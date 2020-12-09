December 9th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Wednesday, December 9, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville reports two more deaths and two new outbreaks at Halton Long Term Care homes. In good news - today's recoveries in Ontario outnumber new cases (despite high numbers) and Health Canada approves use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 8, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

1,455 confirmed cases - plus 20

69 probable cases - plus 3

1,524 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 23

127 active cases - plus 11

27 deaths - plus 2

1,370 recoveries (89.9% of all cases) - plus 10

1,397 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.6% of cases

18 cases in OTMH - minus 1

Status in Halton

4,074 confirmed cases - plus 59

179 probable cases - plus 3

4,253 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 62

427 active cases - plus 6

75 deaths - plus 3

3,751 recoveries (88.2% of all cases) - plus 53

3,826 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 89.9% of cases

15 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 2

39 cases in hospital - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools coronavirus update

17 active cases in Oakville - plus 1

49 active cases in Halton - plus 4

33 Halton classrooms closed - no change

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 9, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

132,800 confirmed cases - plus 1,890

16,089 active cases - minus 62

112,875 recovered cases - plus 1,924

3,836 deaths - plus 28

116,711 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.4%

48,546 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.4%

811 people hospitalized - plus 17

221 people in ICU - plus 2

129 people on ventilators - minus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,314 total outbreaks reported - plus 13

234 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 2

Cases in schools

1,616 cases reported in the last two weeks

5,919 cases reported since September 1, 2020

866 schools with at least one active case (17.9%) - plus 13

11 schools closed - no change

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Health Canada approves use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 249,000 vaccine doses are expected to arrive in Canada in the next three weeks

Margaret Keenan, a UK grandmother turning 91 next week, became the world's first person to receive a clinically authorized and fully tested coronavirus vaccine yesterday

Three of the five deadliest days in American history have been in the last week, all due to deaths from COVID-19

Global will surpass 70 million by the end of the week

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 8, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

433,242 confirmed and suspected cases

71,506 active cases - plus 757

12,954 deaths - plus 112

347,819 recoveries

360,773 resolved cases (83.3% of all cases)

Most infectious provinces per capita are Quebec, Alberta and Manitoba

United States coronavirus update

15.35 million total cases (22.4% worldwide)

288,000+ deaths (18.4% worldwide)

104,500+ hospitalizations

Most infectious states this week per capita are North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska

Cumulatively deadliest states per capita are New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Louisiana

World coronavirus update