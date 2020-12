December 7th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, December 7, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville, Ontario holds steady as the number of new cases equals the number of recoveries. Thankfully, there are no deaths to report in town or the region. 50 percent of the province's deaths originate in LTC, and Canada's new cases numbers continues to climb. The PM announced that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will likely be approved, and doses should start arriving by the end of December.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 6, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,404 confirmed cases - plus 13

66 probable cases - no change

1,470 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 13

97 active cases - no change

25 deaths - no change

1,348 recoveries (91.7% of all cases) - plus 13

1,373 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.4% of cases

6 outbreaks (6 institutional)

14 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

3,922 confirmed cases - plus 57

177 probable cases - plus 1

4,099 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 57

373 active cases - plus 5

72 deaths - no change

3,654 recoveries (89.1% of all cases) - plus 52

3,726 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 90.9% of cases

14 institutional/school outbreaks - no change

37 cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local school coronavirus update

Oakville

9 cases

13 closed classrooms

Halton

32 cases

28 closed classrooms

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 6, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

129,234 confirmed cases - plus 1,925

16,034 active cases - plus 487

109,402 recovered cases - plus 1,412

3,798 deaths - plus 26 (13 LTC residents)

113,200 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.5%

45,283 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4%

725 people hospitalized - plus 24

213 people in ICU - plus 9

121 people on ventilators - plus 12

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,276 total outbreaks reported - plus 16

227 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 4

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Prime minister announces 249,000 Covid-19 vaccine does to arrive by end of December

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 6, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

419,000+ confirmed and suspected cases

70,380+ active cases

12,720+ deaths - plus 113

335,900+ recoveries

348,620+ resolved cases (83.2% of all cases)

Rolling average of daily new cases is 6,410

Rolling average of daily deaths is 90

Most infectious provinces per capita: Quebec, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario

Deadliest provinces per capita: Quebec, Manitoba, Ontario, Alberta

United States coronavirus update

14.8 million total cases (21.6% worldwide) or 4,468 per 100K

282,000+ deaths (18.3% worldwide) or 85 per 100K

Most infectious states capita: North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska

Deadliest states per capita: New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Louisiana

World coronavirus update