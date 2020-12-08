December 8th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Margaret Keenan, the world's first person to receive a clinically authorized and fully tested coronavirus vaccine.

This is the Tuesday, December 8, 2020 coronavirus update. Halton issues advice for celebrating the holidays safely after adding almost 50 new active cases. New cases in Ontario drop today as the number of conducted tests plummets. The world's first clinically authorized and tested vaccine was given earlier today. (Pictured above.)

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Five new patients are admitted to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, setting a new record for COVID-19 patients in their care

Halton's active cases jump by almost 50 today (a 15% increase), with 19 of them in Oakville

Notre Dame Catholic Secondary reports four cases and no closed classrooms

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Halton region reach 4,000

Halton's Regional Health Officer issues advice for celebrating the holidays

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 7, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,435 confirmed cases - plus 31

66 probable cases - no change

1,501 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 31

116 active cases - plus 19

25 deaths - no change

1,360 recoveries (90.6% of all cases) - plus 12

1,385 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.2% of cases

19 cases in OTMH - plus 5

Status in Halton

4,015 confirmed cases - plus 93

176 probable cases - minus 1

4,191 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 92

421 active cases - plus 48

72 deaths - no change

3,698 recoveries (88.2% of all cases) - plus 44

3,770 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 89.9% of cases

13 institutional/school outbreaks - minus 1

40 cases in hospital - plus 3

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools coronavirus update

16 active cases in Oakville - plus 7

45 active cases in Halton - plus 13

33 Halton classrooms closed - plus 5

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 8, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

130,910 confirmed cases - plus 1,676

16,151 active cases - plus 117

110,951 recovered cases - plus 1,549

3,808 deaths - plus 10

114,759 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.6%

39,198 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 5.0%

794 people hospitalized - plus 69

219 people in ICU - plus 6

132 people on ventilators - plus 11

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,301 total outbreaks reported - plus 25

232 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5

853 schools with at least one active case (17.6%)

11 schools closed

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Canada has 425,000 cumulative cases and 70,000 active cases

Dr. Theresa Tam says today that Canada's initial Pfizer vaccines will be given at 14 delivery sites and not LTC homes

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 249,000 vaccine doses to arrive in Canada by the end of this month

Margaret Keenan, a grandmother turning 91 years old next week, becomes the world's first person to receive a clinically authorized and fully tested coronavirus vaccine

The second person is named William Shakespeare, who was vaccinated 20 miles from the hometown of the famous playwright

Three of the five deadliest days in American history have been in the last week, all due to deaths from COVID-19

Cases in the USA surpass 15 million

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 7, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

426,742 confirmed and suspected cases

70,749 active cases - plus 371

12,842 deaths - plus 122

342,193 recoveries

355,035 resolved cases (83.2% of all cases)

Rolling average of daily new cases is 6,410

Most infectious provinces per capita are Quebec, Alberta and Manitoba

United States coronavirus update

15.1 million total cases (22.2% worldwide)

285,000+ deaths (18.4% worldwide)

102,000+ hospitalizations

Most infectious states this week per capita are North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska

Cumulatively deadliest states per capita are New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Louisiana

World coronavirus update