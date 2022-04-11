Dr. Meghani's April 2022 COVID-19 Update

As public health measures and restrictions have been lifted, we are seeing evidence of an increase in COVID-19 transmission in the community. The wastewater viral signals for COVID-19 and the test positivity rates in Halton are increasing week by week.

Most recent available data shows that Halton reported the highest proportion of BA.2 cases in Ontario. While it is known that the BA.2 variant can cause infection in immunized individuals and is more transmissible than previous Omicron sub-lineages (BA.1, BA.1.1), the severity of BA.2 infection is still unclear.

In this context, it is important for all Halton residents to consider your individual risk, the risks to those around you, and make informed choices to keep you, your family and the community safe.

I strongly recommend Halton residents continue wearing high-quality masks in indoor settings where physical distancing may be a challenge.

Keeping up to date with all recommended doses of COVID-19 vaccination is one of the most important things that residents can do to reduce their risk of severe disease and protect our health care system.

For those who do get sick with symptoms of COVID-19, please get tested, stay home and find out from your health care provider if you are eligible for antiviral treatment.

Halton Region Public Health will continue to monitor dashboard indicators, including wastewater signals to keep you informed. Please visit this website often for updates.