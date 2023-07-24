Declaring intimate partner violence as epidemic in Halton opened doors, experts say

UnSplash

Experts believe that Halton Regional Council's declaration of intimate partner violence (IPV) and violence against as an epidemic was a much-needed action acknowledging the severity and urgency of the problem. The formal declaration amplifies the much-needed attention for the cause and validates survivors' experiences. In addition, it will work as a catalyst for increased funding and support from government agencies and the public.

While Halton Regional Police Service received more than 3,500 calls for intimate partner violence last year, Halton is one of the leading regions to declare IPV as an epidemic.

Referring to the statistics as "astounding and telling a devastating story," the Women's Centre of Halton's Executive Director Kate Holmes said that "the decision is just the beginning." Supportive of the resolution, she is now waiting to know what this means from the region regarding funding and resources.

The Women's Centre is also hopeful that now it will be able to leverage the resolution while raising awareness about IPV and let funders know that "the region has taken this very important step" so that it is easier to secure money for the work they do to "support women who are experiencing crisis or distress, or who are in transition."

Halton Women's Place's Executive Director Laurie Hepburn hoped the resolution would further inspire public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives targeting different groups, leading to more collaborations, partnerships and policy development.

Halton Women's Place, which runs the only shelter in the region and provides crisis services for "physically, emotionally, financially and sexually abused women and their dependent children," receives about 2,500 calls annually to its crisis information and support line.

"I really appreciate that the regional council of Halton came together to show survivors that they do stand with them and that this is a real issue that our region is ready to tackle," Hepburn said.

Considering the role of a community in providing safe spaces for survivors and raising awareness about violence against women, Hepburn believes that having so many other people standing collectively with the grass-root level organizations working to eradicate violence will help garner support and raise funding.

She also highlighted how the resolution will help signal to suffering women that there are resources and a community to fall back on.

According to Hepburn, this action stands all the more relevant in light of rapidly changing demographics in the region.

"Newcomers do experience higher levels of domestic violence, and they're more vulnerable, given they have more barriers in place around accessing support and resources," she confirmed.

