December 5th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, December 5, 2020 coronavirus update. Two more Halton retirement homes have declared a COVID-19 outbreak, including one in Oakville. Ontario set records today for new daily cases, active cases, and most tests done in a day while marking 125,000 cases to date.

Both Canada and the United States set record highs for new daily cases as global deaths reach 1.5 million.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 4, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

  • 1,375 confirmed cases - plus 21
  • 66 probable cases - no change
  • 1,441 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 21
  • 250 active cases - plus 13
  • 25 deaths - no change
  • 1,166 recoveries (80.9% of all cases) - plus 8
  • 1,191 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.6% of cases
  • 12 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

  • 3,813 confirmed cases - plus 63
  • 174 probable cases - plus 1
  • 3,987 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 64
  • 827 active cases - plus 33
  • 67 deaths - no change
  • 3,093 recoveries (77.5% of all cases) - plus 31
  • 3,160 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 79.2% of cases
  • 12 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 2
  • 34 cases in hospital - plus 3
  • 19 of those cases are at Jospeh Brant Hospital in Burlington

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Halton school cases:

  • 20 active cases in Oakville - minus 1
  • 48 active cases in Halton - minus 3
  • 31 Halton classrooms closed - minus 1

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 5, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 125,385 confirmed cases - plus 1,859
  • 15,212 active cases - plus 215
  • 106,416 recovered cases - plus 1,624
  • 3,757 deaths - plus 20
  • 108,529 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.5%
  • 59,399 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.4%
  • 709 people hospitalized - plus 35
  • 202 people in ICU - minus 5
  • 116 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Summary of cumulative School cases

  • Currently there are 755 of 4,828 schools in Ontario with at least one active case, and 6 schools are closed

Note: this information does not update on weekends. These numbers are as of Friday, December 4, 2020.

  • 5,266 cases in total - plus 129
  • 3,425 student cases - plus 102
  • 753 staff cases - plus 27
  • 1,088 unidentified cases - no change
  • 776 schools (16.1%) with a current reported case - plus 21
  • 8 schools closed - plus 2

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 4, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 406,839 confirmed and suspected cases
  • 69,880 active cases - plus 1,282
  • 12,583 deaths - plus 113
  • 323,444 recoveries
  • 336,027 resolved cases (82.5% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

World coronavirus update

  • 66.3 million cases globally 
  • At least 1.5 million deaths 
  • Most infectious countries per capita this week are Georgia, Serbia and Luxembourg
  • Deadliest countries per capita this week are Slovenia, Bulgaria and Hungary