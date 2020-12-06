December 6th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, December 6, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville and the region's active numbers dropped significantly due to a calculation change. It is now consistent with Public Health Ontario.

Halton is averaging 59.8 cases per 100K over the past week - which makes it the least infectious region in the Red-Control Level. For Halton to move to the Orange-Restrict Level, cases need to drop below 39.9 per 100K.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Starting today, Halton Region Public Health will use an automated method for updating the number of active and resolved cases. Cases will now be automatically classified as resolved if they are not currently hospitalized and are 10 days past their episode date (i.e., date of symptom onset or test collection). Cases will also continue to be classified as resolved as soon as they have an outcome of ‘recovered’ in the Case and Contact Management System (CCM), Ontario’s central data repository for COVID-19.

This change will result in a significant decrease in the number of active cases shown on our dashboard starting on December 6. The automated method is based on a similar method in use by Public Health Ontario and will help provide viewers of the dashboard with a more accurate estimate of active cases in the community.

65% of respondents to an Oakville News COVID-19 vaccine poll say they will not be vaccinated

Delmanor Glen Abbey Retirement Home declared an outbreak on December 4, with one case recorded.

In Halton tests processed within one day are 32.8%, and provincially it is 44%

New cases in Halton represent 2.6% of all new cases in the province, and region has 3.9% of the province's population

Number of weekly new cases per 100K drops by 3.1%

Of the regions in Red Level, Halton has the lowest number of new cases per 100K, but still significantly above those in Orange Level

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 5, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,391 confirmed cases - plus 16

66 probable cases - no change

1,457 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 16

97 active cases - minus 153 (see note above)

25 deaths - no change

1,335 recoveries (91.6% of all cases) - plus 169

1,360 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.3% of cases

6 outbreaks (6 institutional)

14 cases in OTMH - plus 2

Status in Halton

3,865 confirmed cases - plus 52

176 probable cases - plus 2

4,041 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 54

368 active cases - minus 459 (see note above)

72 deaths - plus 4

3,601 recoveries (89.1% of all cases) - plus 508

3,673 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.8% of cases

14 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 2

37 cases in hospital - plus 3 (19 of those cases are at Jospeh Brant Hospital in Burlington)

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 6, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

127,309 confirmed cases - plus 1,924

15,547 active cases - plus 335

107,990 recovered cases - plus 1,574

3,772 deaths - plus 15 (8 LTC residents)

111,752 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.7%

59,251 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 3.9%

701 people hospitalized - minus 7

204 people in ICU - plus 2

109 people on ventilators - minus 7

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,260 total outbreaks reported - plus 9

223 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 7

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers an update on Canada's COVID-19 response, including updates on planning for vaccine deployment

The United States is four times as infectious per 100K than Canada, and nearly three times as deadly per 100K.

4.4% of the total US population has been infected by COVID-19

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 5, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

412,500+ confirmed and suspected cases

71,300+ active cases

12,600+ deaths - plus 113

327,600+ recoveries

340,200+ resolved cases (82.4% of all cases)

Rolling average of daily new cases is 6,300

Rolling average of daily deaths is 87

Most infectious provinces this past week: Alberta, Manitoba

Deadliest provinces per capita this past week: Manitoba, Quebec

United States coronavirus update

14.56 million total cases (21.6% worldwide)

281,000+ deaths (18.3% worldwide)

Hospitalizations in the country now exceed 100,000

Most infectious states capita: Rhode Island, Minnesota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska

Deadliest states per capita: South Dakota, North Dakota, New Mexico, Iowa, Nebraska

World coronavirus update