December 5th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, December 5, 2020 coronavirus update. Two more Halton retirement homes have declared a COVID-19 outbreak, including one in Oakville. Ontario set records today for new daily cases, active cases, and most tests done in a day while marking 125,000 cases to date.

Both Canada and the United States set record highs for new daily cases as global deaths reach 1.5 million.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

New cases greatly outpace recoveries today in both Oakville and Halton

Two new Halton outbreaks have been declared in the last 24 hours, both at retirement homes (Chartwell Lakeshore and Amica Georgetown)

Chris Hadfield and Irma Coulson Public Schools have three classrooms closed despite neither having any reported cases of COVID-19

Of the three hospitals in Halton Healthcare, OTMH is home to 12 of the 15 cases of COVID-19 currently being treated

An ongoing outbreak at Burlington's Joseph Brant hospital, however, has a Halton-regional high of 19 cases in care (a number that has doubled since Monday)

Approximately 1 of every 155 people in Halton have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic (0.65%)

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 4, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,375 confirmed cases - plus 21

66 probable cases - no change

1,441 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 21

250 active cases - plus 13

25 deaths - no change

1,166 recoveries (80.9% of all cases) - plus 8

1,191 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 82.6% of cases

12 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

3,813 confirmed cases - plus 63

174 probable cases - plus 1

3,987 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 64

827 active cases - plus 33

67 deaths - no change

3,093 recoveries (77.5% of all cases) - plus 31

3,160 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 79.2% of cases

12 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 2

34 cases in hospital - plus 3

19 of those cases are at Jospeh Brant Hospital in Burlington

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Halton school cases:

20 active cases in Oakville - minus 1

48 active cases in Halton - minus 3

31 Halton classrooms closed - minus 1

Ontario coronavirus update

Ontario surpasses 125,000 cumulative cases and a record-high 15,000 active cases

Today set yet another new record for provincial cases in one day (1,859) and record for tests done in a day (59,399)

Three new regions, including Middlesex-London, will upgrade levels in the province's COVID-19 framework as of Monday, December 7

Hospital, ICU and ventilator patients are all up 10-20% this week

Premier Doug Ford is advocating for a rapid-testing system to forgo a 14-day quarantine for international travellers arriving in Ontario

Hospital patients in the province have quintupled in the last two months, with today's number surpassing 700 for the first time since early June

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 5, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

125,385 confirmed cases - plus 1,859

15,212 active cases - plus 215

106,416 recovered cases - plus 1,624

3,757 deaths - plus 20

108,529 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.5%

59,399 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.4%

709 people hospitalized - plus 35

202 people in ICU - minus 5

116 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,251 total outbreaks reported - plus 9

216 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 4

Summary of cumulative School cases

Currently there are 755 of 4,828 schools in Ontario with at least one active case, and 6 schools are closed

Note: this information does not update on weekends. These numbers are as of Friday, December 4, 2020.

5,266 cases in total - plus 129

3,425 student cases - plus 102

753 staff cases - plus 27

1,088 unidentified cases - no change

776 schools (16.1%) with a current reported case - plus 21

8 schools closed - plus 2

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Cumulative cases in Canada surpassed 400,000

Canada's newest 100,000 cases are from just the last 18 days (the country's first 100,000 cases took more than four months) and the total could reach half a million cases before Christmas

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers an update on Canada's COVID-19 response, including updates on planning for vaccine deployment

Active cases nationwide have more than doubled since November 1, 2020

Both Canada and the USA set one day records for new cases nationwide: 6,800 and 229,000 respectively

Hospitalizations in America now exceed 100,000

The United Kingdom has approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use, becoming the first western country to approve a coronavirus vaccine (distribution begins tomorrow)

Global deaths surpass 1.5 million

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 4, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

406,839 confirmed and suspected cases

69,880 active cases - plus 1,282

12,583 deaths - plus 113

323,444 recoveries

336,027 resolved cases (82.5% of all cases)

United States coronavirus update

14.5 million total cases (21.6% worldwide)

280,000+ deaths (18.3% worldwide)

Hospitalizations in the country now exceed 100,000

24 of the 50 states report 5% or more of its population has or has had COVID-19

World coronavirus update