - plus 25

108,529 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.8%

56,001 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.6%

674 people hospitalized - plus 8

207 people in ICU - plus 12

116 people on ventilators - plus 9

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,242 total outbreaks reported - plus 8

212 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 7

Summary of cumulative School cases

Currently there are 755 of 4,828 schools in Ontario with at least one active case, and 6 schools are closed

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

5,266 cases in total - plus 129

3,425 student cases - plus 102

753 staff cases - plus 27

1,088 unidentified cases - no change

776 schools (16.1%) with a current reported case - plus 21

8 schools closed - plus 2

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Cumulative cases in Canada surpassed 400,000 this afternoon

Canada's newest 100,000 cases are from just the last 18 days (the country's first 100,000 cases took more than four months) and the total could reach half a million cases before Christmas

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers an update on Canada's COVID-19 response, including updates on planning for vaccine deployment

Active cases nationwide have more than doubled since November 1, 2020

Deaths in the last two days have been the two deadliest in the USA of the pandemic so far

Hospitalizations in America now exceed 100,000

The United Kingdom has approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use, becoming the first western country to approve a coronavirus vaccine (distribution begins this weekend)

Global cases top 65 million

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 2, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

400,031 confirmed and suspected cases

68,598 active cases - plus 1,200

12,470 deaths - plus 101

318,053 recoveries

330,523 resolved cases (82.5% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

14.35 million total cases (21.6% worldwide)

277,500+ deaths (18.3% worldwide)

Today's cases in the are 50% lower than the daily averages seen over the last month; today's number is being investigated

Hospitalizations in the country now exceed 100,000

22 of the 50 states report 5% or more of its population has or has had COVID-19

World coronavirus update

65.5 million cases globally

At least 1.49 million deaths

Most infectious countries per capita are: Georgia, Serbia, Montenegro, Luxembourg, and Andorra

Deadliest countries per capita are: Liechtenstein, Slovenia, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Bosnia & Herzegovina

Prime Minister Trudeau's press conference today: