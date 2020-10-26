Dr. Aliya Khan: 2020 Lindy Fraser Award Winner

Dr. Aliya Khan

In 1993 Osteoporosis Canada established the Lindy Fraser Award as a way to recognize the outstanding contributions of individuals in the field of osteoporosis research and education in Canada. This year's award recipient is Oakville, Ontario's Dr. Aliya Khan. Osteoporosis Canada's Scientific Consultants (SAC) chose the winner.

The award is named in honour of Lindy Fraser, who in 1981 at the age of 87, started the first self help group for people with osteoporosis. She herself was an inspiration to others as she shared her struggle to get out of bed, into a wheelchair, then to walk again with a cane. In 1982, she answered a call from a small group in Toronto to take part in the first national symposium on osteoporosis. That appearance was the spark that gave rise to Osteoporosis Canada.

"This year’s award winner has shown immeasurable dedication and determination in the collaborative effort to achieve the common vision of Canada without osteoporotic fractures. We cannot think of a more deserving individual," stated Dr. Sandra Kim, Chair of the SAC.

Aliya Khan is a Clinical Professor of Medicine, in the Divisions of Endocrinology and Metabolism and Geriatrics at McMaster University and Director of the Calcium Disorders Clinic at McMaster University Medical Centre. She is also the Director of the Fellowship program in Metabolic Bone Disease at McMaster University.

She graduated from the University of Ottawa Medical School with Honors in the top quarter of her class. She trained in Internal Medicine, Geriatric Medicine and Endocrinology at the University of Toronto and also completed a research fellowship in Calcium and Metabolic Bone disorders at the University of Toronto.

Achievements

Published over 200 scientific papers on osteoporosis and parathyroid disease as well as numerous book chapters

Editor of the Handbook of Parathyroid Diseases

Co-chaired the International Workshops on Primary Hyperparathyroidism as well as the International Workshop on hypoparathyroidism

Chair of the Rapid Response Committee of Osteoporosis Canada

Scientific Advisor of the International Osteoporosis Foundation

Chair of the International Osteonecrosis of the Jaw Task Force

In 2019 she was recognized by Expertscape as being in the top 0.1% of Experts in Hyperparathyroidism in the World

Awards

2011 International Clinician Instructor Award by the International Society of Clinical Densitometry

2012 Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for excellence in clinical care, research, and teaching

2014 International Hypoparathyroidism Award

2017 International Osteoporosis Foundation Award for publishing excellence

"On a personal note, students and colleagues agree -– she is very caring and considerate towards her patients, students and staff. She is always striving to provide the best care to her patients and accomplishes this by leading research and the development of clinical practice guidelines.

"Thank you Aliya for all your contributions to OC’s SAC - we are lucky to have you and we wish you sincere congratulations!" added Dr. Kim.