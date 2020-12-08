Dr. Meghani outlines how to have a safe holiday

The holiday season is here and at this time of year, many of us traditionally look forward to gatherings and events to celebrate with family and friends. This last year has been challenging for all of us, but as we approach 2021, there are many reasons for hope and optimism, such as recent news related to vaccine development.

However, while there may be light at the end of the tunnel, it is important to understand that we are not there yet, and we still have a ways to go. This next stretch is going to be crucial, and it is very important that we continue to work together, and that we make safe and responsible choices to minimize the risk of transmission, not just for ourselves, but for others. Celebrations will need to be different this year. Just as we found new ways to celebrate Ramadan, Thanksgiving and Diwali, we also need to get creative about how we observe Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and other festivals and holidays. I understand that this isn’t an easy ask, and that it’s hard to imagine the holidays without in-person gatherings and events with those you love.

But Halton continues to see community transmission.

New confirmed cases continue to increase both locally, throughout the province and the country. Last month, the number of new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Halton each week was more than 40 for every 100,000 people living here. In fact, we had over 1,500 cases in the month of November alone. This is the highest number of cases in a single month since the beginning of the pandemic. We continue to find people meeting with others outside of their household, whether it is to have a coffee together, having playdates and small parties, or even simple things like carpooling.

As we head into the winter months, it is more important than ever to recognize the significant risk that any group gatherings can cause for our friends and families, including those who are most vulnerable. These gatherings can result in many new COVID cases. They can lead to people having to isolate for up to 2 weeks. They can put pressure on our health care system. They can put lives at risk. We each have a part to play and I urge you to follow all public health measures:

Stay home, except for essential purposes

Only have close contact with those within your own household and keep a physical distance of 2 metres from everyone else

Wear a mask in indoor public places and when physical distancing is a challenge

Avoid all in-person social gatherings.

Have the courage to politely decline if invited to a gathering. During the holidays, I also ask that you avoid travelling for non-essential reasons and consider gathering virtually with friends and family. This is the safest way to visit and celebrate with people outside your household. While it can be difficult, we all need to find ways to celebrate together, while physically staying apart. Now is the time to create a safe holiday plan. Stick to activities that lower your risk for getting or spreading the virus. Consider fun, low risk ways to connect with each other over the holidays and maintain your social connections:

Go for a skate or hike with people from your household, while practicing physical distancing from all others.

Make special dishes together with your household at home.

Send family and friends virtual greetings through an online holiday card or a video.

Learn what it means to give back to your community by becoming a virtual volunteer.

Reach out to those who may be isolated in your community. If your celebrations call for gifts, please shop locally and do so safely.

Shop online, when possible, or try delivery or curb side pickup.

If you must visit a store in person, try to limit the number of people in your family attending the store and follow the safety measures in place at the store.

Do not use malls as places to meet with friends or others not in your household.

Let’s continue to work together and be supportive of one another, but let’s do so safely. I wish all of you a safe and healthy holiday season.