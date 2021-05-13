Premier Ford extends stay-at-home order to "at least" June 2, 2021

× Expand Government of Ontario Premier Doug Ford Ford speaking at an event in 2019

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced earlier today that the province is extending the current stay-at-home order until "at least" June 2, 2021.

The original stay-at-home order went into effect five weeks ago on Thursday, April 8, 2021 when Ford declared a third state of emergency. Both that declaration and the stay-at-home order were originally set to expire a week ago on May 6 - today's announcement extending to June 2 is the second extension.

A press release sent immediately after the Thursday afternoon press conference said, "With the new, more contagious variants continuing to pose significant risks, the Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has extended the stay-at-home order (O. Reg. 265/21) until at least June 2, 2021."

Premier Ford made the announcement with short notice this morning and afterwards took questions for the first time in almost two weeks.

But he gave non-committal and unspecific answers when asked about several specifics of reopening, including reopening outdoor recreation, in-person classes at schools, the Canada-U.S. border, or if and when Ontario will return to the coloured framework system.

He also wouldn't guess when the stay-at-home order or state of emergency will end. Worst of all, Ford said he doesn't expect to reopen outdoor recreation "by June the 2nd" and that he and Ontario "will provide more details to carefully and safely begin to reopen the province in the days and weeks to follow." That means we may not have guidelines to look forward to for the rest of the month.

**A full video of his announcement is available at this link here**

Ford did say his goal is "to have the most normal a July and August as possible. We need to do everything in our power to protect this summer for all Ontarians."

The Premier also definitively said there is absolutely no chance of sporting events or concerts this summer. Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table, however, has called on the government to consider amending limits on outdoor activities immediatelty.

On another COVID-19 topic (and in the most hopeful news of the day) Ontario also wrote in their release that "the government will prepare to administer the Pfizer vaccine to youth between the ages of 12 and 17, beginning the week of May 31, 2021."

But for now, neither Ontario nor Premier Ford are offering definitive timelines on when any of the ongoing restrictions will end. Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, has previously said he'd like to see new, daily cases in the province below 1,000 and overall ICU admissions to drop below 150 before public health measures are eased.

"Despite the progress we have made in recent weeks in our fight against this virus," said Williams, "we all must remain vigilant, as we are not yet at the point where we can safely exit the stay-at-home order, as our health system remains under significant strain."

Learn more about today's announcement with a full written statement on the province of Ontario's website.