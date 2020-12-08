December 8th coronavirus update for Oakville

Margaret Keenan, the world's first person to receive a clinically authorized and fully tested coronavirus vaccine.
This is the Tuesday, December 8, 2020 coronavirus update. Halton issues advice for celebrating the holidays safely after adding almost 50 new active cases. New cases in Ontario drop today as the number of conducted tests plummets. The world's first clinically authorized and tested vaccine was given earlier today. (Pictured above.)
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Five new patients are admitted to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, setting a new record for COVID-19 patients in their care
- Halton's active cases jump by almost 50 today (a 15% increase), with 19 of them in Oakville
- Notre Dame Catholic Secondary reports four cases and no closed classrooms
- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Halton region reach 4,000
- Halton's Regional Health Officer issues advice for celebrating the holidays
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 7, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,435 confirmed cases - plus 31
- 66 probable cases - no change
- 1,501 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 31
- 116 active cases - plus 19
- 25 deaths - no change
- 1,360 recoveries (90.6% of all cases) - plus 12
- 1,385 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.2% of cases
- 19 cases in OTMH - plus 5
Status in Halton
- 4,015 confirmed cases - plus 93
- 176 probable cases - minus 1
- 4,191 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 92
- 421 active cases - plus 48
- 72 deaths - no change
- 3,698 recoveries (88.2% of all cases) - plus 44
- 3,770 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 89.9% of cases
- 13 institutional/school outbreaks - minus 1
- 40 cases in hospital - plus 3
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools coronavirus update
- 16 active cases in Oakville - plus 7
- 45 active cases in Halton - plus 13
- 33 Halton classrooms closed - plus 5
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario identifies key groups for the distribution of initial COVID-19 vaccines
- Cumulative confirmed cases in the province reach 130,000 and cumulative recoveries reach 110,000
- With only 39,000 tests done yesterday (half of Ontario's current daily targets) the positivity of tests done is at 5%
- Hospitalizations add 69 to the total in one day, an average of one person admitted in the province every 20 minutes
- 25 new outbreaks are reported as 20 are also closed
- 1 in 6 Ontario schools now have at least one active case of COVID-19
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 8, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 130,910 confirmed cases - plus 1,676
- 16,151 active cases - plus 117
- 110,951 recovered cases - plus 1,549
- 3,808 deaths - plus 10
- 114,759 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.6%
- 39,198 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 5.0%
- 794 people hospitalized - plus 69
- 219 people in ICU - plus 6
- 132 people on ventilators - plus 11
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,301 total outbreaks reported - plus 25
- 232 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5
- 853 schools with at least one active case (17.6%)
- 11 schools closed
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada has 425,000 cumulative cases and 70,000 active cases
- Dr. Theresa Tam says today that Canada's initial Pfizer vaccines will be given at 14 delivery sites and not LTC homes
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 249,000 vaccine doses to arrive in Canada by the end of this month
- Margaret Keenan, a grandmother turning 91 years old next week, becomes the world's first person to receive a clinically authorized and fully tested coronavirus vaccine
- The second person is named William Shakespeare, who was vaccinated 20 miles from the hometown of the famous playwright
- Three of the five deadliest days in American history have been in the last week, all due to deaths from COVID-19
- Cases in the USA surpass 15 million
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 7, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 426,742 confirmed and suspected cases
- 70,749 active cases - plus 371
- 12,842 deaths - plus 122
- 342,193 recoveries
- 355,035 resolved cases (83.2% of all cases)
- Rolling average of daily new cases is 6,410
- Most infectious provinces per capita are Quebec, Alberta and Manitoba
United States coronavirus update
- 15.1 million total cases (22.2% worldwide)
- 285,000+ deaths (18.4% worldwide)
- 102,000+ hospitalizations
- Most infectious states this week per capita are North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska
- Cumulatively deadliest states per capita are New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Louisiana
World coronavirus update
- 67.9 million cases globally
- At least 1.55 million deaths
- Most infectious countries per capita are Andorra, Montenegro, Luxembourg, Bahrain and San Marino
- Deadliest countries per capita are Belgium, San Marino, Peru, Andorra and Italy