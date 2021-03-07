Dr. Hamidah Meghani explains Halton's COVID-19 vaccine program

× Expand Photo: Halton Region

Halton Region's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Hamidah Meghani, has released her latest video update on behalf of the region. Her newest video explains the COVID-19 vaccine program for Halton.

Some details explained in her latest video include:

Who is eligible to receive it (as of March 7, 2021)

How to book an appointment

What to expect during your appointment

Current locations of vaccination clinics

"Halton will have a vaccination clinic in each municipality," says Dr. Meghani. But she also "reminds residents that these are not yet open to the public and are available by appointment only to eligible populations. We will continue to expand as more vaccine comes available."

The video provides footage from a vaccination clinic site, walking viewers through what the process will be like when they go for their pre-booked appointment. You can watch Dr. Meghani's full video update here:

This is her latest video in nearly a month, following her last update in early February about the emergence of variants of concern. For the most up-to-date public health direction and information on COVID-19, please visit halton.ca/COVID19.