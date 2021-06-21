Dr. Meghani's COVID-19 vaccination update

As we continue our race against the COVID-19 virus, it is essential that everyone becomes fully vaccinated for most vaccines that means two doses. Full vaccination is more important than ever, with more variants of concern in our community and new evidence showing that full vaccination provides better protection against variants of concern. Scientists are constantly reviewing emerging evidence on covid19 vaccines and updating guidance to ensure safety.

Recently the national advisory committee on immunization or NASI released new recommendations on the interchangeability of authorized covid19 vaccines. Ontario also updated its guidance to align with NASI recommendations.

You might hear it called interchangeability vaccine mixing or mix and match. What it comes down to is that you may safely receive one vaccine for your first dose and a different vaccine for your second dose.

If you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for your first dose, you may receive either vaccine as your second dose. Both use a similar mRNA technology and are safe to mix.

Our booking system in Halton has been updated to allow for interchangeability. You may also book a second dose appointment through a pharmacy where you may receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, depending on what the pharmacy has available.

If your first dose was the viral vector AstraZeneca vaccine, you now have two options for your second dose. You may get an AstraZeneca vaccine or an mRNA vaccine through a pharmacy or select primary care offices, or you may book an appointment using our online booking system to get an mRNA vaccine.

Vaccine mixing is not new. Similar vaccines from different manufacturers are used when vaccine supply or public health programs change. Different vaccine products have been used for seasonal flu and hepatitis A, to just name a couple.

Getting the same vaccine for the first and second dose or a mixed schedule are both good options, and both are safe. To better understand the benefits and risks, talk to your health care provider. Whatever your decision, it is very important that you get your second dose as soon as you can when it's your turn, especially if you are an essential worker and you aren't able to work from home

Two doses of most COVID-19 vaccines are required for strong protection.

Continuing to follow public health measures, including getting fully vaccinated, is the best way to protect yourself and help stop the spread of COVID-19. As new variants continue to emerge, it is important to be fully vaccinated as quickly as possible.

The more people we get vaccinated, the closer we come to returning to normal. So roll up your sleeves Halton, visit halton.ca/covid vaccines to learn more and to book your first or second dose appointment.

Be safe; be informed, and as always, be kind to yourself and others.