December 9th coronavirus update for Oakville

Unsplash
This is the Wednesday, December 9, 2020 coronavirus update. Oakville reports two more deaths and two new outbreaks at Halton Long Term Care homes. In good news - today's recoveries in Ontario outnumber new cases (despite high numbers) and Health Canada approves use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- This Friday is the first day the provincial government could downgrade Halton's status on the colour level of Ontario's framework from Red to Orange
- Three more deaths are reported in Halton Region today; two of them are in Oakville
- Notre Dame Catholic Secondary reports four cases and still zero closed classrooms
- Two more Halton long term care homes declare outbreaks: Billings Court Manor and Burloak
- Halton's Regional Health Officer issues advice for celebrating the holidays
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 8, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 1,455 confirmed cases - plus 20
- 69 probable cases - plus 3
- 1,524 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 23
- 127 active cases - plus 11
- 27 deaths - plus 2
- 1,370 recoveries (89.9% of all cases) - plus 10
- 1,397 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.6% of cases
- 18 cases in OTMH - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 4,074 confirmed cases - plus 59
- 179 probable cases - plus 3
- 4,253 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 62
- 427 active cases - plus 6
- 75 deaths - plus 3
- 3,751 recoveries (88.2% of all cases) - plus 53
- 3,826 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 89.9% of cases
- 15 institutional/school outbreaks - plus 2
- 39 cases in hospital - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools coronavirus update
- 17 active cases in Oakville - plus 1
- 49 active cases in Halton - plus 4
- 33 Halton classrooms closed - no change
Ontario coronavirus update
- Even with near-record breaking new cases, active cases have gone down in the province today
- Ontario identifies key groups for the distribution of initial COVID-19 vaccines
- The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is at 1,839, up from 1,719 one week ago
- 1.8% of Peel Region has contracted COVID-19 at some point this year
- Hospitalizations top 800
- Nearly 20% of Ontario schools now have at least one active case of COVID-19
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of December 9, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 132,800 confirmed cases - plus 1,890
- 16,089 active cases - minus 62
- 112,875 recovered cases - plus 1,924
- 3,836 deaths - plus 28
- 116,711 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.4%
- 48,546 completed tests yesterday, positivity rate: 4.4%
- 811 people hospitalized - plus 17
- 221 people in ICU - plus 2
- 129 people on ventilators - minus 3
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,314 total outbreaks reported - plus 13
- 234 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 2
Cases in schools
- 1,616 cases reported in the last two weeks
- 5,919 cases reported since September 1, 2020
- 866 schools with at least one active case (17.9%) - plus 13
- 11 schools closed - no change
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Health Canada approves use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 249,000 vaccine doses are expected to arrive in Canada in the next three weeks
- Margaret Keenan, a UK grandmother turning 91 next week, became the world's first person to receive a clinically authorized and fully tested coronavirus vaccine yesterday
- Three of the five deadliest days in American history have been in the last week, all due to deaths from COVID-19
- Global will surpass 70 million by the end of the week
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, December 8, 2020. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 433,242 confirmed and suspected cases
- 71,506 active cases - plus 757
- 12,954 deaths - plus 112
- 347,819 recoveries
- 360,773 resolved cases (83.3% of all cases)
- Most infectious provinces per capita are Quebec, Alberta and Manitoba
United States coronavirus update
- 15.35 million total cases (22.4% worldwide)
- 288,000+ deaths (18.4% worldwide)
- 104,500+ hospitalizations
- Most infectious states this week per capita are North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska
- Cumulatively deadliest states per capita are New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Louisiana
World coronavirus update
- 68.6 million cases globally
- At least 1.56 million deaths
- Most infectious countries per capita are Andorra, Montenegro, Luxembourg, Bahrain and San Marino
- Deadliest countries per capita are Belgium, San Marino, Peru, Andorra and Italy